Getty Images

Tide in trouble? No. 4 Georgia leads No. 1 Alabama heading into halftime of SEC title game

By Bryan FischerDec 1, 2018, 5:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

It labeled a heavyweight title fight — Round II — down in Atlanta between No. 4 Georgia and No. 1 Alabama and that’s just what we got heading into halftime as the Bulldogs are up 21-14 and certainly eyeing a bit of revenge in this year’s SEC Championship Game.

Leading the way for the East Champs was quarterback Jake Fromm, who was simply dealing against the Tide defense and was already up to 14-of-17 passes for 139 yards and a pair of touchdowns after the first two quarters. His pinpoint passing helped sustain several lengthy drives and started to open things up on the ground for the big fellas in the backfield. D’Andre Swift was his usual productive self in hitting the edge with 64 yards rushing and a score while teammate Elijah Holyfield was responsible for 29 yards between the tackles against that stout front seven.

Alabama’s offense, meanwhile, was a little off in their biggest game to date. Tua Tagovailoa finished the half with just 35 yards and slightly injured his ankle on a sack that occurred one play prior to him throwing a red zone interception. Despite a long run back on the turnover by Richard LeCounte though, the Tide defense picked up their teammates by forcing a punt and Tagovailoa eventually returned to action.

Tailback Josh Jacobs was the workhorse on the ground with 77 yards and a pair of touchdowns, the latter of which came as the clock was winding down in the second quarter that saw him recover his own fumble in the end zone. His effort was a big part of the offense getting anything going at all given a big number of drops from the wide receivers.

It makes for a fascinating final two quarters with at least one berth in the College Football Playoff on the line. Georgia led in these teams last meeting at Mercedes-Benz Stadium 11 months ago and the fans in red and black are hoping for a very different kind of ending this time around.

Memphis halfway to ending UCF’s nation-leading winning streak

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettDec 1, 2018, 5:31 PM EST
Leave a comment

Memphis running back Darrell Henderson has shredded No. 8 UCF’s defense, and the Tigers hold a 38-21 lead over the Knights halfway through the American Championship.

Henderson powered for 207 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries in the half, leading a Tigers attack that totaled 336 yards and four scores on just 26 first half carries. He staked the Tigers to a 14-0 first quarter lead, charging for touchdowns of 62 and 12 yards.

After Greg McCrae got UCF on the board with a 14-yard touchdown run of his own, Memphis answered with another long touchdown run, this one a 70-yarder by Patrick Taylor.

Playing for the injured McKenzie Milton, UCF quarterback Darriel Mack, Jr. completed 12 of his 18 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown in the half, but also ended two of the Knights’ first three drives with fumbles. His first led to Henderson’s second touchdown, and his second handed Memphis the ball at midfield, leading to a 36-yard Riley Patterson field goal, giving Memphis a 24-7 lead after one quarter.

Mack again fumbled on UCF’s next drive, but this one was in the end zone and recovered by Michael Colubiale for a touchdown, putting the Knights within 10, though not for long. Henderson again broke off for a long touchdown run, this one from 82 yards out.

UCF had a great chance to pull back within 10 midway through the second quarter, but McCrae’s 4th-and-2 run from the Memphis 20 was stopped for no gain. Memphis quickly moved back into Knights territory — keyed by a 21-yard Henderson run — but the drive stalled.

UCF took over at its own 6 with 3:39 before halftime, but Mack immediately hit Gabriel Davis for a 44-yard gain to put the ball at midfield. UCF was originally flagged for a chop block, but the flag was picked up — even though replays showed the chop block call should have stood. Either way, McCrae busted off a 47-yard run on the next snap, Mack cut the deficit to 31-21 on a 4-yard pass to Jake Hescock with 2:41 left in the first half.

The Knights forced a second straight punt with just under two minutes remaining — giving UCF a chance to pull within 31-28 at the break knowing they’d get the ball to open the second half — but Otis Anderson fumbled the punt, handing Memphis the ball at the UCF 31.

