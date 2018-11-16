Ray Guy Award announces 10 semifinalists

When it comes to awards, the beat goes on as we hurtle toward the end of the latest college football regular season.
The Ray Guy Award becomes the latest to whittle its field considerably, with the honor going to the nation’s best punter announcing 10 semifinalists Thursday. Last year’s winner was Michael Dickson of Texas.
This year, the semifinalists come from eight of the 10 FBS conferences, with the lone exceptions being the ACC and the MAC. The SEC and Sun Belt, with two apiece, are the only leagues with more than one semifinalist.
Utah’s Mitch Wishnowsky, fourth in average this season at 47 yards per punt, was a finalist for the 2017 Ray Guy Award.
The three finalists for this year’s award will be announced next Tuesday, with the winner being announced at The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN in early December.
Blake Cusick, Fresno State
Braden Mann, Texas A&M
Brandon Wright, Georgia State
Cody Grace, Arkansas State
Dominic Panazzolo, Texas Tech
Drue Chrisman, Ohio State
Jack Fox, Rice
James Smith, Cincinnati
Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah
Tommy Townsend, Florida