Alabama tops initial CFP rankings

The first set of College Football Playoff rankings for the 2018 season were released Tuesday and the committee agreed with every other major selector, putting Alabama at No. 1 in its rankings.

Clemson followed at No. 2, trailed by No. 3 LSU and No. 4 Notre Dame. Michigan and Georgia came in at Nos. 5 and 6.

Alabama visits LSU on Saturday.

UCF appeared at No. 12, higher than the Knights were at this point a year ago but three spots lower lower than they rank in the AP poll

In one other difference from the AP poll, Iowa State appeared in the rankings at No. 24. The Cyclones were among three 3-loss teams, joined by No. 18 Mississippi State and No. 20 Texas A&M. Texas made its first appearance, ever, in a CFP poll at No. 17.

The SEC led all conferences with seven teams.

As a reminder, this is the first rankings issued from a 13-member committee comprised of six new members. Oklahoma AD Joe Castiglione, Georgia Tech AD Todd Stansbury and Florida AD Scott Stricklin are the new representatives from their respective conferences, while Hall of Fame defensive back Ronnie Lott, former Arkansas and Rice head coach Ken Hatfield and former Arizona Republic columnist Paola Boivin are new as well. Oregon AD Rob Mullens, in his fourth year on the committee, has cycled up as the committee’s new chairman.

And now the rankings:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. LSU

4. Notre Dame

5. Michigan

6. Georgia

7. Oklahoma

8. Washington State

9. Kentucky

10. Ohio State

11. Florida

12. UCF

13. West Virginia

14. Penn State

15. Utah

16. Iowa

17. Texas

18. Mississippi State

19. Syracuse

20. Texas A&M

21. NC State

22. Boston College

23. Fresno State

24. Iowa State

25. Virginia