Michigan State may have to embrace Rocky (Lombardi) mentality without QB Brian Lewerke

It is expected Michigan State will play without starting quarterback Brian Lewerke this weekend against Purdue. A week of leaving his status up in the air has apparently taken a turn for the worse as the Spartans prepare to take on the Boilermakers in Big Ten play.

One report from a radio show in Michigan reported Lewerke will not play this weekend due to a shoulder problem that was the reason Lewerke’s status was unknown all week. The shoulder injury popped up a few weeks ago against Penn State and carried over to last week’s game at home against Michigan.

Brian Lewerke won't start Saturday against Purdue and probably won't play at all, I'm told. Matt Allen, Cody White and Josiah Scott are also out. Jalen Nailor will play. We're talking about it right now. — Couch and The Rube (@couchandtherube) October 26, 2018

Other reports have classified Lewerke’s status as doubtful, which typically results in a player not playing. Either way, it doesn’t look promising for Lewerke and Michigan State.

If Lewerke is indeed out of action this weekend, the Spartans will give the job to Rocky Lombardi for his first career start. Lombardi has appeared in three games, including last week in relief of Lewerke. He has attempted just two passes with one completion for nine yards.

The Spartans are clearly banged up at this point in the season. Michigan State is already without wide receiver Felton Davis III and a handful of other players. On top of all of those injuries, the Spartans have also reportedly lost backup punter Tyler Hunt to a season-ending injury suffered in practice this week.

This all comes as Michigan State is about to play one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten (a week after playing the hottest team in the Big Ten, Michigan). Purdue has won four straight games, highlighted by last week’s runaway victory over Ohio State. The Boilermakers have scored at least 40 points in each of their last three games, all in conference play.

Michigan State hosts Purdue at noon eastern on Saturday.

