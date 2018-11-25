North Carolina makes firing of Larry Fedora official

A report surfaced late Saturday night that Larry Fedora‘s ouster as North Carolina’s head football coach was “imminent.” Roughly 12 hours later, UNC confirmed that Fedora “will not be retained” and that a search for a new head coach has already begun.
Fedora was informed of the university’s decision at a meeting with athletic director Bubba Cunningham Sunday morning.
“We appreciate all that Larry Fedora has done for us over the last seven years – coming to Carolina in the midst of an NCAA case and bringing stability to our football program when we most needed it,’’ Cunningham said in a statement. “Despite injuries, despite setbacks and hardships, Larry never made excuses. He focused his teams on overcoming adversity, and I deeply respect the way he persevered and led our program each day with integrity through some tough times. This was not an easy decision because of the deep affinity I have for Larry. It simply is time to take our football program in a new direction.”
With the loss to rival NC State, UNC fell to 2-9 on the season and 5-18 over the past two years. In Fedora’s seven seasons, the Tar Heels have gone 45-43 overall and 28-28 in ACC play. The 2015 season was the high-water mark of the Fedora era as UNC went 11-3 and won the ACC Coastal division.
Fedora will be owed the $12 million remaining on the final four years of his contract. The university writes that “[t]hose funds will be paid by the Department of Athletics and not through state funds.”
Counting this latest one, 10 FBS jobs have come open this season and nine remain vacant: Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Charlotte, Colorado, Louisville, Maryland, North Carolina, Texas State and UMass. The Kansas job had been open prior to Les Miles taking over the Jayhawks this past weekend.
It was also reported Saturday that Kliff Kingsbury is out at Texas Tech, although the school has yet to confirm that move.
Lovie Smith is just 9-27 in three seasons as the head coach at Illinois. The Illini concluded a 4-8 season with a 24-16 loss to No. 20 Northwestern on Saturday, just a week after falling 63-0 to Iowa. Smith is just 4-23 in Big Ten play, and 2-22 against everyone in the conference not named Rutgers.
Given those figures, one would expect that Illinois might announced today it had fired Smith.
Instead, Illinois did the opposite. The Illini have announced a 2-year contract extension for its head coach, keeping him employed through the 2023 season.
In a lengthy statement by AD Josh Whitman, he explained the reasons he decided to double down on the Smith tenure:
-
We doubled our win total from the 2017 campaign and compiled two more Big Ten wins than in the prior year. In addition, we were minutes away from an upset against South Florida that could have propelled our season in an entirely different direction and, just yesterday, we had several chances to beat a good Northwestern team before losing a one-score game.
-
Our offense was one of the nation’s most improved units, making significant advancements in national rankings for total yards and scoring per game.
-
We emerged as one of the most dynamic running attacks in football, with more than 240 yards rushing per game, an improvement of almost 140 yards from the previous season. We were among the nation’s leaders in explosive runs, and running back Reggie Corbin recorded the first 1,000-yard season by an Illini runner in the last eight years.
-
For the second consecutive season, we fielded one of the youngest teams in college football, with only nine seniors and 24 total upperclassmen, both the fewest in the nation.
-
On the other end of the spectrum, underclassmen accounted for nearly 80% of the roster and 60% of the total starting lineup. In the last two seasons, we have played 41 true freshmen who, in total, have accounted for 118 starts – numbers unprecedented in our program’s history.
-
More than 30 starters and significant contributors are expected to return in 2019.
-
The team was riddled with injuries during the 2018 season. Players missed a total of 114 games due to injury, including more than 65 combined games by projected starters.
-
In terms of our roster, this staff has successfully attracted more top tier talent to Champaign than we have seen in a decade, with several players in each class choosing Illinois over tradition-rich Power 5 programs.
-
In July 2019, we will open the doors on the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center, the new 110,000-square-foot home of the Illinois football program. This building, which will be among the finest facilities of its kind anywhere in the country, represents the most sweeping upgrades to player and staff spaces in generations.
“The University of Illinois is an incredible place to coach and teach,” Smith said. “We love living here in Champaign-Urbana and representing our state’s flagship institution. We will continue working every day as we move our football program forward. Our new football performance center, the Smith Football Center, which will be completed next summer, will be among the best in the nation. I want to thank Josh Whitman and Chancellor Robert Jones for continuing to believe in what we are working to accomplish. Those of us around the program see the progress being made each and every day and we expect to be competing for championships very soon. Our incredible fans and everyone on our campus deserve nothing less.”
Contract figures for Smith’s extension were not disclosed. Smith made $5 million in 2018 according to the USA Today coaching salary database, making him the 13th highest-paid coach in college football.
Just as Texas Tech announced a press conference at 2 p.m. local time “regarding the future of the Red Raider football program,” the nature of that press conference (as if discerning minds couldn’t already figure it out) became apparent.
The Athletic‘s Bruce Feldman and the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal‘s Don Williams both reported that Kliff Kingsbury is out as Texas Tech’s head coach.
Kingsbury stands at 35-40 in six seasons leading his alma mater, including a 19-35 mark in Big 12 play. He memorably won his first seven games as Texas Tech’s head coach, rocketing the Red Raiders to No. 10 in the AP poll, but lost his next five and concluded that year at 8-5 — which proved to be his high water mark in Lubbock. Texas Tech won seven games in 2015 but never reached that mark again.
