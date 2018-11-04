Getty Images

Top five holds steady in latest Coaches’ Poll

By Zach BarnettNov 4, 2018, 12:58 PM EST
Alabama’s 29-0 win over LSU, Georgia’s 34-17 blowout of Kentucky and Michigan’s 42-7 destruction of Penn State meant that the top five of the latest Coaches’ Poll held steady from Week 9 to Week 10.

UCF dropped two spots as the highest-ranked Group of 5 team from No. 9 to No. 11, just five spots ahead of Utah State and Fresno State.

West Virginia moved up to No. 8, one point below No. 7 Ohio State.

The Coaches’ Poll is an entirely pointless exercise at this point, so let’s get right to the rankings, shall we?

1. Alabama — 1,599 total points (63 first-place votes)
2. Clemson — 1,537 (1)
3. Notre Dame — 1,464
4. Michigan — 1,390
5. Georgia — 1,347
6. Oklahoma — 1,272
7. Ohio State — 1,109
8. West Virginia — 1,108
9. Washington State — 1,076
10. LSU — 1,063
11. UCF — 1,054
12. Kentucky — 761
13. Syracuse — 625
14. Boston College — 580
15. Mississippi State — 567
16. Utah State — 565
17. Fresno State — 490
18. Washington — 463
19. Texas — 433
20. Penn State — 375
21. Florida — 340
22. NC State — 327
23. Cincinnati — 207
24. Utah — 184
25. Iowa State — 151

Army keeps Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy for first time ever

By Zach BarnettNov 4, 2018, 11:19 AM EST
Army earned a win on Saturday that was much more than just a simple victory, a monumental achievement in the modern era of Black Knights football.

Jeff Monken‘s club defeated Air Force 17-14 in West Point, meaning that, no matter what happens in the Dec. 8 Army-Navy game, the Black Knights will keep the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy again in 2018. Air Force defeated Navy 35-7 on Oct. 6, meaning a Navy win in Philadelphia would pit all three service academies at 1-1 against each other, reverting the trophy to last year’s champion — which was Army.

It’s the eighth CIC Trophy win for Army, compared to 20 for Air Force and 15 for Navy, and the first time since the CIC Trophy was established in 1972 that the Black Knights will keep the trophy in back-to-back years.

After winning just four games total against its service academy rivals from 1997 through 2015, Army has now won four straight games over Navy and Air Force. The streak started with a 21-17 defeat of Navy in 2016, and continued through a 21-0 win over Air Force and a 14-13 defeat of Navy in 2017.

The 7-2 Black Knights will be heavily favored to beat Navy for a third straight time on Dec. 8, as the Midshipmen sunk to 2-7 in a 42-0 loss to Cincinnati on Saturday.

Race over: Tua Tagovailoa puts 2018 Heisman Trophy on lockdown

By John TaylorNov 4, 2018, 9:11 AM EST
It’s no longer a matter of if, but rather by how much.

Tua Tagovailoa entered Week 10 an overwhelming wagering favorite to win the 2018 Heisman Trophy, with Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray serving as the only player with even a remote chance of catching the Alabama quarterback.

The last two games, though, showed the super sophomore, dealing with a nagging knee issue, wasn’t Superman as he completed just 55 and 65 percent of his passes in wins over Missouri and Tennessee; prior to that, he had a completion percentage below 70 percent just once in his first six games as starter — 68.4 against Arkansas State in Week 2. Add in facing his first “real” test of the season in the form of No. 3 LSU and playing the formidable Tigers in Death Valley, and it was thought that this was the perfect storm for Tagovailoa to come back to the pack.

Yeah, right.

Instead of coming back, it was Tagovailoa putting further distance between himself and the rest of a shrinking Heisman field; hell, he may have lapped them. Twice. Yes, he threw his first interception of the season. Statistically, it wasn’t his best game of the season — far from it, actually.

What stood out most Saturday night, above most anything found on the postgame stat sheet, was Tagovailoa’s pose and composure in the face of one of the most hostile environments in college football, and in a game dripping with SEC and playoff implications. Well, that and the 44-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter that broke the Tigers’ collective backs and showed off some impressive wheels in the process.

Yes, there are still three weeks left in the regular season, plus championship weekend, before Heisman voters have to submit their ballots. Yes, it’s entirely possible the knee issue that flared up at the end of that touchdown run could bloom into a full-blown medical Armageddon. Yes, it’s entirely possible that Nick Saban, in an effort to mix things up generally and mess with the media specifically, could go back to Jalen Hurts as his starter.

Silly, right? Yep, just as silly as anyone thinking that somebody other than Tua will be front and center in New York City when mid-December rolls around. The husky female has not only been singing, but she’s on her way back to the stage for an encore.

Just like it was around this time last year with Baker Mayfield, it’s over. Put a fork in it. It’s done.

The only drama left? Whether Tagovailoa will challenge the record for largest margin of victory in Heisman Trophy history.

No. 8 Washington State survives pesky Cal team with last minute drive to move to 8-1

By Bryan FischerNov 4, 2018, 1:20 AM EST
After ascending to No. 8 in the polls last season, Washington State went on the road at Cal and ran into a buzzsaw during a brutal loss where they didn’t play particularly good in any phase of the game.

After ascending to No. 8 in the polls this season, the Cougars played host to a pesky Bears team and very nearly ran into the same kind of buzzsaw, needing a last minute scoring drive to secure a sloppy 19-13 win and keep whatever slim hopes of a College Football Playoff appearance there is for the Pac-12 alive.

