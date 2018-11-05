Florida, Florida State, Miami all lost on back-to-back weekends for first time ever

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s not exactly a state secret that the big boys of FBS programs in the Sunshine State have been underwhelming for the past couple weeks (one or two of them for a bit longer). This past Saturday, though, those struggles made some dubious history.

In Week 10, Florida (38-17 to Missouri), Florida State (47-28 to NC State) and Miami (20-12, to Duke) all lost. The week before, it was lather, rinse and repeat in the loss department for all three schools as well.

As noted by Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, this marked the first time in the history of the three schools that they all lost on back-to-back weekends.

For reference, the Gators began playing college football in 1902; the Hurricanes in 1926, and the moderation iteration of the Seminoles first took the field in 1947.

So, can Florida’s Big Three make it back-to-back-back lost weekends?

With a date against unbeaten and fourth-ranked Notre Dame in South Bend on tap this weekend, it appears likely Florida State (4-5) will extend its losing streak to four straight. Florida (6-3) plays host to a 5-3 South Carolina squad that’s won two in a row, while Miami (5-4) travels to 5-4 Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have won two straight as well.

As previously noted, the Seminoles need to win at least two of their last three games in order to keep its record bowl streak intact. The Gators, meanwhile, just witnessed its smallest Homecoming Game crowd in nearly three decades in the first under head coach Dan Mullen.