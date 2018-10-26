USC officially announces Jack Sears as starting QB vs Arizona State

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As expected, or perhaps feared by some, USC will start third-string quarterback Jack Sears Saturday afternoon when the Trojans take host Arizona State. Sears will make his first career start as he takes over for an injured J.T. Daniels and backup Matt Fink.

USC announced the QB news via Twitter on Friday.

OFFICIAL: USC redshirt freshman Jack Sears will start at QB against Arizona State on Saturday. #FightOn pic.twitter.com/j5eXdW4LAB — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) October 26, 2018

Daniels entered concussion protocol earlier this week. Fink is out with broken ribs. Both quarterbacks were injured in last week’s loss at Utah. With Daniels not medically cleared to return to action, that left USC head coach Clay Helton with no other choice than to go with redshirt freshman Sears. The former four-star dual-threat quarterback does not make his starting debut without potential, as his Rivals profile out of high school would suggest. And whether he is just pumping his newly-appointed starting quarterback with confidence or if he truly is optimistic about what Sears can do, Helton seemed confident in the situation even if it is not the most desirable option at this point in the season.

“I’m a big fan of Jack. I always have been,” Helton said on Sunday. “If he’s given the opportunities, I think he’ll do a great job.”

Well, he’ll get his opportunities. Arizona State’s defense ranks 61st in the nation and has given up their biggest yardage totals on the road this year.

USC hosts Arizona State at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

