Kansas fires David Beaty

Kansas has fired David Beaty, a move that was obviously coming the moment the school hired former Arkansas AD Jeff Long to run its athletics department in July. Beaty will stay on through the end of the season, which will likely come on Nov. 23 against Texas. In the event the Jayhawks make a miracle run to a bowl game, the school has eliminated such a change in fortune could save Beaty’s job.

Beaty entered the year with a 3-33 overall record and a 1-26 mark in Big 12 play, so the fact Long would elect to move on is the opposite of surprising. But it is a bit surprising the move came now given that KU is 3-6 and won its second conference game in four years just last week, a 27-26 defeat of TCU.

However, the Jayhawks lost 27-3 to No. 23 Iowa State on Saturday, and worse for Beaty than the result on the field was the state of affairs in the Memorial Stadium stands. Kansas announced a crowd of 15,543, and estimates placed half the crowd in Cyclones colors.

“After a thorough evaluation of the program, I believe that new leadership is necessary for our football team to move forward and compete at the highest level of the Big 12 Conference,” Long said in a statement. “I know that Coach Beaty cares deeply about his players, and I respect that. The student-athletes on this team have continued to play hard — and I am confident they will do that for the rest of the season.”

Kansas owes Beaty a $3 million buyout, which it will fulfill in six installments.

Long says the search for the next KU coach is already underway.

“Our search will find an experienced Head Coach,” he tweeted Sunday. “A Head Coach that is a proven program builder and strong recruiter. A Head Coach that is an established leader of men, both on and off the field. A Head Coach who is committed to Breaking the Cycle for @KU_Football.”