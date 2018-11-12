Super 16 Poll sees few changes after relatively calm week for top teams

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Without much to cause a disturbance in the force among the top teams in college football this weekend, the weekly Super 16 poll from the Football Writers Association of America and the National Football Foundation yielded little changes to speak of this week, at least within the top 11 spots.

Alabama remained a unanimous No. 1 in the Super 16 poll for a second straight week. The No. 2 through No. 7 spots remained unchanged behind the Tide; Clemson, Notre Dame, Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma, and West Virginia in that order. No. 8 Washington State flipped spots with No. 9 Ohio State this week, while No. 10 LSU and No. 11 UCF remained in their spots from last week.

Syracuse and Texas each moved up within the Super 16 this week, and No. 14 Utah State, No. 15 Florida, and No. 16 Penn State round out the poll by cracking the top 16 after not being in it the previous week. Kentucky, Mississippi State and Boston College all fell out of the top 16 spots in the voting.

Here is this week’s Super 16 poll:

Alabama Clemson Notre Dame Michigan Georgia Oklahoma West Virginia Washington State Ohio State LSU UCF Syracuse Texas Utah State Florida Penn State

A look at how the #Super16Poll has evolved this season, week by week. pic.twitter.com/DPrseorHWp — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) November 12, 2018

Side-by-side-by-side look at this week’s @AP_Top25, coaches poll, and #Super16Poll (which I have expanded to 25 teams base don total voting). pic.twitter.com/b4qZGg28wJ — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) November 12, 2018

As a regular disclaimer, three contributors to College Football Talk vote in this particular poll; Zach Barnett, Bryan Fischer and myself (Kevin McGuire).

Follow @KevinOnCFB