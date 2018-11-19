Arkansas suspends two starters, reportedly for socializing with Mississippi State cheerleaders

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arkansas will be without defensive backs Ryan Pulley and Kamren Curl for the team’s season-finale against Missouri, head coach Chad Morris revealed Monday.

“They will not be here today or yesterday or any part of this week for unacceptable behavior, actions that are completely unacceptable to anything we’re about,” Morris said.

While Morris did not specify what garnered the suspension, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Pulley and Curl were seen talking to and taking pictures with members of the Mississippi State cheer squad before the game by former Arkansas All-American tight end-turned-TV reporter DJ Williams.

Pulley is a starting cornerback, while Curl has started all 11 games at strong safety.

To make matters worse for Pulley and Curl, Arkansas surrendered four Nick Fitzgerald touchdown passes in a 52-6 loss.

The reported incident is another in a debut season to forget for Morris and company. Arkansas went viral for the wrong reasons in allowing a fake fair catch punt return touchdown to North Texas in September and enters its season finale at 2-9.