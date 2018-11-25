North Carolina makes firing of Larry Fedora official

A report surfaced late Saturday night that Larry Fedora‘s ouster as North Carolina’s head football coach was “imminent.” Roughly 12 hours later, UNC confirmed that Fedora “will not be retained” and that a search for a new head coach has already begun.

Fedora was informed of the university’s decision at a meeting with athletic director Bubba Cunningham Sunday morning.

“We appreciate all that Larry Fedora has done for us over the last seven years – coming to Carolina in the midst of an NCAA case and bringing stability to our football program when we most needed it,’’ Cunningham said in a statement. “Despite injuries, despite setbacks and hardships, Larry never made excuses. He focused his teams on overcoming adversity, and I deeply respect the way he persevered and led our program each day with integrity through some tough times. This was not an easy decision because of the deep affinity I have for Larry. It simply is time to take our football program in a new direction.”

With the loss to rival NC State, UNC fell to 2-9 on the season and 5-18 over the past two years. In Fedora’s seven seasons, the Tar Heels have gone 45-43 overall and 28-28 in ACC play. The 2015 season was the high-water mark of the Fedora era as UNC went 11-3 and won the ACC Coastal division.

Fedora will be owed the $12 million remaining on the final four years of his contract. The university writes that “[t]hose funds will be paid by the Department of Athletics and not through state funds.”

Counting this latest one, 10 FBS jobs have come open this season and nine remain vacant: Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Charlotte, Colorado, Louisville, Maryland, North Carolina, Texas State and UMass. The Kansas job had been open prior to Les Miles taking over the Jayhawks this past weekend.

It was also reported Saturday that Kliff Kingsbury is out at Texas Tech, although the school has yet to confirm that move.