Memphis capitalized on UCF’s third fumble for a third time with another Henderson touchdown, this one a 4-yard pass to Sean Dykes with 21 seconds left in the first half. The score gave Memphis 17 points off of UCF’s three fumbles and, not coincidentally, a 17-point lead.

UAB wins Conference USA championship in second season back after being shut down

Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 1, 2018, 5:08 PM EST
Leave a comment

The most successful football season in UAB history now has its crowning achievement. A week after losing on the same field in the regular season finale, UAB celebrated a 27-25 victory at Middle Tennessee in the Conference USA championship game. In its second season back after a brief shutdown of the entire football program, UAB is a conference champion.

UAB’s defense came up with the critical fourth down stop at the UAB 46-yard line as a pass from Middle Tennessee quarterback Brent Stockstill fell incomplete in good coverage. UAB was unable to run out the clock though, so the defense would have had to make one more stop of the Blue Raiders in the final minute of the game. But Middle Tennessee lined up with 12 men on the field on the fourth down before UAB snapped for a punt, and UAB was awarded a free first down. With no more timeouts to use, Middle Tennessee could not stop the clock and UAB ran out the clock.

UAB got a big day from running back Spencer Brown, who rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Tyler Johnston III passed for 140 yards and rushed for 56 yards while accounting for two total touchdowns. UAB really held firm inside the red zone on defense, forcing Middle Tennessee to settle for field goals on each of their first two possessions of the game and doing so once again in the fourth quarter. Success in the red zone for UAB managed to make up for giving up 456 yards of offense, including 362 through the air off the arm of Brent Stockstill.

Enough can not be said about the job Bill Clark has done at UAB. The head coach of the program for one year before the university shut the program down, Clark stuck with the program as it became clear the program would return after a brief hiatus. To take a program that was shut down to a conference championship in a span of four years is absolutely incredible and why Clark should not only be hearing some phone calls from schools in search of a head coach but also should be considered for some coach of the year honors.

UAB will now play in their second straight bowl game in as many years, and the Blazers will look for the first bowl victory in school history (0-2 all-time in bowl games). An official bowl announcement is pending, although a matchup with Sun Belt champion Appalachian State in the New Orleans Bowl would be a fun matchup.

Red River Revenge: No. 5 OU moves to CFP doorstep with Big 12 title win over No. 14 Texas

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettDec 1, 2018, 3:51 PM EST
6 Comments

In their 59-56 win over West Virginia last week, the Oklahoma defense gave up yards in chunks (700 of them, in fact), but made plays when they needed to be made, registering two defensive touchdowns to put the Sooners in Saturday’s Big 12 Championship.

Again on Saturday, Oklahoma got a defensive score when they needed one. This one wasn’t a touchdown but did the trick just the same, as Tre Brown sacked Sam Ehlinger in the end zone midway through the fourth quarter, turning what could have been a 34-30 Texas lead into a 32-27 OU lead and putting Kyler Murray and company back on the field.

Given a chance to salt the game, the Big 12 championship, a College Football Playoff berth and perhaps the Heisman Trophy away, Murray came through with a touchdown pass at the 2-minute mark to hand the Sooners a 39-27 win.

Murray once again dazzled, completing 25-of-34 passes for 379 yards and three touchdowns while adding another 39 rushing yards, making up for the 2-turnover performance that allowed Texas to earn a 48-45 win in October.

With the SEC and Big Ten championship games looming, Oklahoma (12-1) can now argue it has beaten every team it’s played on their march to their fourth straight Big 12 title and perhaps their third Playoff trip over that span.

But before Oklahoma could make its Playoff argument, the Sooners first had to emerge with another hard-fought win.

Texas opened the game by rolling 75 yards in nine plays — going 3-of-3 on third down for 64 yards, including Ehlinger’s 16-yard touchdown run. The Longhorns appeared to have OU stopped on its first possession when Caden Sterns snared a deflected interception in the end zone, but the play was erased by Kris Boyd‘s facemask penalty on Marquise Brown, his second such foul of the drive. Still, Texas kept Oklahoma out of the end zone when Gary Johnson stuffed Trey Sermon on a 3rd-and-goal run from the 1 for a loss of two yards.

