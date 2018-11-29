Reports: Dana Holgorsen wanted Red Raiders job, but Texas Tech athletic director declined to interview him

This won’t go over well in Morgantown. At all.
Four days after Kliff Kingsbury was fired at Texas Tech, Utah State’s Matt Wells appears set to take over the reins of the Big 12 program. However, multiple media outlets are reporting that West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen was very interested in the opening.
The only problem (other than a Mountaineer fan base that’s even further pissed off about their head coach)? Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt declined to interview him.
Ouch.
Holgorsen has spent the past eight seasons as the head coach at WVU. Prior to that, before stops at Oklahoma State and Houston, Holgorsen was an assistant on Mike Leach‘s Texas Tech coaching staff from 2000-07.
There’s already a sizable segment of the WVU fan base that would like to see the football program move on from Holgorsen. Based on this reported development, that segment will surely grow in both size and decibel-level.