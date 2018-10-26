USC officially announces Jack Sears as starting QB vs Arizona State

As expected, or perhaps feared by some, USC will start third-string quarterback Jack Sears Saturday afternoon when the Trojans take host Arizona State. Sears will make his first career start as he takes over for an injured J.T. Daniels and backup Matt Fink.
USC announced the QB news via Twitter on Friday.
Daniels entered concussion protocol earlier this week. Fink is out with broken ribs. Both quarterbacks were injured in last week’s loss at Utah. With Daniels not medically cleared to return to action, that left USC head coach Clay Helton with no other choice than to go with redshirt freshman Sears. The former four-star dual-threat quarterback does not make his starting debut without potential, as his Rivals profile out of high school would suggest. And whether he is just pumping his newly-appointed starting quarterback with confidence or if he truly is optimistic about what Sears can do, Helton seemed confident in the situation even if it is not the most desirable option at this point in the season.
“I’m a big fan of Jack. I always have been,” Helton said on Sunday. “If he’s given the opportunities, I think he’ll do a great job.”
Well, he’ll get his opportunities. Arizona State’s defense ranks 61st in the nation and has given up their biggest yardage totals on the road this year.
USC hosts Arizona State at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.
It is expected Michigan State will play without starting quarterback Brian Lewerke this weekend against Purdue. A week of leaving his status up in the air has apparently taken a turn for the worse as the Spartans prepare to take on the Boilermakers in Big Ten play.
One report from a radio show in Michigan reported Lewerke will not play this weekend due to a shoulder problem that was the reason Lewerke’s status was unknown all week. The shoulder injury popped up a few weeks ago against Penn State and carried over to last week’s game at home against Michigan.
Other reports have classified Lewerke’s status as doubtful, which typically results in a player not playing. Either way, it doesn’t look promising for Lewerke and Michigan State.
If Lewerke is indeed out of action this weekend, the Spartans will give the job to Rocky Lombardi for his first career start. Lombardi has appeared in three games, including last week in relief of Lewerke. He has attempted just two passes with one completion for nine yards.
The Spartans are clearly banged up at this point in the season. Michigan State is already without wide receiver Felton Davis III and a handful of other players. On top of all of those injuries, the Spartans have also reportedly lost backup punter Tyler Hunt to a season-ending injury suffered in practice this week.
This all comes as Michigan State is about to play one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten (a week after playing the hottest team in the Big Ten, Michigan). Purdue has won four straight games, highlighted by last week’s runaway victory over Ohio State. The Boilermakers have scored at least 40 points in each of their last three games, all in conference play.
Michigan State hosts Purdue at noon eastern on Saturday.
Wyoming has suspended junior defensive tackle Youhanna Ghaifan, the school announced Friday afternoon. The suspension of Ghaifan comes after the junior was issued a summons for a Class 2 misdemeanor of false imprisonment and a Class 3 misdemeanor of harassment by police in Fort Collins, Colorado Friday morning, the school announced.
“Youhanna (Ghaifan) was charged with two misdemeanors. We take these allegations seriously,” Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl said in a released statement. “I spoke with Youhanna and informed him that he was being suspended indefinitely, and we had a staff member take him back to Laramie.”
“We are working with the University administration to make sure we follow all policies and procedures as they relate to this issue,” said Tom Burman, University of Wyoming Athletics Director. “Coach Bohl informed us immediately after he was made aware of the situation, and I communicated that information to our University administration this morning.”
Ghaifan will have to appear in court at a date to be determined.
Ghaifan has appeared in all eight games for the Cowboys, starting at defensive tackle. At the time of the suspension, Ghaifan is Wyoming’s fifth-leading tackler with 34 tackles with eight tackles for a loss and two sacks. Sophomore Ravontae Holt has been listed second on the depth chart behind Ghaifan and would seem to be the likely replacement for however long necessary.
Minnesota is playing a Friday night game tonight against Indiana in a Big Ten contest that sees both the Gophers and Hoosiers looking to get a win after a loss. In the spirit of the Halloween season, Minnesota will wear anthracite-colored uniforms with their gold helmets, which supposedly is as close to dressing up for Halloween as Minnesota can get without going completely off the palette with the color scheme.
To reveal the uniform chosen for the Friday night game, Minnesota’s video team put together a creepy and bone-chilling haunted teaser showing off glimpses of the uniform, complete with haunting laughter that may just give you a reason to check your closet before going to bed tonight.
Minnesota hosts Indiana at 8:00 p.m. ET. Indiana is just 1-4 in Big Ten play, but Minnesota is looking for its first conference win of the season.
The UTSA Roadrunners have completed their 2019 schedule with the addition of two opponents next fall that will make the trip to the Alamodome in San Antonio. Army and Incarnate Word will be first-time opponents for UTSA making trips to the Alamodome next fall.
UTSA will host the FCS Incarnate Word in the season opener on August 31, 2019. Army will make the trip from West Point in Week 3 for a game on September 14, 2019. The addition of Army to the schedule should be a solid draw for UTSA as there is an Army base located in San Antonio. Much like Navy and Notre Dame playing in San Diego this weekend close to a Naval base in California, the ticket revenue generated from the home game should be rewarding for UTSA.
UTSA also announced an adjustment to a future series with Memphis. UTSA will host Memphis of the AAC on September 26, 2020. Memphis will host the Roadrunners on September 25, 2021 in the second game in the home-and-home series.