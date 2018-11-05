Randy Edsall has earned $10,000 in bonuses for UConn scoring first this season

UConn head coach Randy Edsall has been trudging through an incredibly difficult season with the Huskies currently 1-8 with the lone win coming against Rhode Island in a 56-49 shootout. It is only Year 2 of Edsall’s return to UConn, where the hope is he is capable of leading UConn back up the ladder within the American Athletic Conference as he previously did in the Big East, but how long he will last in his return to the program is very much in doubt at this point.

But you have to hand it to Edsall and his agent for having a contract that finds ridiculous ways to get paid an incentive even when his program loses by 30 to a team that scored just its second win of the year against him (Tulsa is now 2-7 after a 49-19 victory against UConn on Saturday). According to USA Today reporter Steve Berkowitz, UConn paid Edsall a bonus of $2,000 because the Huskies were the first team to score in the game.

UConn loses to Tulsa, 49-19, dropping record to 1-8. Huskies coach Randy Edsall will get bonus of at least $2,000 — amount he gets whenever UConn scores first — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) November 4, 2018

That is amazing. It gets even better, as USA Today reports Edsall also receives bonuses every time the Huskies win the turnover margin, record more tackles for loss or performs better in the red zone. In total, USA Today says Edsall has racked up $32,000 in bonus money for these in-game achievements.

Now that we know about that incentives in Edsall’s contract, we know that Edsall has earned $10,000 in bonus money for UConn scoring first this season; they did so against Rhode Island, Cincinnati, South Florida, UMass, and Tulsa.

How an incentive like this even comes up in the negotiating process is beyond me and probably why sports agents earn their money. But if you expect Edsall to repay any of that incentive money, you can probably expect the response to be “Not a dime back,” as is UConn tradition.

