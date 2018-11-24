Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

No. 10 Ohio State makes B1G statement as they dump No. 4 Michigan from playoff chase in 62-39 rout

By Kevin McGuireNov 24, 2018, 4:08 PM EST
20 Comments

If you wanted a bit of a shakeup in the College Football Playoff picture, then No. 10 Ohio State (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) delivered. The Buckeyes were a rare home underdog against No. 4 Michigan (10-2, 8-1 Big Ten) on Saturday afternoon but they sure did not play like it. Ohio State scored the most points they have ever scored in a game against Michigan in a 62-39 blowout of the rival Wolverines. The win not only sends Ohio State back to the Big Ten championship game next week as two-time defending East Division champions, but the Buckeyes just scored a loud playoff statement worth considering against one of the nation’s top-ranked defenses.

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins passed for 318 yards and five touchdowns in the win. His fourth touchdown pass, a short pass to K.J. Hill in the fourth quarter, set a new Big Ten single-season passing touchdown record with his 40th of the year (he later added a 41st for the season). The previous record was set by Drew Brees of Purdue in 1998.

Ohio State freshman wide receiver Chris Olave had himself a career day out of nowhere for the Buckeyes. Playing in just his fifth career game, Olave scored his first two career touchdowns in the first half and he blocked a Michigan punt in the second half that was returned for a touchdown to push the Ohio State lead to 34-19. It was pretty much over from there, as Ohio State turned a Michigan interception by Shea Patterson into a touchdown with a short run by Mike Weber to extend the lead to 41-19 just about 90 seconds later. Michigan didn’t roll over and quite, but enough damage had been done.

Ohio State scored the most points they have ever scored in the history of the storied rivalry since hitting 50 points in 1961 and again in 1968. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has now been the head coach of the Wolverines for two of the worst defensive performances against the Buckeyes after giving up 42 points in 2015 and now 48 points this season.

Michigan also got banged up on the field with injuries to key players. Devin Bush was treated for a thigh injury early in the third quarter. Later in the same quarter, Zach Gentry had to be helped off the field with a possible head injury. And in the fourth quarter, Shea Patterson was taken off the field for evaluation on his knee, the same one he previously injured at Ole Miss.

With the win clinching the East Division of the Big Ten, Ohio State will now head to Indianapolis to play in the Big Ten championship game for a second straight season. It will be Ohio State’s fourth trip to the conference championship game with a 2-1 record in the game entering next week against Northwestern. The Wildcats will make their first appearance in the Big Ten championship game after winning the West Division a few weeks ago. Ohio State leads the all-time series with Northwestern, 61-14-1, with a six-game winning streak in the series, although the two have not played each other since 2016.

Ohio State fans will also be eager to see where the Buckeyes move in the next batch of rankings from the College Football Playoff selection committee. The Buckeyes will absolutely be moving up in the rankings on Tuesday, jumping Michigan and a handful of other programs on the way, most likely. Where Ohio State ranks compared to Oklahoma will be what to pay close attention to as the Buckeyes and Sooners could be battling to impress the selection committee the most next week with a potential spot in the playoff up for grabs now that Michigan will tumble out of the fourth spot and Alabama or Georgia is guaranteed to lose next week in the SEC Championship Game (Georgia entered the week No. 5 in the rankings and will likely take over the fourth spot before championship week).

It remains to be seen if Ohio State will be in the College Football Playoff, the Rose Bowl as Big Ten champion, or some other bowl. For now, the range of bowl possibilities is pretty wide for Ohio State. For Michigan, the chance to still play in the Rose Bowl is a possibility, but it would only be an option if Ohio State is selected for the College Football Playoff. If the Rose Bowl is out of the mix though, a spot in a New Years Six bowl should still be on the table for the Wolverines, as they will more than likely remain within the top 12 of the playoff committee’s rankings, which would make them eligible for consideration for an at-large invite to an open bowl spot in the New Years Six lineup.

But for now, we sit and wait to see what comes next for Michigan and Ohio State. The one things we do know is Ohio State will begin preparing for Northwestern.

Minnesota becomes bowl-eligible by snapping 14-game losing streak to Wisconsin

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 24, 2018, 8:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

If Wisconsin isn’t the most disappointing team in 2018, it doesn’t take long to call the roll.

Wisconsin entered this season as an overwhelming favorite to win the Big Ten West and a darkhorse College Football Playoff candidate.  Exiting the regular season, they will finish at a very pedestrian 7-5 with a bowl game remaining thanks to a stunning 37-15 loss to Minnesota in Madison.

A loss in whichever bowl game for which the Badgers qualify would drop them to the program’s worst record since 2008, Bret Bielema‘s third season at the school.

As ugly as the loss was for Wisconsin, it was Michelangelo-like in its beauty for Minnesota.

The win snapped a 14-game losing streak to the Badgers, returning Paul Bunyan’s Axe to Minneapolis for the first time since the 2003 season.  The 22-point margin of victory was the Gophers’ largest in the rivalry since a 35-10 win way back in 1969; it was the Badgers’ worst home defeat in the series since a 24-0 loss way, waaay back in 1936.

The Gophers also won in Madison for the first since 1994.

Additionally, the win over their bitter rivals pushed the Gophers to an even 6-6 in the second season under P.J. Fleck.  Minnesota is now bowl-eligible for the first time under Fleck and the first time as a program since 2016.

Arizona State caps off thrilling fourth quarter rally to keep Territorial Cup over Arizona

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerNov 24, 2018, 7:40 PM EST
1 Comment

To say it’s been a disappointing season in Tucson is a bit of an understatement. Quarterback Khalil Tate entered 2018 on a Heisman Trophy push and new head coach Kevin Sumlin had many believing that a Pac-12 South title could be had in a wide-open division.

