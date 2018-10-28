Getty Images

Seven new teams join AP top 25, led by No. 17 Houston

By Zach BarnettOct 28, 2018, 2:33 PM EDT
Week 9 was not one of action among the top five teams in the AP poll. Three of them took the week off, actually, and the other two won by scores of 59-10 and 42-22.

The same cannot be said for the bottom half of the poll.

Eleven ranked teams lost in Week 9 games and nine of them were to unranked opponents, so as a result there are seven new teams in this week’s AP top 25.

There’s Houston, a 57-36 winner over previously unbeaten and 21st-ranked South Florida, at No. 17. The Cougars are trailed by the first of two Mountain West newcomers, No. 18 Utah State. Fresno State trails at No. 20. Mississippi State is back in the poll for a third time this year, as the 5-3 Bulldogs rejoined at No. 21 after a 28-13 win over then-No. 16 Texas A&M. The 5-3 Aggies hung on to their ranked status, checking in at No. 25. Mississippi State is trailed by three ACC teams — No. 22 Syracuse, No. 23 Virginia and No. 24 Boston College.

Syracuse is in the AP poll for the first time since Jan. 4, 2002. Virginia was last ranked on Nov. 20, 2011, while Boston College hadn’t been ranked since Nov. 30, 2008.

Utah State, meanwhile, is in the AP poll for the first time since ending the 2012 season at No. 16. It’s just the second season in which the Aggies have been ranked since 1961.

Elsewhere, Texas plummeted from No. 6 to No. 15 after a 38-35 loss at Oklahoma State, while Florida was docked four spots to No. 13 for a 36-17 loss to Georgia, who inched up to No. 6 with the Texas loss.

Utah was this week’s biggest climber, moving seven spots to No. 16 after a 41-10 win over UCLA, while Washington State moved four spots to No. 10 for a 41-38 win at then-No. 24 Stanford. Idle Ohio State moved up three spots to No. 8.

The full rankings:

1. Alabama — 1,500 total points (60 first-place votes)
2. Clemson — 1,433
3. Notre Dame — 1,374
4. LSU — 1,317
5. Michigan — 1,240
6. Georgia — 1,202
7. Oklahoma — 1,132
8. Ohio State — 1,022
9. UCF — 1,014
10. Washington State — 938
11. Kentucky — 905
12. West Virginia — 891
13. Florida — 734
14. Penn State — 733
15. Texas — 719
16. Utah — 593
17. Houston — 403
18. Utah State — 340
19. Iowa — 323
20. Fresno State — 261
21. Mississippi State — 204
22. Syracuse — 192
23. Virginia — 175
24. Boston College — 169
25. Texas A&M — 132

Ranked-on-ranked action in Week 10:

No. 12 West Virginia at No. 15 Texas (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX)
No. 6 Georgia at No. 11 Kentucky (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS)
No. 14 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan (3:45 p.m. ET, ESPN)
No. 1 Alabama at No. 4 LSU (8 p.m. ET, CBS)

Battling blood clots, Tennessee LT Trey Smith released from hospital

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Vanderbilt at Tennessee
Getty Images
By Zach BarnettOct 28, 2018, 11:29 AM EDT
Tennessee left tackle Trey Smith seemed destined for an NFL future after last season. A 5-star recruit, Smith became the first true freshman to start Game 1 at left tackle in a generation, earning consensus Freshman All-America honors and even Second Team All-SEC nods from the league’s coaches and the media. If anyone seemed like a lock to be a first round draft pick and a franchise left tackle for a decade-plus, it was Smith.

But a blood clot in Smith’s lungs appeared in February, causing him to miss spring practice. He returned to the field in time for fall camp, and started in each of the Vols’ seven games through last week’s 58-21 loss to Alabama.

The blood clot issue reappeared last week, sending Smith back into the hospital.

As the Vols battled to a 27-24 loss at South Carolina without their best player, Smith was released from the hospital on Saturday.

However, everyone in orange was tight lipped about Smith’s possible return to the field. After the game, head coach Jeremy Pruitt told this to The Athletic

“We’re very thankful for our doctors for doing a great job to diagnose and figure out what was going on with Trey. It’s far more important than this football game,” Pruitt said. “Everybody knew Trey’s circumstance. There weren’t any secrets. Everybody knew it, everybody knew what was going on and everybody knew that this could possibly happen at some point. We had our fingers crossed that it wouldn’t, but unfortunately it did and our doctors have done a great job figuring it out.”

Doctors have found no genetic cause for Smith’s blood clot issue, but it is one that, once it appears, carries a high risk of returning later on, which is what happened with Smith.

Blood clots are potentially fatal issues that have forced multiple athletes into retirement in order to save their lives. No one’s putting such a prognosis on Smith at this juncture, but it certainly seems like all options are on the table.

WATCH: USF LB Khalid McGee shoves DB coach Blue Adams during sideline altercation

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 28, 2018, 9:59 AM EDT
Not only did USF lose its first game of the season Saturday, but one of its players lost their composure as well.

During the first half of USF’s road game against Houston, television cameras caught senior linebacker Khalid McGee (pictured) shoving Bulls defensive backs coach Blue Adams in the chest during a sideline altercation.  Another assistant, defensive coordinator Brian Jean-Mary, as well as a teammate got into between the two and pulled McGee away in an attempt to defuse the situation.

It’s unclear what led to the dustup between Blue and McGee, who was originally a safety before being moved to linebacker late last year.

“I really didn’t see it,” head coach Charlie Strong said according to the Tampa Bay Times. “I think that… in the heat of the moment when emotions are involved, you can see frustrations get involved and guys yelling at one another.”

The head coach will likely address the incident further in the coming days, the Times noted.

Michigan State loses second punter to season-ending injury

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 28, 2018, 8:44 AM EDT
It’s not very often that a team loses one punter to a significant injury.  But two?  Unheard of.  Almost.

Earlier in the week, speculation was making the rounds that Michigan State’s starting punter, Tyler Hunt, had sustained some type of non-contact injury during practice leading up to Saturday’s game against Purdue.  Following the win over the Boilermakers, Mark Dantonio confirmed that Hunt (pictured) suffered a torn ACL and will be sidelined for the rest of the 2018 season.

Hunt had replaced four-year starter Jake Hartbarger, who suffered an injury in the Week 2 loss to Arizona State and, after it was initially thought he’d be returning in 6-8 weeks, was ruled out for the remainder of the year earlier this month.

“I don’t think I’ve ever lost one punter, been on a team that’s lost one punter,” the head coach said by way of mlive.com, “let alone two.”

With both Hartbarger and Hunt down for the season, the Spartans’ punting hopes will rest on the right leg of redshirt freshman Bryce Baringer the remainder of the season (provided he remains healthy, of course).  According to mlive.com, Baringer “spent last year at Illinois but didn’t play before transferring to Michigan State” and “was added to the team the week after Hartbarger was injured.”

In the win over the Boilermakers, Baringer punted four times and averaged 38.5 per.