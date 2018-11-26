Ohio State moves up in Super 16 poll

Scoring 62 points on one of the top defenses in the nation will do a lot for how voters view a particular team. After dropping 62 points on Michigan on Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes made the most noticeable jump in the polls this week, including the latest Super 16 Poll from the Football Writers Association of America and the National Football Foundation.

The Buckeyes moved up four spots to No. 6 in this week’s poll, but they remained behind No. 5 Oklahoma just as they did in the AP Top 25 and the coaches poll this week. Alabama remains the unanimous No. 1 in the poll this week with all 51 available first-place votes. The Crimson Tide are followed by Clemson and Notre Dame, and No. 4 Georgia moved up a spot with Michigan dropping to No. 8.

No. 7 UCF moved up two spots in the poll following their win against South Florida, despite the loss of quarterback McKenzie Milton. Even though the Knights moved up two spots, they still managed to be passed by the Buckeyes.

Here is this week’s Super 16 poll:

Alabama (51 first-place votes) Clemson Notre Dame Georgia Oklahoma Ohio State UCF Michigan Texas Washington Florida LSU Washington State Penn State West Virginia Kentucky

As a disclaimer, three contributors to College Football Talk have ballots in the Super 16 Poll: Zach Barnett, Bryan Fischer, and myself (Kevin McGuire).

