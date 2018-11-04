Getty Images

Kansas fires David Beaty

By Zach BarnettNov 4, 2018, 2:42 PM EST
Kansas has fired David Beaty, a move that was obviously coming the moment the school hired former Arkansas AD Jeff Long to run its athletics department in July. Beaty will stay on through the end of the season, which will likely come on Nov. 23 against Texas. In the event the Jayhawks make a miracle run to a bowl game, the school has eliminated such a change in fortune could save Beaty’s job.

Beaty entered the year with a 3-33 overall record and a 1-26 mark in Big 12 play, so the fact Long would elect to move on is the opposite of surprising. But it is a bit surprising the move came now given that KU is 3-6 and won its second conference game in four years just last week, a 27-26 defeat of TCU.

However, the Jayhawks lost 27-3 to No. 23 Iowa State on Saturday, and worse for Beaty than the result on the field was the state of affairs in the Memorial Stadium stands. Kansas announced a crowd of 15,543, and estimates placed half the crowd in Cyclones colors.

“After a thorough evaluation of the program, I believe that new leadership is necessary for our football team to move forward and compete at the highest level of the Big 12 Conference,” Long said in a statement. “I know that Coach Beaty cares deeply about his players, and I respect that. The student-athletes on this team have continued to play hard — and I am confident they will do that for the rest of the season.”

Kansas owes Beaty a $3 million buyout, which it will fulfill in six installments.

Long says the search for the next KU coach is already underway.

“Our search will find an experienced Head Coach,” he tweeted Sunday. “A Head Coach that is a proven program builder and strong recruiter. A Head Coach that is an established leader of men, both on and off the field. A Head Coach who is committed to Breaking the Cycle for @KU_Football.”

Chaotic week sees major shakeup in bottom half of latest AP poll

By Zach BarnettNov 4, 2018, 2:29 PM EST
The top portion of the latest AP poll remains largely unchanged from a week ago. The rest? Not so much.

Let’s start with Utah State, whose 56-17 drubbing of Hawaii on the big island has the 8-1 Aggies enjoying their highest ranking since finishing No. 10 in the year-end 1961 poll. And the Aggies weren’t this week’s biggest gainers; that honor belongs to No. 13 Syracuse, up nine spots after a 41-24 win over Wake Forest. The No. 13 ranking is the Orange’s highest since 1998.

ACC bunkmate Boston College moved up seven spots to No. 17 after a 31-21 win over Virginia Tech heading into the Eagles’ massive home game with No. 2 Clemson.

It was the kind of week where Texas, a 42-41 home loser to West Virginia, managed to hold steady at No. 15. The Mountaineers moved up five spots to No. 7.

Five of the bottom six teams are new as well, as No. 20 Washington, No. 22 NC State, No. 24 Michigan State and No. 25 Cincinnati are back in and Iowa State is in for the first time at No. 23.

At the top of the poll, LSU sunk five spots to No. 9 after a 29-0 blanking to No. 1 Alabama, while a 34-17 loss to No. 5 Georgia saw Kentucky slip one spot to No. 11.

The full poll:

1. Alabama — 1,500 total points (60 first-place votes)
2. Clemson — 1,435
3. Notre Dame — 1,381
4. Michigan — 1,304
5. Georgia — 1,263
6. Oklahoma — 1,181
7. West Virginia — 1,065
8. Ohio State — 1,025
9. LSU — 1,020
10. Washington State — 1,010
11. UCF — 1,001
12. Kentucky — 780
13. Syracuse — 624
14. Utah State — 586
15. Texas — 559
16. Fresno State — 506
17. Boston College — 490
18. Mississippi State — 486
19. Florida — 400
20. Washington — 342
21. Penn State — 278
22. NC State — 264
23. Iowa State — 230
24. Michigan State — 215
25. Cincinnati — 141

Top five holds steady in latest Coaches’ Poll

By Zach BarnettNov 4, 2018, 12:58 PM EST
Alabama’s 29-0 win over LSU, Georgia’s 34-17 blowout of Kentucky and Michigan’s 42-7 destruction of Penn State meant that the top five of the latest Coaches’ Poll held steady from Week 9 to Week 10.

UCF dropped two spots as the highest-ranked Group of 5 team from No. 9 to No. 11, just five spots ahead of Utah State and Fresno State.

West Virginia moved up to No. 8, one point below No. 7 Ohio State.

