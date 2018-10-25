FAU shutting down classes before Friday home game

The 2018 season has not quite gone according to plan for defending Conference USA champion FAU, but head coach Lane Kiffin is hoping to make a big push in the second half to get a chance to defend the conference title. That quest begins Friday evening in Boca Raton as the Owls host Louisiana Tech in a crossover division matchup, and Kiffin is hoping to get as many students in the stands as possible.

In an effort to try making that happen, FAU is shutting down classes tomorrow beginning at noon, allowing for plenty of time for students to take care of whatever they need to take care of before filing into the stands for the game. Kiffin announced the news via Twitter, inviting all FAU students to come out to the game against the Bulldogs.

Students, @FAUpresident did you a solid with afternoon classes tomorrow so we’ll see you at the stadium at 6:30! #noClasses!!! @espn #10straighthomewins!!! pic.twitter.com/DLAcM0uyzw — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) October 25, 2018

All three of FAU’s wins this season have come at home, including FAU’s only Conference USA win against Old Dominion. The Owls are 1-2 in Conference USA and trailing four teams in the East Division; FIU, Middle Tennessee, Marshall, and Charlotte. FAU also loses head-to-head tiebreakers against Middle Tennessee and Marshall. From this point on, FAU may need to win all of their remaining games in order to have a chance to play for a second straight Conference USA championship.

FAU hosts Louisiana Tech on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. ET.

