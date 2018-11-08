Kyle Trask’s dad says Florida QB fractured foot on trick play during practice, out for season

Dan Mullen has unofficially officially had his quarterback decision made for him.

Reports surfaced Wednesday that Kyle Trask went down with a non-contact injury to his lower leg, one that was potentially season-ending. Late Wednesday night, the Florida quarterback’s father posted on Facebook that his son fractured his foot running a trick play during practice earlier in the day and will indeed be sidelined for the remainder of what’s left in the 2018 season.

It’s unclear if it’s the same foot that was surgically repaired last year and cost him his entire redshirt freshman season in 2017.

Gator Nation, I am sad to say that Kyle was injured today in practice while doing a trick play where he hands off to the RB and then goes out for a pass,” Michael Trask posted. “The throw to Kyle was low and when he planted his foot to catch the pass he felt a pop. Unfortunately he fractured his foot and will be out for the season. Just a freak injury. The good news is that it will be minor surgery and he will be 100% for spring ball in 2019. Thank you for all the well wishes and support for Kyle, we appreciate you very much! Continue to pray for Kyle’s recovery.

Trask replaced a struggling Feleipe Franks in last Saturday’s loss to Missouri, with the backup providing enough of a spark to a limp offense that fans were calling for a change at the quarterback position. Early on in the week, Mullen acknowledged he was considering as much.

With Trask out, it appears Franks will be under center for the remainder of the year, continuing in the job this weekend against South Carolina.