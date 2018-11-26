Mike Bobo returning for a fifth season at Colorado State

Mike Bobo‘s first three seasons at Colorado State played out exactly the same. His Rams went 7-5 each regular season, and lost each bowl game. Year 4 for him deviated from that pattern — in the wrong direction. Colorado State sputtered to a 3-9 mark in 2018. The Rams began the year with a Week 0 loss to Hawaii at home, then were blown out by rival Colorado in Denver. Colorado State rebounded to win three of its next five games — including a come-from-behind triumph over Arkansas — but lost its final five games to close the year.

Amid speculation that would be that for Bobo in Fort Collins, Colorado State AD Joe Parker announced Monday that Bobo will indeed return for a fifth season in 2019.

“We all agree the 2018 campaign’s outcome is not acceptable,” Parker said. “Our mission to excel was not achieved by the on-field results. The shortfalls will be remedied to ensure future performances demonstrate excellence. Winning is important, it is our expectation and we will do it in the right way, with integrity.”

Here’s a letter Colorado State AD Joe Parker sent out today. Reiterates support for Mike Bobo and staff. This email tells me he’s hearing from a lot of upset folks because there’s not a letter sent for every losing season. pic.twitter.com/o2VIEVBguv — Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) November 26, 2018

The “we’re bringing him back” AD statement is a fairly new phenomenon in college football, and that it’s become necessary is never a good sign for the coach in questions’s job security. You won’t see Greg Byrne releasing a statement announcing Alabama is bringing Nick Saban back in 2019.

But Bobo would rather have this statement than the alternative.