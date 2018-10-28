Georgia joins top five (sort of) in latest Coaches’ Poll

Week 9 was not one of action among the top five teams in the AP poll. Three of them took the week off, actually, and the other two won by scores of 59-10 and 42-22.

The same cannot be said for the bottom half of the poll.

Eleven ranked teams lost in Week 9 games and nine of them were to unranked opponents, so as a result there are seven new teams in this week’s AP top 25.

There’s Houston, a 57-36 winner over previously unbeaten and 21st-ranked South Florida, at No. 17. The Cougars are trailed by the first of two Mountain West newcomers, No. 18 Utah State. Fresno State trails at No. 20. Mississippi State is back in the poll for a third time this year, as the 5-3 Bulldogs rejoined at No. 21 after a 28-13 win over then-No. 16 Texas A&M. The 5-3 Aggies hung on to their ranked status, checking in at No. 25. Mississippi State is trailed by three ACC teams — No. 22 Syracuse, No. 23 Virginia and No. 24 Boston College.

Syracuse is in the AP poll for the first time since Jan. 4, 2002. Virginia was last ranked on Nov. 20, 2011, while Boston College hadn’t been ranked since Nov. 30, 2008.

Utah State, meanwhile, is in the AP poll for the first time since ending the 2012 season at No. 16. It’s just the second season in which the Aggies have been ranked since 1961.

Elsewhere, Texas plummeted from No. 6 to No. 15 after a 38-35 loss at Oklahoma State, while Florida was docked four spots to No. 13 for a 36-17 loss to Georgia, who inched up to No. 6 with the Texas loss.

Utah was this week’s biggest climber, moving seven spots to No. 16 after a 41-10 win over UCLA, while Washington State moved four spots to No. 10 for a 41-38 win at then-No. 24 Stanford. Idle Ohio State moved up three spots to No. 8.

The full rankings:

1. Alabama — 1,500 total points (60 first-place votes)

2. Clemson — 1,433

3. Notre Dame — 1,374

4. LSU — 1,317

5. Michigan — 1,240

6. Georgia — 1,202

7. Oklahoma — 1,132

8. Ohio State — 1,022

9. UCF — 1,014

10. Washington State — 938

11. Kentucky — 905

12. West Virginia — 891

13. Florida — 734

14. Penn State — 733

15. Texas — 719

16. Utah — 593

17. Houston — 403

18. Utah State — 340

19. Iowa — 323

20. Fresno State — 261

21. Mississippi State — 204

22. Syracuse — 192

23. Virginia — 175

24. Boston College — 169

25. Texas A&M — 132

Ranked-on-ranked action in Week 10:

No. 12 West Virginia at No. 15 Texas (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

No. 6 Georgia at No. 11 Kentucky (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS)

No. 14 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan (3:45 p.m. ET, ESPN)

No. 1 Alabama at No. 4 LSU (8 p.m. ET, CBS)