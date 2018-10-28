Texas CB Kris Boyd warns former ‘Horn LB, current ESPN analyst not to show up at UT facility

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

No. 15 Texas started with a deficit against Oklahoma State before Saturday night’s game even started, as Tom Herman suspended starting wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey and starting cornerbacks Kris Boyd and Davante Davis for violations of team rules. Humphrey returned to action after the first series, while Boyd and Davis, both seniors, missed the entire first quarter — a frame that saw Oklahoma State roll up 245 yards of total offense and 17 points.

Boyd and Davis entered with Texas facing a 17-7 deficit, and the night got worse from there for Boyd. Trailing 24-14 with just over a minute left before halftime, Boyd was in place to defend a 4th-and-1 heave toward the end zone but mistimed his jump, allowing Tylan Wallace to haul in a 36-yard rainbow from Taylor Cornelius for a touchdown. That score pushed the Oklahoma State lead to 31-14 at the break, serving as the decisive score in a 38-35 upset.

Watching and commenting alongside the game was Emmanuel Acho, a Texas linebacker from 2008-11 who, after a brief NFL career, now works as a studio analyst for ESPN. Acho was critical of Herman’s decision to suspend Boyd and Davis as well as Boyd’s performance. Acho did not call Boyd out by name, but it wasn’t hard to figure out who he was talking about.

Bruh, you can’t be late to meetings THEN come out here and get mossed. Your team needs you. #Texas #OkState — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) October 28, 2018

I can’t watch this dude play defense anymore. It’s actually trash.

If you know. You know. #Texas — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) October 28, 2018

It didn’t take long for Acho’s comments to get back to Boyd, who posted this message in an Instagram story, screen capped by Burnt Orange Nation.

Boyd going straight after Acho on Instagram. Smart. pic.twitter.com/0LuqqMGzl4 — Burnt Orange Nation (@BON_SBNation) October 28, 2018

This is not the first time Boyd has gotten into hot water for a social media post. As a freshman he re-tweeted a message soliciting a transfer to Texas A&M at halftime of an eventual 50-7 loss to TCU. He later issued an apology through the program.

A Texas spokesman did not immediately return a message to CFT seeking comment for Boyd’s latest post.

Acho followed up Sunday with this message.

Longhorn family and fans: pic.twitter.com/VCgAWwyr95 — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) October 28, 2018

Ironically, Mike Gundy ended his winning night with a rant about the negative affects of social media.

#OKState coach Mike Gundy's complete "I don't give a rat's ass about Twitter" commentary: pic.twitter.com/wulmdBW2tm — Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) October 28, 2018

The difference between Gundy’s comments and reality in this case is that Acho was paid in part to rip Boyd’s performance.