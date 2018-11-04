Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman to miss remainder of season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wake Forest is in a dog fight to reach its third straight bowl game, and that dog fight just got tougher.

Head coach Dave Clawson announced Sunday that freshman quarterback Sam Hartman will miss the remainder of the season with a “leg injury.”

A true freshman from Charlotte, Hartman completed 55.3 percent of his passes for 1,984 yards with 16 touchdowns against eight interceptions. His 1,984 passing yards and 16 touchdowns were third among all FBS freshmen.

Hartman is the 12th Wake Forest player to be lost for the season to injury this year.

With Hartman out, the Demon Deacons will likely turn to sophomore Jamie Newman, who has tossed all of 19 passes in his career.

Wake Forest is 4-5 this season, falling 41-24 to No. 13 Syracuse on Saturday. The Deacons have allowed at least 34 points in all six games against Power 5 competition, so it will be incumbent upon Newman and the rest of the offense to put up points if Wake Forest is to make another bowl game. Clawson’s bunch will need to win two of its final three against No. 22 NC State, Pitt and Duke.