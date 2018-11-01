Pioneering female college kicker battling deadly health issue

One of the foremost female names in the sport of college football could certainly use the help of strangers during what are some very trying and perilous times.

According to a GoFundMe page titled “Help Katie heal,” Katie Hnida has been dealing with what was described as “a rare, life-threatening reaction” to “a common, everyday antibiotic” she was described for an unspecified medical issue recently. The 37-year-old Hnida suffered multi-organ failure, with her kidneys failing, liver shutting down and “her bone marrow quit functioning.”

“Her blood wouldn’t clot, and she had uncontrollable bleeding. Katie was admitted to the ICU in critical condition where she was given emergency dialysis and doctors debated the need for a possible liver transplant,” the page stated. “Fortunately, she has stabilized and her doctors and family are optimistic that she will eventually recover from this crisis.”

Hnida, originally on the roster at Colorado before transferring under what ultimately became controversial circumstances, was successful on two point-after attempts for New Mexico in 2003 to become the first female to score in an FBS game. Months prior to that debut, Hnida attempted an extra point in the Las Vegas Bowl — it was blocked — becoming the first female to play in an FBS game.

Because of her pioneering efforts in the sport, Hnida’s jersey has been displayed in the College Football Hall of Fame.

The GoFundMe page is seeking donations to help defray Hnida’s medical costs, which thus far have exceeded $155,000.

Hnida, who claimed she was raped by a teammate while a member of the Buffaloes, has been “on the front lines as an advocate, educator, and voice for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse. The majority of her work is through nonprofits, and she dedicates a substantial amount of time providing pro-bono counseling to survivors of trauma.”

It’s believed Hnida will be out of work for the next 4-6 months because of her medical issues.