Kingsbury managed to win-or-else game at Texas last year, lifting the 5-6 Red Raiders into a bowl game, but could not do the same in a similar situation on Saturday as Texas Tech lost 35-24 to Baylor, ending the year at 5-7.
While the move is not yet official, the writing is certainly on the wall — in permanent ink.
What an absolutely bonkers final week of the regular season we had in college football. There were upsets galore, numerous rivalry surprises and a surprisingly large number of College Football Playoff results that will reverberate far beyond the next few days.
With all that in mind, CFTalk decided to peer into our crystal ball and take a look at the postseason picture — figuring out which teams wind up in certain bowl games prior to the official announcement. Running through all the scenarios, here’s how the bowl picture could play out from the final four to the very first one on December 15th:
College Football Playoff Semifinals
|Bowl
|Teams
|Orange Bowl
|No. 1 Alabama
|No. 4 Oklahoma
|Cotton Bowl
|No. 2 Clemson
|No. 3 Notre Dame
New Year’s Six
|Bowl
|Teams
|Peach Bowl
|Michigan
|LSU
|Fiesta Bowl
|UCF
|Washington State
|Rose Bowl
|Ohio State
|Washington
|Sugar Bowl
|Texas
|Georgia
2018 FBS Bowl Games
|Bowl
|Teams
|New Mexico Bowl
|Fresno State
|North Texas
|Cure Bowl
|Georgia Southern
|Western Michigan
|Las Vegas Bowl
|Arizona State
|Boise State
|Camellia Bowl
|Troy
|Buffalo
|New Orleans Bowl
|Appalachian State
|UAB
|Boca Raton Bowl
|Temple
|Middle Tennessee
|Frisco Bowl
|Tulane
|Wyoming
|Gasparilla Bowl
|Boston College
|USF
|Bahamas Bowl
|Toldeo
|FIU
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
|Ohio
|Utah State
|Birmingham Bowl
|Vanderbilt
|Memphis
|Armed Forces Bowl
|Houston
|Duke
|Dollar General Bowl
|Northern Illinois
|Arkansas State
|Hawaii Bowl
|Hawaii
|Marshall
|First Responder Bowl
|Army
|BYU
|Quick Lane Bowl
|Wake Forest
|Minnesota
|Cheez-It Bowl
|TCU
|San Diego State
|Independence Bowl
|Virginia
|La. Tech
|Pinstripe Bowl
|Miami
|Purdue
|Texas Bowl
|Oklahoma State
|Mississippi State
|Music City Bowl
|N.C. State
|Missouri
|Camping World Bowl
|Syracuse
|West Virginia
|Alamo Bowl
|Iowa State
|Utah
|Belk Bowl
|Georgia Tech
|South Carolina
|Arizona Bowl
|UL-Monroe
|Nevada
|Military Bowl
|Virginia Tech
|Cincinnati
|Sun Bowl
|Pitt
|Cal
|Redbox Bowl
|Stanford
|Michigan State
|Liberty Bowl
|Baylor
|Auburn
|Holiday Bowl
|Oregon
|Northwestern
|Gator Bowl
|Texas A&M
|Wisconsin
|Outback Bowl
|Kentucky
|Penn State
|Citrus Bowl
|Florida
|Iowa
+ Eastern Michigan, Southern Miss, Miami (OH), Liberty and UL-Monroe also qualified for a bowl
The Mountain West Championship still rolls through the blue turf.
No. 23 Boise State used a stellar defensive effort at home to slowdown a high-powered No. 21 Utah State squad 33-24, clinching their Mountain division on Saturday night and keeping the conference title game in Idaho for yet another season in the process.
Facing off against one of the most prolific offenses in the country, the Broncos used a familiar formula recently in playing a bit of ball control on offense and using their defense to create a few extra possessions. That allowed them to nearly double up the Aggies in time of possession and take advantage of several self-inflicted mistakes from the visitors who had won 10 in a row coming into the game.
Senior quarterback Brett Rypien was not surprisingly at the center of the BSU offensive attack, helping the team pick up numerous third down conversions on his way to a 310 yard, one touchdown passing effort. His efficient performance from behind center was balanced out by star tailback Alex Mattison, who was an admirable workhorse out of the backfield who rushed for an even 200 yards and three touchdowns.
Utah State looked like they would be a big threat early on when they marched 75 yards on their first drive for a touchdown to open the game, but trailed off quickly from there and had issues piecing together sustained drives against an active front seven. QB Jordan Love needed a whopping 46 attempts to get 348 yards, throwing for three scores while also tossing an early interception. Running back Darwin Thompson took a bit of a back seat to the passing game as a result of all that and just 61 yards on 11 carries as his team played from behind most of the second half.
The loss puts a damper on the incredible campaign that USU had put together after a wild run this season since they narrowly fell to Michigan State in the opener. Either way, the team still rose into the top 15 of the polls this year and made their head coach Matt Wells a very hot commodity on the coaching market over the coming weeks as a result.
The flip side is that the victory once again puts Boise State back in the driver’s seat for the conference title like they were favored to do all season long. They will host Fresno State yet again in a rematch from last year’s championship contest and a replay of the two rivals game from earlier this month, a 24-17 win for the Broncos. Given the status of UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton, it’s possible the BSU could also secure a Group of Five bid to a major bowl game as well if they take care of business next Saturday and can get Memphis to knock off the Knights in the AAC title game.
While there was some outside thought that there could be a new MWC champion this year, in the end it was the same old story as the always familiar blue turf reigns supreme for yet another week.