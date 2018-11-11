Alabama the unanimous AP No. 1 for fourth straight week

Following a second straight shutout of a ranked division opponent, No. 1 Alabama continues to own all of the available first-place votes in the AP Top 25. The latest ranking released after Week 11 action saw the Crimson Tide receive all 61 first-place votes, while their opponent, Mississippi State, dropped seven spots to take the final ranking in the top 25 this week.

There was slightly more movement inside the top 10 compared to the coaches poll. No. 8 Washington State moved up two spots this week while No. 9 Ohio State and No. 10 LSU each fell one spot despite winning on the road this weekend. No. 12 Syracuse moved up one spot and No. 13 Texas was bumped up two spots this week as the Orange and Longhorns look for an opening into the top 10. They each sit behind No. 11 UCF, with the Knights staying in the same spot as last week while minor changes ahead and behind them went down.

Mississippi State’s drop of even spots wasn’t the biggest drop within the top 25 though. That dubious distinction goes to No. 20 Kentucky, who fell eight spots after a road loss to Tennessee.

A day after clinching the Big Ten West division championship, the Northwestern Wildcats have entered the AP Top 25 for the first time this season. The Wildcats wiggled their way into the poll at No. 24. They trail No. 23 Boise State, who worked their way back into the poll after a home win against previously ranked Fresno State.

Here is this week’s full AP Top 25:

Alabama (61 first-place votes) Clemson Notre Dame Michigan Georgia Oklahoma West Virginia Washington State Ohio State LSU UCF Syracuse Texas Utah State Florida Penn State Washington Iowa State Cincinnati Kentucky Utah Boston College Boise State Northwestern Mississippi State