Well, just when you thought the team couldn’t go lower, they sunk even further in a stunning 41-40 loss to Arizona State on Saturday afternoon that will keep the Territorial Cup in Tempe as a result.

The Wildcats had led from the beginning of the game and entered the fourth quarter with a healthy 16 point lead and plenty of momentum. Tate, who has looked much healthier in the back end of the season than the beginning, was electric running around at times — throwing for three touchdowns and 282 yards while adding 46 more on the ground all told.

What he gave, however, Tate also took away. The signal-caller threw an interception in the fourth quarter and added a fumble on a handoff that was just the kind of match needed to spark a 19-point ASU rally down the stretch. Both of the turnovers came near his goal line that the Sun Devils then converted each into points the other way. By the time Eno Benjamin crossed the goal line with 3:08 left to put Herm Edwards’ crew in front, the meltdown in the desert was fully complete.

It’s not like the visitors from Tempe were doing all that much to take control of things before then either. QB Manny Wilkins threw for only 265 yards and a touchdown while nearly becoming the team’s leading rusher as well with 57 yards and another score. Benjamin finished the game with 80 hard-fought yards and three scores while it was a fairly quiet effort in potentially N'Keal Harry‘s final game after the top wideout caught four passes for 55 yards.

That’s not to say it will be Arizona State’s final game of the season as they moved to 7-5 in Edwards’ first season with a bowl game still to play. While the overall record for the Sun Devils was nearly identical to their mark last year, they did check off a few boxes with a big non-conference win over Michigan State earlier on and, more importantly, retain the Territorial Cup for another year.

As for Arizona, they will find themselves wondering what happened to their season as they let another victory slip through their hands to fall to 5-7. Not only will that keep the Wildcats out of a bowl game but it should prompt plenty of second-guessing in Tucson after a disastrous up-and-down campaign that was once filled with such promise.

UConn sets FBS record for most points allowed in a season

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 24, 2018, 7:25 PM EST
Leave a comment

In the midst of yet another lost season for UConn football, at least the history books will remember them — albeit for all of the wrong reasons.

UConn came into today’s game against Temple having given up 548 points, well within range of the FBS record of 572 set by the 2010 East Carolina Pirates.  Needing to give up 25 points to set the record, the Huskies surrendered 57 to the Owls in falling to 1-11 on the season.  They also set a modern FBS record by giving up an average of 50.4 points per game, breaking the old mark of 50.3 set by the 1997 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The fewest number of points the Huskies allowed this season was 22 against UMass in late October; the next fewest was 38 the week before against USF.  They allowed 62 points in two different games, and gave up 50 or more in five others.  They also surrendered exactly 49 points in three other games.

Coming into the game, the school had already clinched another defensive futility record: 626.6 yards per game allowed, absolutely shattering the old mark of 560.8 ypg set by the 2015 Kansas Jayhawks.  It was actually a banner day for the Huskies defense on that front as the Owls managed “just” 516 yards of total offense.

It wasn’t a completely lost day for Randy Edsall, though, at least when it comes to pocket change.

No. 1 Alabama completes perfect regular season with Iron Bowl romp

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettNov 24, 2018, 6:56 PM EST
Leave a comment

While the story of this Alabama season will be written by what happens next month, the 2018 Crimson Tide has already accomplished something very few teams do — something even more rare than a national championship in Tuscaloosa. The No. 1 Tide handled Auburn 52-21 on Saturday evening, completing just the fourth perfect regular season of the highly successful Nick Saban era of Alabama football.

Alabama (12-0, 8-0 SEC) will head to Atlanta to face No. 5 Georgia in what is essentially a College Football Playoff quarterfinal game. Saban’s first two unbeaten teams, in 2008 and ’09, headed to Atlanta with similar stakes. The 2008 team lost to No. 2 Florida, who went on to win that season’s national title; the ’09 team upended the No. 1 Gators en route to the first of five (and counting) national titles under Saban. This time, of course, it’ll be Georgia looking for vengeance after losing the 2017 CFP National Championship on the same field they’ll play on next Saturday.

But to play a game with such stakes, Alabama first had to win this one.

Alabama led this one throughout, though it did get dicey just before halftime. Leading 17-7, Alabama had just suffered its first three-and-out when a group of Tigers broke through to block Mike Bernier‘s punt, which Auburn’s Jamien Sherwood recovered at the Alabama 23-yard line. Two plays later, Ryan Davis completed a throwback pass to wide-open running back Malik Miller, pulling the visitors within 17-14 at the break.

Facing their first close game of the season, Alabama accepted the ball to open the second half and immediately erased any drama. Tua Tagovailoa hit Jerry Jeudy for a 46-yard touchdown pass to put the Tide up 10, then essentially ended the game with a 33-yard strike to Josh Jacobs, stretching the Alabama lead to 31-14 just over five minutes into the second half.

Auburn pulled back within 10 when Darius Slayton scored a 52-yard snatch-and-dash touchdown, but Alabama answered with a 3-play, 75-yard touchdown drive culminating in a 40-yard Devonta Smith touchdown catch.

Tagovailoa ended his day at the 14:27 mark of the fourth quarter, firing a 22-yard scoring strike to Henry Ruggs III that saw the Heisman front-runner polish his resume by going 25-of-32 for 324 yards and five touchdowns with another 26 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Jalen Hurts entered the game on Alabama’s next drive and immediately fired a 53-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle.

Jarrett Stidham played nearly the entire game and battled throughout, hitting 13-of-30 passes for 127 yards with a touchdown and an interception while taking numerous shots.

The win moved Alabama to 8-4 in the Iron Bowl in the Saban era and dropped Auburn, a preseason top-10 team, to 7-5 overall and 3-5 in SEC play.