This was, no exaggeration, one of the worst games to watch of the season so far and a very, very dark edition of Pac-12 After Dark. Despite there incredibly being only two 3-and-outs the entire ballgame, there were four combined turnovers (two apiece) and just eight 3rd down conversions. The two sides dropped passed, made mind-numbing play calls, had issues in the red zone and generally played the anthesis of the wide-open football we normally find out West.

Wazzu QB Gardner Minshew was not as sharp as he has been in rolling through conference play but came up big in the final minutes when his team needed it most. Throwing darts on the final drive, he needed just six plays to cover 69 yards before finding Easop Winston in the corner of the end zone. That naturally delighted the home crowd, who sat through plenty of boring football in the three quarters prior to the stakes getting turned up a few notches for the final frame.

All told, the mustache-laden signal-caller threw for 334 yards and that one score while also tossing an interception on the third series of the game. The Cougs run game was not all that consistent against a tough Bears front and even short passes over the middle were a struggle compared to some of the team’s recent outings. Gardner still found 11 different receivers by the time the clock had expired, with Winston leading the way with 92 yards and the one score while tailback James Williams added 10 receptions to go with five carries for 34 yards on the ground.

The loss will be one that Cal head coach Justin Wilcox won’t enjoy watching back in the coming days. While his defense did play well, the offense punted four times, turned the ball over twice, missed a field goal and saw time expire on them at the end of the game. In fact, their most consistent form of picking up first downs might have been penalties on their opponents that gave them a free one.

The coaching staff did rotate quarterbacks as they have done in past games but they strangely took out the hot hand under center at the time — Chase Garbers, who had 127 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT and led the team with 67 yards rushing — for a backup during a key late drive. Brandon McIlwain entered late in the fourth quarter and wound up throwing an interception in the end zone on a bad decision — only bailed out when WSU missed a field goal after promptly marching down the field themselves.

There is a thought that surviving and advancing at this point in the college football season is all that matters and Washington State has to hope the Selection Committee doesn’t mind them doing just that against a Cal team that is still looking for that elusive sixth win for bowl eligibility. The Cougars didn’t play well at all but a win is a win and they might benefit from chaos elsewhere across the country on Saturday to even move up a spot or two in the rankings from where they sit now.

No. 7 Oklahoma survives another bonkers shootout with Texas Tech

By Bryan FischerNov 4, 2018, 12:42 AM EST
No. 7 Oklahoma travelled to Lubbock on Saturday night in what was essentially the two-year anniversary of their historic 2016 meeting. As college football aficionados would tell you, that contest between Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes — who coincidentally play each other on Sunday in the NFL — was perhaps the epitome of Big 12 football in recent years and has only grown in legend thanks to the incredible box score and numerous NCAA records it produced.

Well, wouldn’t you know it, the Sooners and Red Raiders combined for yet another wild shootout late into the West Texas night that Lincoln Riley’s crew barely escaped from with a 51-46 win that kept the visitors in the thick of the Big 12 and College Football Playoff races.

It appeared that Oklahoma would be in for a fight right from the get-go as Kyler Murray tossed interceptions on the first two drives of the game (both to Vaughnte Dorsey). Tech turned both of those turnovers into touchdowns the other way and then things started ping-ponging back and forth as the two combined for scores on eight of the next nine drives.

Murray did eventually settle down and was his usual self after the early bad throws, winding up with 360 yards and three touchdowns — many on some absolute bombs down the field or off a scramble or two. Though he didn’t do enough to gain any ground on Tua Tagovailoa in the Heisman Trophy race, the first round MLB draft pick was still dazzling with the ball in his hands and added a further 100 yards rushing and one more score on the ground.

He was far from the only one to put up numbers however. Tailback Trey Sermon rushed for a career high 206 yard and three touchdowns, bullying just about every level of the Red Raiders defense. Lee Morris was a 101 yard receiver on just four catches (two of them TD’s) while five others managed at least 30 yards through the air. It was that kind of night as the offense hit 683 total yards and nearly averaged double-digits with each play they ran.

It was also a game filled with some utterly only-in-college-football-moments for Texas Tech.

Starting quarterback Alan Bowman was 21/27 in the first half for 227 yards and two touchdowns but remarkably was hit in the head by a football during halftime warmups (really) and failed to return to the game. That turned things over to backup Jett Duffey, who added another two touchdowns to go with 139 yards.

Wideout Antoine Wesley somehow didn’t find the end zone (four others did, obviously) but did haul in 12 catches for 199 yards. While it’s hard to fathom, the team only converted 3-of-13 third downs despite all that firepower.

Tech did have a chance to make things even more interesting late when they were going for two to tie things up at 42-all. In a trick play on the conversion try, former Oregon State WR (now a receiver in Lubbock) Seth Collins floated up an interception that Robert Barnes came down with, eventually weaving his way over 100 yards for two points the other way. That proved to be the deciding score even though both teams scored one more time before things were all said and done.

The victory by Oklahoma may do them no favors when it comes to the Playoff Selection Committee but Riley and company probably won’t complain about moving to 8-1 overall and remaining in first place in the Big 12. That’s not a bad spot to be in with Bedlam next week against rival Oklahoma State and a looming trip to West Virginia still out there at the end of the month.

If nothing else though, be sure to break out your calendar and circle every time the Sooners head to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech. At this point, it’s become appointment viewing for all fans.