Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

No. 9 UCF remains undefeated but loss of QB Milton clouds outlook moving forward

By Kevin McGuireNov 23, 2018, 7:43 PM EST
Leave a comment

For the second straight year, No. 9 UCF (11-0, 8-0 AAC) will enter the AAC Championship Game without a loss on their record, putting them one win away from a likely trip to a New Years Six bowl game. The Knights finished off their regular season with a clean 11-0 record after securing a 38-10 win on the road against South Florida (7-5, 3-5 AAC) on Friday. The win, the 24th straight for the program, came at a price for UCF, however, as starting quarterback McKenzie Milton suffered what appeared to be a severe leg injury in the first half that required him to be carted off the field for further medical treatment.

Coming off the bench to lead the offense for UCF in the absence of Milton was Darriel Mack Jr., but the Knights could get by with the running game and a strong defensive effort to carry the load. Greg McRae rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns to power UCF past the Bulls. As a team, UCF rushed for 325 yards. McCrae’s third touchdown run, a 31-yard run, essentially slammed the door shut on South Florida after Charlie Strong made a puzzling decision to punt away from the USF 43-yard line on 4th & 1 with USF trailing 24-10 in the fourth quarter. Four plays later came McCrae’s long touchdown run. UCF outscored South Florida 14-0 in the fourth quarter and 21-7 after halftime.

Milton’s injury was severe enough to prevent him from returning to the game, but there was no updated on his status moving forward. However, odds are he will not be available next week for the conference championship game. As such, how UCF fares without their MVP quarterback in the near future will be scrutinized heavily as UCF is sitting in position to not only compete for a chance to play in a big bowl game, but how this potentially impacts their standing in the eyes of the College Football Playoff selection committee should a few breaks open things up for UCF down the line. But in order for that to matter, UCF has one more game to win first.

South Florida played the entire game without Blake Barnett, who was banged up himself. That led the Bulls to split the duties between Chris Oladokun and Brett Kean, but neither was able to spark the South Florida offense against a determined UCF defensive effort. Running back Johnny Ford had 16 carries for 120 yards, but that was the highlight of the offense for the Bulls. South Florida was stooped twice on fourth downs, including one at the UCF three-yard line that was followed by a 97-yard UCF touchdown drive in the first half. Getting stuffed twice on fourth down may have led Strong to decide to settle for a field goal deep in UCF territory in the second quarter when a touchdown would have been much more important.

UCF will host Memphis in the AAC Championship Game next weekend in Orlando. The game is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday, Dec. 1. The game will be a rematch of last year’s AAC Championship Game, won by UCF by a score of 62-55 in double overtime, and an earlier regular season meeting this year in Memphis won by UCF 31-30. A win by UCF next week at home will likely send UCF back to a New Years Six bowl, which would make the Knights the first Group of Five team to make consecutive New Years Six bowl trips in the College Football Playoff era.

South Florida will slump their way into the postseason after ending the season on a five-game losing skid. But the Bulls have enough wins to go to a bowl game, which will be determined at a later time.

Wazzu band learns Washington’s fight song, will play it in rival’s absence after bus crash

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 23, 2018, 6:36 PM EST
1 Comment

Underneath all of the hatred and animosity and vitriol, this is what a real college football rivalry looks like.

Thursday, one of the six buses carrying members of the University of Washington’s marching band and spirit squad was involved in an accident that resulted in the bus rolling over on its side.  Icy road conditions were blamed for an incident that happened roughly halfway between Seattle and Pullman.

While no one was seriously injured, nearly four dozen individuals were transported to local hospitals to be treated for cuts, back pain and other non-critical injuries; two of those remain hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

As a result of the accident, the university announced earlier Friday that the marching band will not continue on to Pullman and will not be in attendance for the Apple Cup rivalry matchup with No. 8 Washington State.  In response to that development, the Wazzu marching band took it upon itself to, on very short notice, learn UW’s fight song, which they will play during tonight’s game.

Even prior to that gesture, the Wazzu band had set a classy tone.

Mizzou pitches shutout as Arkansas caps off worst season in school history

Associated Press
By John TaylorNov 23, 2018, 5:58 PM EST
2 Comments

For those in Hog Nation hoping things would get better by getting rid of Bret Bielema, that’s not the case — at least not yet.

In the regular-season finale against Missouri in Columbia Friday, Arkansas fell down 28-0 in the first half and had no second-half answers either as the Razorbacks were taken to the woodshed in a 38-0 loss to the Tigers.  Putting the exclamation on the loss, the Razorbacks managed just 52 yards rushing on 39 carries (1.3 ypc) as they were simply overpowered on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

With the loss, Arkansas tumbled to a 2-10 record in Chad Morris‘ first season as the head coach.  It’s the first time since the 1952 season that the Razorbacks finished a year with two or fewer wins; winning percentage-wise (.167), it was the worst season in the history of a football program that stretches back to the late 1800s.  While the 1932 team won just one of its eight games, they also managed a pair of ties to give them a .222 winning percentage.

The two wins in 2018, incidentally, came against an FCS team (Eastern Illinois) in the opener and 2-9 Tulsa.

The Razorbacks also lost all eight SEC games this season, the first time they’ve gone winless in conference play since Bielema’s year in Fayetteville.  The last two years, the Hogs are 1-15 against teams from the SEC.

Missouri, meanwhile, finishes the regular season 8-4 and will post its best record since 2014 (11-3) regardless of what happens in the postseason.

UCF loses McKenzie Milton but leads South Florida at halftime

Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireNov 23, 2018, 5:52 PM EST
Leave a comment

If UCF is going to finish off another regular season without a loss, they will do so from here on out without quarterback McKenzie Milton. Milton was carted off the field with his right leg in a cast on his way off the field with what appeared to be a devastating injury early in the second quarter. But UCF owns a 17-3 lead on South Florida in Tampa as this game shifts to a battle of backup quarterbacks.

South Florida is playing without Blake Barnett in the offense, instead going with Chris Oladokun and Brett Kean splitting the snaps as Barnett is banged up. In the absence of Milton, UCF is continuing on offense with Darriel Mack. Milton will not return to the game.

South Florida had a great opportunity to strike first in the first quarter but the Bulls failed to capitalize. Nick Roberts intercepted a pass from UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton and returned the football to the UCF 12-yard line. But the Bulls offense could not do anything with the red zone possession. Johnny Ford was handed the football on four straight plays, and the drive stalled at the UCF 3-yard line with a fourth-down stop by the Knights.

That was a problem for South Florida because UCF then marched quickly down the field for a 97-yard touchdown drive fueled by Milton through the air and Adrian Killins on the ground. A sideline catch by Gabriel Davis for a gain of 38 yards was the highlight of the drive, and Davis scored a touchdown on a free play on an offside penalty by South Florida.

Shortly after Milton was carted off the field, UCF extended the lead to 10-0 with a field goal off the leg of Matthew Wright. A 40-yard touchdown run by Greg McCrae later in the second quarter gave UCF a 17-0 lead.

Even without Milton, the UCF offense is still a stiff challenge for South Florida to figure out at the half. But the Bulls need to figure out how to crack the UCF defense first for any of that to mean anything after halftime.

UCF QB McKenzie Milton leaves game following gruesome injury

Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireNov 23, 2018, 5:20 PM EST
1 Comment

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton was taken out of a game early in the second quarter against South Florida with what appeared to be a devastating leg injury. Milton, one of the top offensive players in the American Athletic Conference, suffered the injury at the end of a play when he was running for a first down.

The entire UCF team came out to the field and took a knee as medical trainers quickly attended to Milton, who was then taken off the field on a cart. Trainers had wrapped his right leg in a cast as they placed him on a cart.

Milton had completed five of 10 passes for 86 yards and a touchdown with one interception as UCF was leading South Florida 7-0. No immediate update on his injury has been reported, but we will stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

The loss of Milton, of course, would be a critical blow to UCF as the Knights are attempting to play their way to a second straight New Years Six bowl game.