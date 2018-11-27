Will Muschamp fires shot at SEC over Jake Bentley snub

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has a lot of unhappy campers these days. There was the Egg Brawl on Thursday night, and the staff fight at the end of the Texas A&M-LSU game on Saturday night. Over in the East Division, South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp is buying into the pro-Alabama conspiracy theories that permeate the South.

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley played exceedingly well in a losing effort at No. 2 Clemson on Saturday night. The junior hit 32-of-50 passes for 510 yards with five touchdowns and an interception in a 56-35 loss to the Tigers, the second most ever allowed by a Clemson defense.

Yet it wasn’t enough for Bentley to win the SEC’s Offensive Player of the Week award. That was shared by Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Vanderbilt’s Kyle Shurmur.

Tagovailoa completed 25-of-32 passes for 324 yards with six total touchdowns in a 52-21 win over Auburn. Shurmur was 31-of-35 for 367 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-13 beat down of Tennessee.

On Tuesday, Muschamp offered a theory as to why Bentley was not included in the honor.

“He’s the first quarterback in Southeastern Conference history to throw for that many yards against a top five team and five touchdowns, in the history of the league. Never been done before. That’s pretty impressive, in my opinion,” Muschamp told The Big Spur.

“But I have learned – I’ve been in this league a long time, so I have learned – we have a saying, it just means more. It just means more sometimes, depending on what your logo is. Call it like it is. Next question.”

Safe to say Muschamp isn’t talking about the logo on Shurmur’s helmet.