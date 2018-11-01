University of Maryland spring football practice.
Report: ‘Pro-Durkin’ Maryland player ‘viciously punched’ rumored whistleblower teammate during practice altercation

By John TaylorNov 1, 2018, 11:44 AM EDT
The tumult in and around the Maryland football program continues, with teammates reportedly turning against one another in a very physical way.

In an interview with WUSA 9 and other media outlets Wednesday night, the attorney for the family of Jordan McNair, the Maryland offensive lineman who died in June after collapsing during a May workout this past offseason, claimed that two Terrapins football players were involved in a physical altercation during practice Tuesday.  The attorney, Billy Murphy, alleged that the altercation was between a player described as pro-DJ Durkin — a punter recruited from Australia by Durkin “at his last stop” according to Murphy — and a teammate rumored to be a whistleblower.

“[The Pro-Durkin player] walked up to this young player… and he punched him viciously in the face,” Murphy said in the interview, not mentioning any player involved by name. Per the attorney, the alleged victim of the aggression, also believed to be a punter, received stitches “on the premises” and also underwent an MRI for a separated shoulder suffered in the incident.

On the Terrapins’ football roster posted online, there are three punters listed: Matt Barber, Wade Lees and Bentley Faulkner. Barber is a senior, Lees is from Melbourne, Australia, and Faulkner is a freshman.

The video of the interview, which also includes McNair’s father, appears below.

In a statement, athletic director Damon Evans addressed the alleged incident.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for our football student-athletes,” Evans said. “However, we take any matters involving physical altercations extremely seriously. We are talking with the players involved and will take appropriate actions based on the facts.”

Tuesday, the day of the teammate-on-teammate brouhaha, was the same day that Durkin was reinstated and returned to practice. Murphy claimed that the incident occurred within two hours of Durkin’s reinstatement, and the alleged aggressor “obviously felt empowered to act that way because of the coach’s return.”

The next day, and amidst an avalanche of criticism from football players, student groups and high-ranking government officials, U of M, College Park president Wallace Loh announced that Durkin had been dismissed as the Terrapins head football coach.

“It was the right decision for the university and football program moving forward,” McNair’s roommate, Johnny Jordan, told ESPN.com. “I’m not really playing for a head coach. I’m playing for the guy upstairs, who we dedicated this season to, I’ve dedicated my career and life to.”

Pioneering female college kicker battling deadly health issue

By John TaylorNov 1, 2018, 12:55 PM EDT
One of the foremost female names in the sport of college football could certainly use the help of strangers during what are some very trying and perilous times.

According to a GoFundMe page titled “Help Katie heal,” Katie Hnida has been dealing with what was described as  “a rare, life-threatening reaction” to “a common, everyday antibiotic” she was described for an unspecified medical issue recently.  The 37-year-old Hnida suffered multi-organ failure, with her kidneys failing, liver shutting down and “her bone marrow quit functioning.”

“Her blood wouldn’t clot, and she had uncontrollable bleeding. Katie was admitted to the ICU in critical condition where she was given emergency dialysis and doctors debated the need for a possible liver transplant,” the page stated. “Fortunately, she has stabilized and her doctors and family are optimistic that she will eventually recover from this crisis.”

Hnida, originally on the roster at Colorado before transferring under what ultimately became controversial circumstances, was successful on two point-after attempts for New Mexico in 2003 to become the first female to score in an FBS game. Months prior to that debut, Hnida attempted an extra point in the Las Vegas Bowl — it was blocked — becoming the first female to play in an FBS game.

Because of her pioneering efforts in the sport, Hnida’s jersey has been displayed in the College Football Hall of Fame.

The GoFundMe page is seeking donations to help defray Hnida’s medical costs, which thus far have exceeded $155,000.

Hnida, who claimed she was raped by a teammate while a member of the Buffaloes, has been “on the front lines as an advocate, educator, and voice for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse. The majority of her work is through nonprofits, and she dedicates a substantial amount of time providing pro-bono counseling to survivors of trauma.”

It’s believed Hnida will be out of work for the next 4-6 months because of her medical issues.

San Diego State grad assistant hired as Cleveland Browns RBs coach

By John TaylorNov 1, 2018, 9:59 AM EDT
This is what you call one helluva promotion.

Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns announced that they have hired Ryan Lindley as the NFL team’s running backs coach. Lindley replaces Freddie Kitchens, who was promoted to offensive coordinator by interim head coach Gregg Williams after Todd Haley, along with head coach Hue Jackson, was fired after less than a season on the job.

What makes Lindley’s hiring most intriguing is from where he came — or, more specifically, from which job he came.

The 29-year-old Lindley spent the past two seasons as a graduate assistant at his alma mater San Diego State. That marked Lindley’s first coaching job at any level of football following a six-year professional playing career (2012-17) that included stops with five NFL teams plus one in the CFL.

Lindley, one of the most prolific quarterbacks in Aztecs history, played for the Arizona Cardinals in 2012-13, where his position coach was Kitchens. Kitchens, incidentally, played quarterback at Alabama and was an assistant for two years at Mississippi State (2004-05) before moving on to the NFL and spending the past 13 seasons at that level.

Chris Ash addresses ex-Rutgers LB arrested in double-murder plot

By John TaylorNov 1, 2018, 8:33 AM EDT
Mum at first, Chris Ash has broken his silence regarding a troubling situation that developed over the past several days involving one of his now-former Rutgers football players.

Rutgers linebacker Izaia Bullock was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder. It’s alleged that Bullock had formulated a plot in which he intended to murder two family members of an acquaintance, the names of whom have not been revealed.

A report that surfaced Tuesday indicated that the 22-year-old Bullock was upset after and his girlfriend ended a long-term relationship. He told the coaching staff of his struggles with the breakup, then made some unsettling comments, considered threatening to his ex’s family, to one of his teammates. The unidentified teammate passed the information on to an assistant football coach, who in turn passed it along to university officials before it ultimately ended up in the hands of law enforcement.

In his first public comments, Chris Ash stated he was “deeply saddened by the situation… but thankful no one was hurt.” The head coach also acknowledged that, “[o]ver the past two weeks, we witnessed changes in [Bullock’s] behavior.”

“We proactively addressed a very concerning issue that we were made aware of in recent days,” the head coach said in a lengthy statement. “The information that we received was passed through the appropriate channels to address the serious nature of the matter. As a result of our actions, the authorities became involved.”

Ash ended his statement by saying that “[w]e are grateful that the proper steps were followed and that all parties are safe.”

Bullock has a pretrial hearing scheduled for Friday. He’ll remain in jail through at least the end of the week

Baker’s dozen finalists for ‘Academic Heisman’ announced

By John TaylorNov 1, 2018, 6:54 AM EDT
As the watch lists for on-field honors continue to roll out, an award for what’s essentially scholastic excellence has significantly whittled its list to the chosen several.

The National Football Foundation, in conjunction with the College Football Hall of Fame, announced Wednesday the 13 finalists for the 2018 William V. Campbell Trophy. Commonly referred to as the “Academic Heisman,” the Campbell Trophy annually “recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation.”

Eight of the baker’s dozen come from the FBS level, including five from Power Five conferences. Another three hail from the FCS, while Div. III and the NAIA are represented by one finalist apiece.

The Big Ten and ACC each had two finalists, the most for any single conference.

Last year, Virginia linebacker Micah Kiser became the 28th winner of the prestigious honor. The winner of this year’s award will be announced Dec. 4.

Below are all 13 finalists for the 2018 Campbell Trophy: