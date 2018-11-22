Report: Texas Tech AD could turn to Brent Venables if Kliff Kingsbury is out

The hot seats are extra toasty this Thanksgiving weekend as several head coaches around the country will be fighting for a win to save their jobs. One such coach in the crosshairs is likely Texas Tech’s Kliff Kingsbury, who kept his job last season with a late rally but suddenly finds himself right back in the same fight with his team on a four-game losing streak.
Though things were looking promising for the Red Raiders a few months ago, injuries to QB Alan Bowman has allowed the program to slide back to mediocrity and they need a win against Baylor at AT&T Stadium on Saturday just to make a bowl game in 2018. While some athletic directors tend to stick to just the standard boilerplate statements at this time of the year, Red Raiders boss Kirby Hocutt did not hold back on the state of the program on his weekly spot on a local Lubbock radio station.
“We’ve talked on this show about our expectations and where we aspire to be and wanting to be relevant. But you are what your record says you are and we’re not where we expect to be,” Hocutt said, according to the Dallas Morning News. You know, football is the ultimate team sport. You have 11 men on the field and you’re only going to be as successful as each individual executes their responsibility. Unfortunately, we just seem to continue to have lapses in focus, lack of discipline at certain times. Those mistakes, those penalties continue to affect us and the success we’re not experiencing right now.”
Needless to say, that’s not exactly any sort of rousing bit of support for the job Kingsbury has been doing. While it remains to be seen if Tech would dismiss their head coach — a successful alum of the program, it should be noted — speculation is already turning toward who might be in line for the job if it comes open.
Per Austin American-Statesman columnist Kirk Bohls:
It’s not entirely surprising to hear that Hocutt could go after Brent Venables considering the two played football together at Kansas State. The Clemson defensive coordinator will likely be in the running for the Wildcats job it that also comes open this offseason and he is certainly no stranger to the Big 12 given the many years he spent at Oklahoma before taking the gig with the Tigers.
Who knows what Hocutt will end up doing over the coming days but it does seem pretty clear that all the parties involved in this one will have plenty of options over the coming weeks.
A Thanksgiving Eve travel disaster was avoided in part because of the actions of a Division 3 football player on Wednesday night. Reuben Clarke, a freshman offensive lineman on Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) football team, was credited by passengers as being the man who managed to pull an emergency brake on a detached Amtrak car traveling from Montreal to New York.
“He saved our lives tonight,” Helen Crane, a passenger on the train, said. “Our car broke off from the rest of the train and was picking up speed. There was no Amtrak personnel in our car. Reuben calmly went into action and pulled the emergency brake at the front of the car. Thankful he was on the train with my son and I.”
None of the 287 passengers and crew were injured, according to a report from CNN.
The Montreal to New York train was traveling near Albany, New York, at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday when two cars separated from the engine, Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said in a statement. Of the 287 passengers and crew, he said, no one was injured. The passengers were transferred to a new train, Abrams said.
Holiday travel is always heavy and accidents will happen, but fortunately, the passengers on this train had Clarke riding with them at the right time. Surely, everyone has reason to be thankful for him on this Thanksgiving.
Helme sticker to D3football.com.
If I’m not mistaken, we might very well have come to the final major college football award to announce its semifinalists. I think. Maybe.
Regardless, and at the very least, the Lott IMPACT Trophy became the latest award to announce its group of semifinalists Wednesday night. A total of eight players are up for an award that not only honors defensive excellence on the field but the player who most represents the qualities of the honor’s namesake, former USC All-American Ronnie Lott, off of it – Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.
The 2017 winner was Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell. This year’s winner’s university will receive a $25,000 donation to the school’s general scholarship fund while the schools of the other three finalists will receive $5,000 each.
Below are all eight of this year’s semifinalists:
Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky
Zach Allen, DL, Boston College
Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington
Joe Dineen Jr., LB, Kansas
Chase Hansen, LB, Utah
Ben Humphreys, LB, Duke
Jordan Kunaszyk, LB, Cal
Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson
Indiana and Purdue may be bitter rivals, but sometimes there is room for good spirits between Hoosiers and Boilermakers. This weekend, with Indiana hosting Purdue in a winner-goes-bowling matchup to wrap up the regular season, Indiana has invited Purdue fan Tyler Trent to Bloomington and they are rolling out the red carpet for their special visitor. Trent will be an honorary captain for Indiana, but you can be sure Trent will be rooting hard for his Boilermakers.
Trent and his story of battling bone cancer had been well-publicized, along with his relationship with the Purdue football program. Indiana will also have football manager Matt Stauder as an honorary captain. Stauder previously overcame Hodgkin’s lymphoma, according to Journal & Courier.
This is a great gesture by Indiana and a sign of good sportsmanship all around by the Hoosiers in an effort to promote the battles so many face against cancer.
In the end, it was much (much) ado about absolutely (almost) nothing.
Earlier this week, Mason Fine acknowledged that “it crossed my mind” when it came to transferring from North Texas to another school to close out his collegiate playing career. That acknowledgment sparked a bit of a maelstrom, one big enough that it prompted the quarterback to take to Twitter Wednesday and emphatically reassure the fanbase that he will be a playing member of the Mean Green in 2019.
Fine, the reigning Conference USA Player of the Year, is UNT’s all-time leading passer (9,038 yards).
This season, the third-year junior leads the conference and is fifth nationally with 3,414 yards through the air. His 25 passing touchdowns are tied for 13th at the FBS level while his 149.7 passer rating is 33rd.