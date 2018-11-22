Starting QB Steven Montez ‘probable’ for Colorado vs. Cal

Colorado has already lost its head coach, and now the Pac-12 school could be without its starting quarterback as it stumbles toward the finish line of a regular season that’s gone completely off the rails. Maybe.
In Saturday’s loss to Utah that helped the Utes claim their first-ever Pac-12 South title, Steven Montez went down with an ankle injury. Monday, Montez was listed as day-to-day for the Week 13 regular-season finale against Cal in Berkeley.
Wednesday, however, Montez was updated to probable even as any final decision on his status likely won’t be determined until closer to kickoff.
Montez is currently eighth among Pac-12 quarterbacks and 49th nationally with a 139.7 pass efficiency rating. The junior has thrown 17 touchdowns and six interceptions in completing just over 66 percent of his 366 pass attempts.
Colorado is currently in the midst of a six-game losing streak that cost head coach Mike MacIntyre his job over the weekend and needs a win to reach bowl eligibility. The Buffs began the 2018 season 5-0 and had risen to No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 prior to the freefall that is still ongoing.
In a somewhat surprising turn of events, a former Rutgers football player will get to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday at home instead of behind bars.
According to nj.com, a judge ruled Wednesday that Izaia Bullock should be released from jail and placed under home detention with electronic monitoring. The website writes that “prosecutors had not provided clear and convincing evidence that… Bullock needed to remain jailed to protect witnesses and ensure he returns to court.”
Bullock was arrested late last month and charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder. It’s alleged that Bullock had formulated a plot in which he intended to murder two family members of his ex-girlfriend, the names of whom have not been revealed.
A report that surfaced after the arrest indicated the 22-year-old Bullock was upset after he and his girlfriend ended a long-term relationship. The linebacker told the coaching staff of his struggles with the breakup, then made some unsettling comments, considered threatening to his ex’s family, to one of his teammates. The unidentified teammate passed the information on to an assistant football coach, who in turn passed it along to university officials before it ultimately ended up in the hands of law enforcement.
Shortly after his arrest, the linebacker was dismissed from the Scarlet Knights football program.
In his first public comments on the situation, Chris Ash stated he was “deeply saddened by the situation… but thankful no one was hurt.” The head coach also acknowledged that, “[o]ver the past two weeks, we witnessed changes in [Bullock’s] behavior.”
Earlier this month, Bullock was also charged with fourth-degree cyber harassment after he allegedly threatened to send sexually-explicit photos of his ex-girlfriend to her employer.
The USC job is widely expected to come open by this time next week, and in that event it’s been speculated the Trojans would target Penn State head coach James Franklin — or that Franklin (or his camp) would target the Trojans.
Franklin was a whispered candidate the last time the USC job came open and his stock has only risen since then, leading Penn State to the 2016 Big Ten championship and a Fiesta Bowl win last year.
The Penn State head coach was asked about his possible interest in that possible opening this week on multiple occasions, and Franklin’s strategy to address the speculation was to avoid it — which only made the speculation stronger.
After practice on Wednesday, Franklin conducted his customary post-practice availability and offered this statement that truly will close down the speculation.
“But, obviously, (I) have all the plans in the world to be here and be here for a long time, so I just wanted to address that because it became something that I did not want or intend,” he said.
Here’s the full statement.
In his fifth season as Penn State’s head coach, Franklin is 44-20 overall and 8-3 this season.
Yeah, well, you know, that’s just, like, your opinion, man.
Follow several hours worth of speculation regarding his status, Miami announced Wednesday afternoon that sophomore wide receiver Jeff Thomas is no longer a member of the football program. The subject line of the emailed press release? “Thomas Dismissed from Program.”
On his personal Twitter account a few hours later, however, Thomas claimed that he “did not get kicked off the team”; rather, he “came to an agreement with my Head Coach [Mark Richt] on leaving the program to better my future life and my family life.”
Thomas’ departure, whether it was mutual or forced, came after there were reportedly issues between the player and unspecified members of the coaching staff.
“We have high standards for excellence, for conduct and for the commitment to team for all of the young men who wear our uniform, and we will not waver from those standards,” head coach Mark Richt said in a statement. “We wish Jeff the very best as he moves forward in his journey.”
Thomas is currently leading the Hurricanes in receptions (35) and receiving yards (563). The sophomore’s 16.1 yards per reception are second on the team while his three touchdown receptions are tied for third.
The players have been in the awards spotlight over the past couple of weeks, and even the assistant coaches for a brief bit, but now it’s the head coaches’ turn to get their semifinal shine on.
Wednesday, the Maxwell Football Club announced its 18 finalists for the 2018 George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award. Georgia’s Kirby Smart was the 2017 winner of the award, and he’s also, not surprisingly, one of the dozen-and-a-half semifinalists for this year’s honor.
All four head coaches of the four undefeated teams remaining are also represented — UCF’s Josh Heupel, Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly, Alabama’s Nick Saban and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.
Nine of the 10 FBS conferences — and a pair of football independents — are included in the list of semifinalists, including the four from the SEC that are tops among any league. Among Power Fives, the Pac-12 and ACC have two each and the Big 12 and Big Ten landed one apiece.
The Group of Five accounts for six, with the AAC and Conference USA leading the way with two each. The MAC and Mountain West have one apiece, while the Sun Belt is the lone league shut out of this award.