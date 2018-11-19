Getty Images

Arkansas suspends two starters, reportedly for socializing with Mississippi State cheerleaders

By Zach BarnettNov 19, 2018, 4:11 PM EST
Arkansas will be without defensive backs Ryan Pulley and Kamren Curl for the team’s season-finale against Missouri, head coach Chad Morris revealed Monday.

“They will not be here today or yesterday or any part of this week for unacceptable behavior, actions that are completely unacceptable to anything we’re about,” Morris said.

While Morris did not specify what garnered the suspension, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Pulley and Curl were seen talking to and taking pictures with members of the Mississippi State cheer squad before the game by former Arkansas All-American tight end-turned-TV reporter DJ Williams.

Pulley is a starting cornerback, while Curl has started all 11 games at strong safety.

To make matters worse for Pulley and Curl, Arkansas surrendered four Nick Fitzgerald touchdown passes in a 52-6 loss.

The reported incident is another in a debut season to forget for Morris and company. Arkansas went viral for the wrong reasons in allowing a fake fair catch punt return touchdown to North Texas in September and enters its season finale at 2-9.

Finalists announced for major college football awards

By Zach BarnettNov 19, 2018, 4:46 PM EST
Bowl season is approaching in college football, which means awards season is also approaching. On Monday, the finalists for the major college football awards except the Heisman Trophy — basically, the Heisman for each side of the ball and/or position — were revealed, leading up to the 28th annual Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN.

There’s a lot to get to here, so let’s dive right in:

Bednarik Award (top defensive player)
Josh Allen, Kentucky
Christian Wilkins, Clemson
Quinnen Williams, Alabama
Previous winner: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama

Biletnikoff Award (top wide receiver)
Andy Isabella, Massachusetts
Jerry Juedy, Alabama
Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State
Previous winner: James Washington, Oklahoma State

Lou Groza Award (top kicker)
Cooper Rothe, Wyoming
Andre Szymt, Syracuse
Cole Tracy, LSU
Previous winner: Matt Gay, Utah

John Mackey Award (top tight end)
T.J. Hockeson, Iowa
Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
Kaden Smith, Stanford
Previous winner: Mark Andrews, Oklahoma

Maxwell Award (player of the year)
Will Grier, West Virginia
Kyler Murray, Oklahoma
Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Previous winner: Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

Davey O’Brien Award (top quarterback)
Garnder Minshew, Washington State
Kyler Murray, Oklahoma
Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Previous winner: Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

Outland Trophy (top interior lineman)
Christian Wilkins, Clemson
Jonah Williams, Alabama
Quinnen Williams, Alabama
Previous winner: Ed Oliver, Houston

Jim Thorpe Award (top defensive back)
Deandre Baker, Georgia
Julian Love, Notre Dame
Greedy Williams, LSU
Previous winner: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama

Doak Walker Award (top running back)
Travis Etienne, Clemson
Darrell Henderson, Memphis
Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
Previous winner: Bryce Love, Stanford

Wuerffel Trophy (top community servant)
David Blough, Purdue
Dalton Risner, Kansas State
Drue Tranquill, Notre Dame
Previous winner: Courtney Love, Kentucky

The Home Depot College Football Awards will air Thursday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. ET from the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Michigan RB Karan Higdon guarantees win over Ohio State

By Zach BarnettNov 19, 2018, 2:49 PM EST
Michigan has beaten Ohio State just twice since Jim Tressel‘s debut season of 2001 and has never beaten an Urban Meyer-coached Buckeyes team. This year’s game happens to be in Columbus, where the maize and blue have not won since 2000.

Still, the Wolverines are favored to end those streaks this year. They’re ranked higher than Ohio State in every major poll, and Las Vegas established them as a 4.5-point favorite. They also have this: the personal guarantee of running back Karan Higdon.

“Yeah, I do,” Higdon said, in a video tweeted by Toledo Blade writer Kyle Rowland. “That how I feel. I believe firmly in my brothers, and this team, and this coaching staff, and as a captain, I’ll take that stand. Why not?”

Higdon, a senior, is part of a resurgent offense that makes Michigan a solid favorite in this game. He’s rushed for 1,106 yards and 10 touchdowns. Combined with the Wolverines’ clearly superior defense, the signs point to the conclusion that Michigan should beat Ohio State for the first time since 2011, thereby clinching the program’s first trip to the Big Ten Championship and putting them on the doorstep of their first College Football Playoff trip.

Which all leads to one question: What’s going to happen in Ann Arbor if they don’t win?

Houston loses DL Payton Turner to season-ending injury

By Kevin McGuireNov 19, 2018, 1:52 PM EST
The Houston Cougars are playing this week against Memphis for a spot in the American Athletic Conference championship game, but they will be doing so as the injuries continue to pile up at the worst possible time. The latest player lost to a season-ending injury is defensive lineman Payton Turner, according to The Houston Chronicle.

Turner is out for the remainder of the year with a foot injury that was suffered in last week’s win against Tulane. It was in that game that saw Houston starting quarterback D’Eriq King go down with what turned out to be a season-ending torn meniscus injury.

Houston’s defensive line has been banged up this season. In addition to an injury that has held out All-American and future first-round NFL Draft pick Ed Oliver, Houston’s defensive line has lost two other players to season-ending injuries; Jerard Carter and Isaiah Chambers. Oliver reportedly focused on returning to the field for this week’s game against Memphis, although his availability still remains in question, especially after the situation that unfolded during last week’s game against Tulane.

Houston is also getting Memphis at a time when the Tigers are on a bit of a roll. Memphis has won three straight games by double-digits to play themselves back into position to defend their division crown from a season ago.

Georgia LB Monty Rice not expected to play vs. Georgia Tech

By Kevin McGuireNov 19, 2018, 1:27 PM EST
Georgia sophomore linebacker Monty Rice is not expected to play this weekend as Georgia plays rival Georgia Tech this weekend, according to Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. Rice injured his foot during the pre-game warmups over the weekend before Georgia played UMass, but Smart does not think the injury will keep Rice out for very long.

That, of course, is good news considering what is up next for Georgia after this weekend’s game against Georgia Tech. Georgia is set to meet Alabama in the SEC Championship Game next week in Atlanta, and having Rice back in time for that game would be beneficial to the Georgia defense if he is available to return. A win against Alabama would likely send Georgia back to the College Football Playoff. Rice has not officially been ruled out for this weekend, although Smart seems pessimistic about his chances of playing against the Yellow Jackets.

However, a report from UGASports.com says Rice was seen leaving the football building on crutches and wearing a boot on Monday. That may not sound too promising for Rice’s availability this week or next, but the extent of the injury has not been clarified. But until any update is provided on Rice’s availability beyond this week, it will be nothing more than speculation and a guessing game.

Rice is Georgia’s second-leading tackler this season with 59 tackles, including 25 solo tackles. Rice has also recorded a sack and forced a fumble this season.