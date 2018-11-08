Report: QB Ian Book out for Notre Dame vs. Florida State

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Notre Dame’s run to a perfect season and spot in the College Football Playoffs has taken an interesting turn.

Citing multiple sources, IrishSportsDaily.com is reporting that Ian Book will not play in this Saturday’s game against Florida State. Per the Irish-centric website, the starting quarterback “suffered multiple injuries to his midsection during this past week’s game at Northwestern, which will prevent him from playing in Saturday’s game.”

It’s believed that Book suffered a rib(s) injury in the win over the Wildcats.

According to a program spokesperson, head coach Brian Kelly is expected to address Book’s status later on Thursday.

Book took over as the starter in Week 4 and had moved himself into the periphery of the Heisman Trophy discussion over the past month and a half. Brandon Wimbush, who started the first three games of the regular season, is expected to get the start against the Seminoles.

The Fighting Irish enters Week 11 a perfect 9-0 and ranked third in the latest CFP Top 25.