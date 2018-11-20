Virginia Tech’s second-leading receiver in 2017 to transfer

Another day, another Hokie hightailing it out of Blacksburg. Possibly.

Sunday, linebacker Rico Kearney announced via Twitter that he would be transferring from Virginia Tech. A day later, teammate Sean Savoy took to the same social media vehicle to announce that he too will be transferring from Tech.

The wide receiver said he came to his decision after discussions with his parents.

The tweet announcing the transfer, though, has since been deleted. It’s unclear if that’s an indication of a change of heart on Savoy’s part, although Justin Fuente addressed both departures Monday.

“We’ve been through a lot with both of them, quite honestly, more than most people know. Nothing bad with their behavior, but just been through a lot and helping them grow up and mature,” the head coach said. “And sometimes it’s hard on young players when they’re forced into action before they’re ready, out of necessity or whatever the reason may be. Like I said, that’s a tough deal and we wish them nothing but the best

Savoy, a three-star 2017 signee, started 11 games as a true freshman, catching 39 passes for 454 yards and four touchdowns. The Washington D.C. native was second on the team in all three categories last year.

This season, however, Savoy had totaled 188 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 18 receptions. He started three of the 10 games in which he played.