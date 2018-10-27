Early turnovers hamper No. 9 Florida as No. 7 Georgia leads at halftime in Jacksonville

Points were at a premium as you would expect in Jacksonville at the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party and No. 7 Georgia can thank No. 9 Florida for their hospitality as a few turnovers and ill-advised plays resulted in the Bulldogs taking a 13-7 lead into halftime of this SEC East clash.
The Gators otherwise were the better team in the first half as they posted 4.7 yards per play going into the break and looked like they had the better of the two defenses as well. However they took a bizarre delay of game — for a player who didn’t cover up knees with pads — that extended one drive for Georgia and led to a field goal while setting up another score when Jordan Scarlett fumbled at his own 13 yard line. Mix in an interception from Feleipe Franks and it was not the most crisply executed of rivalry games for Dan Mullen’s side early on.
UF did settle in eventually to at least keep things close though. Franks wound up throwing for only 49 yards but started to get things going with his legs, rushing for 14 more on the ground and punching in the team’s only score from just beyond the goal line. Scarlett had 44 yards rushing while Lamical Perine added another 38 hard-fought yards.
Interestingly, Emory Jones, the Gators freshman dual-threat QB and a Georgia native, did enter in the first quarter but didn’t do much beyond rushing three times for four yards in an interesting change of pace package.
As for Kirby Smart’s team, UGA did show flashes of breaking out of their offensive slump with a late drive as time was ticking down in the second quarter but got a little too cute in a few situations earlier in the game. Jake Fromm was an efficient 8-of-10 for 97 yards, plus a beautiful touchdown throw to Jeremiah Holloman to take advantage of one of those UF turnovers.
Running the ball wasn’t super easy for either side but the Bulldogs’ tailbacks did manage 73 total yards and will likely look to boost that number up considerably in the second half.
It should make for a fascinating finish in Jacksonville as the winner takes control of the SEC East and will likely find themselves back in the thick of the College Football Playoff race when the selection committee releases their rankings on Tuesday. It’s been a bit uneven so far for the two rivals which will make things all the more interesting when both return to the field.
Penn State got off to a messy start to the game and lost starting quarterback Trace McSorley to an apparent leg injury early in the second quarter for a brief period of time. All things considered, being tied Iowa at home 17-17 could have been worse. The Hawkeyes have scored two safeties on special teams and had a punter throw a touchdown pass to a defensive lineman as the Hawkeyes are trying to scratch out a key road win.
Penn State punter Blake Gillkin failed to get a hold of the football on the fourth play of the game and had his scrambling punt attempt blocked. The ball sailed back toward the end zone behind Gillikin and wiggled out of bounds for a quick 2-0 Iowa lead, and the Hawkeyes added a field goal on their first offensive possession minutes later.
With Penn State’s offense having trouble getting anything going, Iowa would keep the scoring going in an unorthodox fashion. On fourth down, Iowa tried their luck with a trick play to keep Penn State guessing and it paid off with punter and holder Colten Rasetetter completing a 10-yard touchdown pass to defensive tackle Sam Brincks.
Down 12-0, Penn State answered the call with a solid offensive drive. Trace Mcsorley completed a fourth-down pass to Jahan Dotson for a gain of 18 when they needed three form the Iowa 33-yard line, and one play later McSorley capped the 10-play, 85-yard drive with a touchdown pass to tight end Pat Freiermuth in the back of the end zone to get the Nittany Lions on the board before the close of the first quarter.
McSorley was knocked out of the game early in the second quarter at the end of a run. Tommy Stevens took over the offense at quarterback an led the Nittany Lions to a game-tying touchdown on a short one-play three-yard possession following a big interception return by John Reid. Mcsorley headed to the locker room before the end of the half, even though Penn State got the ball back on offense for one last drive. We’ll see what his status is for the second half.
Get ready for a messy second half. It wouldn’t be Penn State vs. Iowa if it wasn’t.
Houston jumped out to an early lead and looked like it would leave No. 21 South Florida in its dust.
The Cougars’ offense never really slowed down in the first half, but the Bulls’ attack picked up and the score sits 28-21 in Houston’s favor at the break.
Houston’s first two drives were nearly the same; the first covered 75 yards in seven snaps, the second 74 in eight. Both also ended in D’Eriq King touchdowns, first a 47-yard run and then a 15-yard toss to Marquez Stevenson.
After punting on its first three possessions, South Florida tied the game with consecutive scores. Jordan Cronkite punctuated a 15-play drive with a 1-yard plunge to pull the Bulls within seven at the 10:33 mark of the second quarter. South Florida needed only two plays to tie it from there — the first a Mekhi LaPointe interception of King, then, one play later, a 32-yard Johnny Ford run.
Houston then see-sawed back in front with the second pay dirt pass from King to Stevenson, this one 38 yards, but USF pulled even with another Ford touchdown run.
The Cougars closed the half with King’s third touchdown pass of the second half, a 30-yard fade to Courtney Lark. King closed the half hitting 16-of-22 passes for 232 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions (one on an end-of-half Hail Mary) while rushing a team-high seven times for 74 yards and a score.
South Florida will receive to open the second half.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley left Penn State’s home game against Iowa with an apparent right leg injury. The injury occurred at the end of a run early in the second quarter. He walked off the field under his own power but certainly looked to be hurt as he came off slowly.
McSorley headed to the injury tent on the Penn State sideline and we wait to hear any update on his status moving forward.
With McSorley injured, Penn State will put the offense in the hands of Tommy Stevens. Stevens began warming up immediately as Penn State punted the ball back to Iowa, with the punt sailing over the head of the punter and resulting in a safety. Iowa leads Penn State 14-7 at the moment.
The Big 12 entered Week 9 with four teams with zero or one loss. As the noon ET television window closes, one member of that conference quartet failed to hold serve.
Going on the road to face an Iowa State team that was coming off an upset of then-No. 6 West Virginia in Ames two weeks ago, Texas Tech coughed up a chance to remain in the thick of the conference race as they fell to the Cyclones by the score of 40-31. In a game that was back and forth throughout, arguably the biggest play came late in the fourth quarter on what was a prototypical true freshman mistake.
Backed up near his own goal line and with the game knotted at 31-all, Tech quarterback Alan Bowman was flagged for intentional grounding. As the Bowman threw the pass from the end zone, it resulted in a safety and a 33-31 lead for the Cyclones with just over four minutes remaining.
While the game wasn’t over at that point, the combination of a Brock Purdy 48-yard touchdown pass two minutes later and the third Bowman interception shortly thereafter iced the win for the favored Cyclones.
The loss dropped the Red Raiders to 3-2 in the Big 12, tied with the Cyclones for fourth place in conference play. Both of those teams are looking up at Texas (4-0), West Virginia (4-1) and Oklahoma (3-1).
Tech will still have some say in the conference race as they play back-to-back games against Oklahoma and Texas the first two weekends of November.