Georgia joins top five (sort of) in latest Coaches’ Poll

The debut edition of the 2018 College Football Playoff rankings come out Tuesday, so the junior edition of the human polls is about to become the extra junior edition.
But the AP doesn’t come out for another hour and so this is the ball of yarn we have to play with at the moment.
The top five teams remain unmoved from a week ago, which makes since given three teams took the week off and the other two won by scores of 59-10 and 42-22. Georgia actually forged a tie with Michigan for the fifth spot after a 36-17 win over then-No. 11 Florida. A 38-35 loss to Oklahoma State sent Texas tumbling from No. 7 to No. 15.
At the bottom of the rankings, the bottom six are all brand new after eight ranked teams lost to unranked opponents.
Check out the full rankings:
1. Alabama — 1,598 total points (62 first-place votes)
2. Clemson — 1,537 (2)
3. Notre Dame — 1,458
4. LSU — 1,403
5. Michigan — 1,295
5. Georgia — 1,295
7. Oklahoma — 1,190
8. Ohio State — 1,096
9. UCF — 1,082
10. West Virginia — 992
11. Washington State — 962
12. Kentucky — 932
13. Penn State — 791
14. Florida — 743
15. Texas — 721
16. Utah — 620
17. Houston — 380
18. Iowa — 356
19. Washington — 285
20. Utah State — 281
21. Mississippi State — 226
22. Virginia — 207
23. Fresno State — 191
24. Syracuse — 183
25. Boston College — 171