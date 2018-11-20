Kyler Murray gains ground on Tua Tagovailoa in Bovada Heisman odds

The 2018 Heisman Trophy was all but handed to Tua Tagovailoa earlier this month, but, if he’s going to ultimately go down, Kyler Murray and his Heisman website are not going down without a fight.

In the latest set of odds to be released by Bovada.lv, Tagovailoa is still listed as the prohibitive favorite to claim this year’s stiff-armed trophy, although his odds have lengthened a bit from 2/9 a week ago to 1/4. Murray, meanwhile, has seen his odds shorten from 5/1 to 9/2.

This is actually the second week in a row that Murray has pecked away at Tagovailoa’s wagering lead. On Nov. 5, the Alabama quarterback was at 1/10 while the Oklahoma signal-caller sat at 6/1.

Another pair of quarterbacks, Washington State’s Gardner Minshew and Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins, saw their odds shrink significantly over the last seven days, with the former going from 50/1 to 30/1 and the latter moving from 100/1 to 50/1. West Virginia’s Will Grier went from 7/1 a week ago to 12/1 this week.

Just four other players remain on Bovada‘s board, although they are distant underdogs to the two frontrunners:

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence (25/1 a week ago, 50/1 this week)

UCF QB McKenzie Milton (100/1, 50/1)

Clemson RB Travis Etienne (25/1, 60/1)

Michigan QB Shea Patterson (20/1, 100/1)