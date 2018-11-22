Starting QB Steven Montez ‘probable’ for Colorado vs. Cal

Colorado has already lost its head coach, and now the Pac-12 school could be without its starting quarterback as it stumbles toward the finish line of a regular season that’s gone completely off the rails. Maybe.

In Saturday’s loss to Utah that helped the Utes claim their first-ever Pac-12 South title, Steven Montez went down with an ankle injury. Monday, Montez was listed as day-to-day for the Week 13 regular-season finale against Cal in Berkeley.

Wednesday, however, Montez was updated to probable even as any final decision on his status likely won’t be determined until closer to kickoff.

Montez is currently eighth among Pac-12 quarterbacks and 49th nationally with a 139.7 pass efficiency rating. The junior has thrown 17 touchdowns and six interceptions in completing just over 66 percent of his 366 pass attempts.

Colorado is currently in the midst of a six-game losing streak that cost head coach Mike MacIntyre his job over the weekend and needs a win to reach bowl eligibility. The Buffs began the 2018 season 5-0 and had risen to No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 prior to the freefall that is still ongoing.