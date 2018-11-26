Mike Bobo returning for a fifth season at Colorado State

Mike Bobo‘s first three seasons at Colorado State played out exactly the same. His Rams went 7-5 each regular season, and lost each bowl game. Year 4 for him deviated from that pattern — in the wrong direction. Colorado State sputtered to a 3-9 mark in 2018. The Rams began the year with a Week 0 loss to Hawaii at home, then were blown out by rival Colorado in Denver. Colorado State rebounded to win three of its next five games — including a come-from-behind triumph over Arkansas — but lost its final five games to close the year.
Amid speculation that would be that for Bobo in Fort Collins, Colorado State AD Joe Parker announced Monday that Bobo will indeed return for a fifth season in 2019.
“We all agree the 2018 campaign’s outcome is not acceptable,” Parker said. “Our mission to excel was not achieved by the on-field results. The shortfalls will be remedied to ensure future performances demonstrate excellence. Winning is important, it is our expectation and we will do it in the right way, with integrity.”
The “we’re bringing him back” AD statement is a fairly new phenomenon in college football, and that it’s become necessary is never a good sign for the coach in questions’s job security. You won’t see Greg Byrne releasing a statement announcing Alabama is bringing Nick Saban back in 2019.
But Bobo would rather have this statement than the alternative.
Just days after coaching his final game at Kansas against Texas, David Beaty is now a Longhorn. To a certain degree, at least.
Beaty will assist Texas head coach Tom Herman as a consultant as the Longhorns prepare to take on Oklahoma this week in the Big 12 championship game. After reports of this role popped up on Sunday, Herman officially announced the addition of Beaty as a consultant on Monday morning.
Even though Herman and Texas beat Oklahoma earlier this season, adding Beaty as a consultant make sense given how Kansas rolled up 40 points on the Sooners just two weeks ago. Kansas hung 23 points on Oklahoma in the fourth quarter alone, although Oklahoma scored a 55-40 win over the Jayhawks anyway. But having an extra coach to offer that kind of experience and knowledge of coaching against Oklahoma certainly doesn’t hurt Texas this week.
Beaty was fired as Kansas head coach a couple of weeks ago but he coached through the end of the regular season. Kansas has since hired Les Miles to be his replacement.
Much has been made about the future of Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, but the head coach of the Buckeyes says he is no planning on stepping aside.
“I plan to coach,” Meyer said during a media session on Monday when asked about his plans beyond this season, according to Eleven Warriors.
Meyer’s future has been an ongoing subject of conversation this season given the stress and drama surrounding him and the entire program this season starting back in the summer with the fallout of the Zach Smith storyline. Meyer has never mentioned the possibility of stepping down as head coach though and has always said he intends to keep going, even if there were odds released on who will be Ohio State’s coach in 2019.
Meyer resigned from coaching at Florida due to stress-related concerns in 2010. After a season off from coaching, Meyer returned to the sidelines as Ohio State’s head coach in 2012, where he is now wrapping up his seventh year on the job. It is the longest he has coached in one spot in his coaching career.
Meyer will coach Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game this Saturday.
It’s that time of the year again. One of the top defensive linemen in the nation is heading to the NFL. Michigan defensive tackle Rashan Gary has officially declared for the NFL Draft in 2019, thus passing on his final year of eligibility with the Wolverines next fall.
Gary announced his decision with a video message on YouTube, shared via his Twitter account.
Gary’s announcement is not at all surprising given his talent and potential. He also missed some playing time this season due to injury, appearing in nine games this season. In his nine games, Gary recorded 44 tackles and 7.5 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks. The former number one prospect in the nation was a key player in Michigan’s defense the past couple of years.
It is not specified if Gary is going to skip Michigan’s upcoming bowl game at this time.
Scoring 62 points on one of the top defenses in the nation will do a lot for how voters view a particular team. After dropping 62 points on Michigan on Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes made the most noticeable jump in the polls this week, including the latest Super 16 Poll from the Football Writers Association of America and the National Football Foundation.
The Buckeyes moved up four spots to No. 6 in this week’s poll, but they remained behind No. 5 Oklahoma just as they did in the AP Top 25 and the coaches poll this week. Alabama remains the unanimous No. 1 in the poll this week with all 51 available first-place votes. The Crimson Tide are followed by Clemson and Notre Dame, and No. 4 Georgia moved up a spot with Michigan dropping to No. 8.
No. 7 UCF moved up two spots in the poll following their win against South Florida, despite the loss of quarterback McKenzie Milton. Even though the Knights moved up two spots, they still managed to be passed by the Buckeyes.
Here is this week’s Super 16 poll:
- Alabama (51 first-place votes)
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- UCF
- Michigan
- Texas
- Washington
- Florida
- LSU
- Washington State
- Penn State
- West Virginia
- Kentucky
