FAU shutting down classes before Friday home game

The 2018 season has not quite gone according to plan for defending Conference USA champion FAU, but head coach Lane Kiffin is hoping to make a big push in the second half to get a chance to defend the conference title. That quest begins Friday evening in Boca Raton as the Owls host Louisiana Tech in a crossover division matchup, and Kiffin is hoping to get as many students in the stands as possible.
In an effort to try making that happen, FAU is shutting down classes tomorrow beginning at noon, allowing for plenty of time for students to take care of whatever they need to take care of before filing into the stands for the game. Kiffin announced the news via Twitter, inviting all FAU students to come out to the game against the Bulldogs.
All three of FAU’s wins this season have come at home, including FAU’s only Conference USA win against Old Dominion. The Owls are 1-2 in Conference USA and trailing four teams in the East Division; FIU, Middle Tennessee, Marshall, and Charlotte. FAU also loses head-to-head tiebreakers against Middle Tennessee and Marshall. From this point on, FAU may need to win all of their remaining games in order to have a chance to play for a second straight Conference USA championship.
FAU hosts Louisiana Tech on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Wisconsin is traveling to Northwestern for a key game in the Big Ten West standings. The Badgers may have to play the game without starting quarterback Alex Hornibrook too.
According to multiple reports out of Wisconsin today, Hornibrook has entered concussion protocol to put his availability for this weekend in question. To prepare for the potential absence of the experienced starter, Wisconsin is preparing backup Jack Coan to start just in case it is needed. The news was first reported by the Wisconsin Radio Network and then followed up by The Journal Sentinel.
According to the report from The Journal Sentinel, Hornibrook was seen going through conditioning drills that is typical for players entered in the concussion protocol. Hornibrook has dealt with concussion problems before in his time at Wisconsin. In 2016, a concussion forced Hornibrook to miss the 2016 Big Ten Championship Game, a loss to Penn State, and he was limited in the Cotton Bowl against Western Michigan that bowl season after suffering a concussion in the final game of the regular season in 2016.
Coan appeared in six games for Wisconsin in 2017, in which he completed all five pass attempts he made. Coan has not played this season, as Wisconsin has been holding off on using him with the new redshirt rule in place. Players can appear in up to four games before having to burn a year of eligibility, so not playing Coan has allowed for some roster flexibility for the Badgers. Coan would be getting the nod over Danny Vanden Boom, who has appeared in two games this season.
One of the best defensive linemen in the country may or may not be a go in Week 9.
Ed Oliver suffered a bruised right knee during Houston’s Week 8 win over Navy. According to Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle, the All-American defensive tackle has missed two straight practices and is listed as questionable for this Saturday’s game against No. 21 USF.
Per Duarte, a final decision on Oliver’s availability may not come until shortly before this weekend’s mid-afternoon kickoff.
“We’ll (continue to) monitor him and see if he’s available,” said head coach Major Applewhite.
Double-teamed most times — and even triple-teamed on occasion — Oliver was held sack-less through the first six games of this season. The last two, however, he was credited with three — two against East Carolina, one against Navy.
In March of this year, Oliver announced that the 2018 season would be his last at the collegiate level as he will leave the Cougars early and make himself available for the 2019 NFL draft.
After a consensus Freshman All-American season that saw him land on numerous first-team All-American squads, Oliver was a consensus All-American in a 2017 season that saw him become the first underclassman to win the Outland Trophy in the 70-year history of the award.
In his first two seasons with the Cougars, the 6-3, 290-pound Oliver had totaled 39.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. In addition to the three sacks, Oliver has 13.5 tackles for loss this season; his 1.9 tackles for loss are tied for third nationally.
On the injury front, there’s some good news… and some not-so-good news… and some potentially positive news for Oregon’s defense. Maybe.
While Kaulana Apelu (pictured) has been limited in practice throughout the week, Mario Cristobal expressed confidence that the senior linebacker will be available to play in — and presumably start — this Saturday night’s game against Arizona. With 51 tackles and five tackles for loss, Apelu is currently second on the team in both of those categories, while his two sacks and four pass breakups are tied for third.
Conversely, Apelu’s backup, Isaac Slade-Matautia, is expected to miss “at the very least, a couple of weeks,” the head coach stated. The redshirt freshman, who has 20 tackles (two for loss) this season, suffered a shoulder injury in the loss to Washington State last Saturday.
Austin Faoliu, meanwhile, is still bothered by an ankle injury sustained in the Sept. 22 loss to Stanford. The starting defensive end missed the Sept. 29 win over Cal, but, after an off weekend, returned for the Washington and Wazzu games the past two weeks. According to Cristobal, Faoliu is “50-50” to play on the road against Arizona.
Faoliu had started the first four games of the 2018 season after starting two games as a true freshman in 2017. He also started the game against the Huskies before stepping back into a reserve role against the Cougars.
As USC looks to rebound from a Week 8 loss, they’ll be forced to do so without one of its defensive leaders.
Cameron Smith did not play in USC’s Oct. 13 win over Colorado because of a hamstring injury, then left the Utah loss early last week because of the same issue. With Arizona State on the horizon this coming Saturday, the linebacker is expected to again be sidelined — albeit for an entirely different reason.
According to the Orange County Register, “Smith had fluid drained from his left knee earlier this week and received platelet-rich plasma and Monovisc injections.” It’s the same knee that cost him the last four games of his true freshman season in 2015 after tearing an ACL.
“It does not look favorable for this week,” head coach Clay Helton said Wednesday night when asked about Smith’s availability for the Sun Devils game Saturday afternoon.
Despite missing nearly two full games, Smith, who has started 41 games the last three-plus seasons and is one of USC’s four captains in 2018, still leads the Trojans in tackles with 47. He’s also second in tackles for loss with five and tied for third with three pass breakups.
Smith has led the Trojans in tackles each of the past two seasons.
On the team’s most recent depth chart, Smith’s backup at inside linebacker is listed as true freshman Palaie Gaoteote IV. The past two games, Gaoteote has been credited with 20 tackles as he saw significant action due to Smith’s injury issues.