Kyle Trask’s dad says Florida QB fractured foot on trick play during practice, out for season

Dan Mullen has unofficially officially had his quarterback decision made for him.
Reports surfaced Wednesday that Kyle Trask went down with a non-contact injury to his lower leg, one that was potentially season-ending. Late Wednesday night, the Florida quarterback’s father posted on Facebook that his son fractured his foot running a trick play during practice earlier in the day and will indeed be sidelined for the remainder of what’s left in the 2018 season.
It’s unclear if it’s the same foot that was surgically repaired last year and cost him his entire redshirt freshman season in 2017.
Gator Nation, I am sad to say that Kyle was injured today in practice while doing a trick play where he hands off to the RB and then goes out for a pass,” Michael Trask posted. “The throw to Kyle was low and when he planted his foot to catch the pass he felt a pop. Unfortunately he fractured his foot and will be out for the season. Just a freak injury. The good news is that it will be minor surgery and he will be 100% for spring ball in 2019. Thank you for all the well wishes and support for Kyle, we appreciate you very much! Continue to pray for Kyle’s recovery.
Trask replaced a struggling Feleipe Franks in last Saturday’s loss to Missouri, with the backup providing enough of a spark to a limp offense that fans were calling for a change at the quarterback position. Early on in the week, Mullen acknowledged he was considering as much.
With Trask out, it appears Franks will be under center for the remainder of the year, continuing in the job this weekend against South Carolina.
Notre Dame’s run to a perfect season and spot in the College Football Playoffs has taken an interesting turn.
Citing multiple sources, IrishSportsDaily.com is reporting that Ian Book will not play in this Saturday’s game against Florida State. Per the Irish-centric website, the starting quarterback “suffered multiple injuries to his midsection during this past week’s game at Northwestern, which will prevent him from playing in Saturday’s game.”
It’s believed that Book suffered a rib(s) injury in the win over the Wildcats.
According to a program spokesperson, head coach Brian Kelly is expected to address Book’s status later on Thursday.
Book took over as the starter in Week 4 and had moved himself into the periphery of the Heisman Trophy discussion over the past month and a half. Brandon Wimbush, who started the first three games of the regular season, is expected to get the start against the Seminoles.
The Fighting Irish enters Week 11 a perfect 9-0 and ranked third in the latest CFP Top 25.
Injuries have finally gotten the best of Malcolm Cook.
Virginia announced in a press release Wednesday that Cook has decided to end his participation and medically retire from the sport. The linebacker will be undergoing surgery this week for a sports hernia that will sideline him for the remainder of the regular season and a bowl game.
Cook is a sixth-year senior who had played in nine games this season, starting two of those contests.
Below is head coach Bronco Mendenhall‘s statement on the development:
We had a long and really hard conversation for someone who has gone through so much so many times. He does not have a great understanding yet as to how come he has had this many challenges. But what he does have is a good understanding of how to deal with adversity, how to recover and how to move forward. That has given him great preparation for his life and for his future. I probably have never worked with a player that has had more challenges and more setbacks and more recoveries. It is a difficult thing to have his playing career close for UVA without him being on the field. I think his teammates certainly see that and recognize it as well as all of us on the coaching staff. This last injury has just proven to be lingering, long-lasting and not recoverable enough to get him back on the field within the time frame needed.
Hall missed the entire 2016 season because of an unspecified medical condition. He was also sidelined for a sizable portion of both the 2014 and 2015 seasons because of unspecified injuries.
In 2017, in what was essentially his only somewhat healthy season in Charlottesville, he started six games for the Cavaliers.
There’s some finality to a loss with which Hawaii has been dealing for a couple of weeks already.
Jahlani Tavai has been working through a shoulder injury suffered in an Oct. 21 loss to Nevada and hasn’t played since. According to head coach Nick Rolovich, the linebacker has decided to undergo surgery to repair the unspecified damage in the shoulder.
As a result of the medical procedure, Tavai will miss the last two games of the regular season as well as whatever bowl game for which the Rainbow Warriors qualify. Additionally, this will mark the end of the fifth-year senior’s collegiate playing career as this is his final season of eligibility.
Despite missing two full games and part of a third in 2018, Tavai still leads the team in tackles with 82. The fifth-year senior is also tied for second in tackles for loss with 5.5.
Including this season, Tavai has started 45 games for the Rainbow Warriors the past three-plus years. He was named first-team All-Mountain West in 2016 and second-team all-conference last season; each of those seasons, he was the team’s leading tackler.
After yet another extended stay, Texas Tech’s starting quarterback is back home again.
Alan Bowman was hospitalized again this past weekend after suffering a partially-collapsed lung during the loss to Oklahoma. It marked the second time this season that the true freshman has been hospitalized for the same issue, the first coming in late September.
Wednesday, the football program announced, Bowman was released from the hospital earlier in the day after yet another four-day stay.
According to the program’s release, Bowman “will rejoin team activities [Thursday] morning”; it’s expected that Bowman will be unable to play in this Saturday’s game against Texas because of the issue.
The first case of a collapsed lung kept Bowman out of the TCU game Oct. 11 after he suffered the injury Sept. 29 against West Virginia.
Bowman is currently fourth in the nation and first in the Big 12 as he’s averaging 329.8 yards passing per game. Sophomore Jett Duffey, who has passed for 627 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in completing 48-of-80 passes this season, will likely get the start against the Longhorns Saturday night in Lubbock.