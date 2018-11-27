Penultimate College Football Playoff rankings see Oklahoma remain ahead of Ohio State

The dress rehearsal season for the College Football Playoff’s selection committee is now over. The next time we do this, it’s for real.
The final Tuesday night edition of the CFP rankings have been released and Oklahoma remained ahead of Ohio State heading into championship weekend. With No. 4 Georgia expected to lose to No. 1 Alabama and the Sooners’ conference title game opponent (No. 14 Texas) rated higher than the Buckeyes’ (No. 21 Northwestern), the committee appears to signal that Oklahoma could backdoor into the CFP for its third trip in four seasons.
The top three teams remain unchanged, while Georgia slid up to No. 4.
The committee’s love affair with the SEC continued as Florida shot up to No. 9 while LSU remained in the top 10.
UCF continued its incremental climb up the rankings to No. 8, though without McKenzie Milton this may be the Knights’ glass ceiling.
Missouri moved into the rankings for the first time this season at No. 24, and Fresno State at No. 25. The Bulldogs visit No. 22 Boise State in the Mountain West title game.
The full rankings:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Georgia
5. Oklahoma
6. Ohio State
7. Michigan
8. UCF
9. Florida
10. LSU
11. Washington
12. Penn State
13. Washington State
14. Texas
15. Kentucky
16. West Virginia
17. Utah
18. Mississippi State
19. Texas A&M
20. Syracuse
21. Northwestern
22. Boise State
23. Iowa State
24. Missouri
25. Fresno State
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has a lot of unhappy campers these days. There was the Egg Brawl on Thursday night, and the staff fight at the end of the Texas A&M-LSU game on Saturday night. Over in the East Division, South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp is buying into the pro-Alabama conspiracy theories that permeate the South.
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley played exceedingly well in a losing effort at No. 2 Clemson on Saturday night. The junior hit 32-of-50 passes for 510 yards with five touchdowns and an interception in a 56-35 loss to the Tigers, the second most ever allowed by a Clemson defense.
Yet it wasn’t enough for Bentley to win the SEC’s Offensive Player of the Week award. That was shared by Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Vanderbilt’s Kyle Shurmur.
Tagovailoa completed 25-of-32 passes for 324 yards with six total touchdowns in a 52-21 win over Auburn. Shurmur was 31-of-35 for 367 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-13 beat down of Tennessee.
On Tuesday, Muschamp offered a theory as to why Bentley was not included in the honor.
“He’s the first quarterback in Southeastern Conference history to throw for that many yards against a top five team and five touchdowns, in the history of the league. Never been done before. That’s pretty impressive, in my opinion,” Muschamp told The Big Spur.
“But I have learned – I’ve been in this league a long time, so I have learned – we have a saying, it just means more. It just means more sometimes, depending on what your logo is. Call it like it is. Next question.”
Safe to say Muschamp isn’t talking about the logo on Shurmur’s helmet.
Texas and Texas A&M haven’t played on the gridiron since 2011. Unless they’re paired up in a bowl game, they’re not getting back together anytime soon, either. Texas A&M is scheduled out through 2027, while Texas is booked through 2029.
The rivalry’s on-field death has fostered a cold war off of it, where Longhorns and Aggies conduct themselves like the most annoying divorced couple you’ve ever heard of, constantly making sure their ex sees how happy they are with their new beau.
One Texas legislator is determined to change that, or at least to have all of us see him attempting to change it.
On Tuesday, State Rep. Lyle Larson, a Republican from San Antonio, filed House Bill 412, which would require the schools to play each other on Thanksgiving weekend or else lose all football scholarships that use state money.
The rub here is that the bill could pass unanimously and it wouldn’t change a thing. Texas and Texas A&M (or perhaps I should say Texas A&M and Texas) are the richest athletics departments in the country, so not a single one of the 170 football scholarships between the schools uses a dime of state money.
As Ben Baby wrote for the Dallas Morning News, this isn’t the first time Larson has failed to stick to politics. In 2013, Larson, a 1981 Texas A&M graduate, co-authored a bill congratulating Johnny Manziel for winning the 2012 Heisman Trophy. That bill was signed by then-Gov. Rick Perry.
It seems as if one of the conditions of Clay Helton remaining on as USC’s head coach was making significant changes to his coaching staff.
Earlier today, Kenechi Udeze announced via Twitter that he would not be returning for a fourth season as the Trojans’ defensive line coach. Not long after, USC confirmed that not only is Udeze no longer on the staff, but that Tee Martin and Ronnie Bradford are out as well.
Additionally, the football program also confirmed that quarterbacks coach Bryan Ellis has left to “pursue another opportunity”; it’s believed that other opportunity is a position on the Western Kentucky staff of new head coach Tyson Helton, the younger brother of the USC head coach.
Martin was already demoted earlier this year, stripped of his playcalling duties as the Trojans’ offensive coordinator. The assistant coach, who also coached wide receivers, subsequently scrubbed his Twitter account of all mentions of his connection to USC.
Bradford had spent the past three seasons as defensive backs coach.
It seems as if Tyler Roemer‘s temporary sabbatical has turned into a permanent one.
In the middle of this month, Roemer was indefinitely suspended by San Diego State head coach Rocky Long for violating unspecified team rules. Monday, the San Diego Union-Tribune noted, Roemer’s name was removed from the team’s online roster.
Other than confirming the offensive lineman is no longer on the team, a university official declined to further comment on Roemer.
Roemer’s suspension cost him the final two games of the regular season. Prior to that, he had started 23 straight games at left tackle for the Aztecs.
As a redshirt freshman last season, Roemer earned second-team All-Mountain West honors.