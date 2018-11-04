No. 1 Alabama becomes fourth program to join 900-win club

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

No. 1 Alabama’s 29-0 blanking of then-No. 3 LSU was monumental for a number of reasons. First, it moved the Crimson Tide to 9-0 on the year, keeping the defending national champions in the driver’s seat to defend said title. It was the largest shutout win any team has ever registered over an AP top-5 team. It clinched the Tide’s fourth SEC West championship in five years.

But the win had more meaning than just that. It was the program’s 900th in school history, making Alabama just the fourth FBS program to reach such a mark.

Alabama joined a club occupied by only Michigan (951), Ohio State (906) and Texas (904).

The Wolverines will almost certainly win the race to 1,000, but with the way Nick Saban is chugging along now in Year 12 as the Tide’s head coach, Alabama has a great shot at the silver medal.

Other programs within striking distance of 900 include Nebraska (895), Notre Dame (894), Oklahoma (892) and Penn State (884).

For the record, Alabama was at 736 all-time wins before the Saban hire. If the Crimson Tide adds six more wins this season and then continues at the 11.3-win pace the program averaged over the previous 10 seasons, win No. 1,000 would come some time during the 2028 season.