The Coaches’ Poll is an entirely pointless exercise at this point, so let’s get right to the rankings, shall we?

1. Alabama — 1,599 total points (63 first-place votes)
2. Clemson — 1,537 (1)
3. Notre Dame — 1,464
4. Michigan — 1,390
5. Georgia — 1,347
6. Oklahoma — 1,272
7. Ohio State — 1,109
8. West Virginia — 1,108
9. Washington State — 1,076
10. LSU — 1,063
11. UCF — 1,054
12. Kentucky — 761
13. Syracuse — 625
14. Boston College — 580
15. Mississippi State — 567
16. Utah State — 565
17. Fresno State — 490
18. Washington — 463
19. Texas — 433
20. Penn State — 375
21. Florida — 340
22. NC State — 327
23. Cincinnati — 207
24. Utah — 184
25. Iowa State — 151

Army keeps Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy for first time ever

By Zach BarnettNov 4, 2018, 11:19 AM EST
Army earned a win on Saturday that was much more than just a simple victory, a monumental achievement in the modern era of Black Knights football.

Jeff Monken‘s club defeated Air Force 17-14 in West Point, meaning that, no matter what happens in the Dec. 8 Army-Navy game, the Black Knights will keep the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy again in 2018. Air Force defeated Navy 35-7 on Oct. 6, meaning a Navy win in Philadelphia would pit all three service academies at 1-1 against each other, reverting the trophy to last year’s champion — which was Army.

It’s the eighth CIC Trophy win for Army, compared to 20 for Air Force and 15 for Navy, and the first time since the CIC Trophy was established in 1972 that the Black Knights will keep the trophy in back-to-back years.

After winning just four games total against its service academy rivals from 1997 through 2015, Army has now won four straight games over Navy and Air Force. The streak started with a 21-17 defeat of Navy in 2016, and continued through a 21-0 win over Air Force and a 14-13 defeat of Navy in 2017.

The 7-2 Black Knights will be heavily favored to beat Navy for a third straight time on Dec. 8, as the Midshipmen sunk to 2-7 in a 42-0 loss to Cincinnati on Saturday.

Race over: Tua Tagovailoa puts 2018 Heisman Trophy on lockdown

By John TaylorNov 4, 2018, 9:11 AM EST
It’s no longer a matter of if, but rather by how much.

Tua Tagovailoa entered Week 10 an overwhelming wagering favorite to win the 2018 Heisman Trophy, with Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray serving as the only player with even a remote chance of catching the Alabama quarterback.

The last two games, though, showed the super sophomore, dealing with a nagging knee issue, wasn’t Superman as he completed just 55 and 65 percent of his passes in wins over Missouri and Tennessee; prior to that, he had a completion percentage below 70 percent just once in his first six games as starter — 68.4 against Arkansas State in Week 2. Add in facing his first “real” test of the season in the form of No. 3 LSU and playing the formidable Tigers in Death Valley, and it was thought that this was the perfect storm for Tagovailoa to come back to the pack.

Yeah, right.

Instead of coming back, it was Tagovailoa putting further distance between himself and the rest of a shrinking Heisman field; hell, he may have lapped them. Twice. Yes, he threw his first interception of the season. Statistically, it wasn’t his best game of the season — far from it, actually.

What stood out most Saturday night, above most anything found on the postgame stat sheet, was Tagovailoa’s pose and composure in the face of one of the most hostile environments in college football, and in a game dripping with SEC and playoff implications. Well, that and the 44-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter that broke the Tigers’ collective backs and showed off some impressive wheels in the process.

Yes, there are still three weeks left in the regular season, plus championship weekend, before Heisman voters have to submit their ballots. Yes, it’s entirely possible the knee issue that flared up at the end of that touchdown run could bloom into a full-blown medical Armageddon. Yes, it’s entirely possible that Nick Saban, in an effort to mix things up generally and mess with the media specifically, could go back to Jalen Hurts as his starter.

Silly, right? Yep, just as silly as anyone thinking that somebody other than Tua will be front and center in New York City when mid-December rolls around. The husky female has not only been singing, but she’s on her way back to the stage for an encore.

Just like it was around this time last year with Baker Mayfield, it’s over. Put a fork in it. It’s done.

The only drama left? Whether Tagovailoa will challenge the record for largest margin of victory in Heisman Trophy history.