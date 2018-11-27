Penultimate College Football Playoff rankings see Oklahoma remain ahead of Ohio State

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The dress rehearsal season for the College Football Playoff’s selection committee is now over. The next time we do this, it’s for real.

The final Tuesday night edition of the CFP rankings have been released and Oklahoma remained ahead of Ohio State heading into championship weekend. With No. 4 Georgia expected to lose to No. 1 Alabama and the Sooners’ conference title game opponent (No. 14 Texas) rated higher than the Buckeyes’ (No. 21 Northwestern), the committee appears to signal that Oklahoma could backdoor into the CFP for its third trip in four seasons.

The top three teams remain unchanged, while Georgia slid up to No. 4.

The committee’s love affair with the SEC continued as Florida shot up to No. 9 while LSU remained in the top 10.

UCF continued its incremental climb up the rankings to No. 8, though without McKenzie Milton this may be the Knights’ glass ceiling.

Missouri moved into the rankings for the first time this season at No. 24, and Fresno State at No. 25. The Bulldogs visit No. 22 Boise State in the Mountain West title game.

The full rankings:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma

6. Ohio State

7. Michigan

8. UCF

9. Florida

10. LSU

11. Washington

12. Penn State

13. Washington State

14. Texas

15. Kentucky

16. West Virginia

17. Utah

18. Mississippi State

19. Texas A&M

20. Syracuse

21. Northwestern

22. Boise State

23. Iowa State

24. Missouri

25. Fresno State