After forcing a Longhorns punt, Oklahoma again marched — methodically, needing 13 plays over more than five minutes — into the Texas red zone but the defense again held when Boyd knocked the ball away from Brown’s grasp in the end zone on third down, forcing Austin Seibert‘s second short field goal.

Given a second chance to punish an OU field goal, this time Texas capitalized. Keyed by a 23-yard completion to Collin Johnson on 4th-and-4, the ‘Horns again moved 75 yards in nine snaps, and again scored on an Ehlinger keeper, giving Texas a 14-6 lead at the 11:22 mark of the second quarter.

On its third possession of the game, Oklahoma was again held out of the end zone. Murray appeared to hit Brown for a 45-yard gain over the middle on 2nd-and-9, but review showed Texas cornerback Davante Davis jostled the ball loose before Brown could secure the catch. On third down, Davis nailed Brown on a screen pass short of the line to gain, forcing an Oklahoma punt, but the OU defense answered by forcing its second punt.

Thanks to two penalties, Oklahoma had its worst field position of the day, beginning its next drive at its own 13, but for the first time the Sooners’ offense looked like the typical OU offense, knifing the required 87 yards in six plays, two of them to CeeDee Lamb — a 46-yard gain on the first play of the drive, then a 28-yard score to pull OU within 14-13 with 5:01 left before halftime. Another key play on the drive was a missed false start on right tackle Cody Ford on a 4th-and-1 from the Texas 32, which ended in a 4-yard Sermon rush.

After another Texas punt, Oklahoma rolled 80 yards in five plays and just 41 seconds, taking its first lead on a 6-yard toss from Murray to Grant Calcaterra with 18 seconds left in the first half.

Oklahoma received the ball to open the second half and picked up where it left off, moving 75 yards in eight plays to turn a 14-6 deficit into a 27-14 lead. Needing a score to stay in the game, Texas leaned on Collin Johnson, who caught passes for 25, 21 and, finally a 27-yard touchdown to end the OU run. Johnson set a Big 12 Championship record with 177 receiving yards on eight catches.

The Texas defense, which seemed lifeless in allowing three straight touchdown drives covering 242 yards in 19 plays, rallied by sacking Murray, stuffing Sermon behind the line and then forcing a Murray throw away to avoid another sack, giving the Longhorns’ offense the ball back with a chance to re-take the lead. Over an 11-play, 64-yard drive, Texas got the touchdown it needed, a 3rd-and-goal 5-yard strike to Lil'Jordan Humphrey, but the Longhorns did not take the lead because Cameron Dicker‘s PAT was blocked, leaving the score tied at 27-27 with 2:44 left in the third quarter.

Oklahoma moved into the Texas red zone to open the fourth quarter, but again the Longhorns stiffened, forcing a 31-yard Seibert field goal that bounced off the left up right and in.

On the ensuing drive, Texas converted a 3rd-and-10 when Parnell Motley interfered with Johnson but, on a 3rd-and-9, the Sooners got a stop when Tre Norwood got away with a clear pass interference on Humphrey.

Looking for a touchdown to put the game away, Oklahoma appeared in position to have it when Lamb broke free of Davis down the sideline, but Gary Johnson raced down the field to force the ball free from behind, and Jones hopped on the loose ball at the Texas 13.

Now needing to make a play of its own, the Oklahoma defense got one when Norwood screamed in touched to nail Ehlinger for a safety, stretching the OU lead to 32-27 and putting the Sooner offense back on the field with 8:27 remaining.

Given a chance to clinch the game, the best offense in college football came through with a perfect drive. On two separate third downs, Murray found high school teammate Lee Morris — playing on the same field the pair won three high school state championships — then hit Calcaterra on a 3rd-and-10 for an 18-yard touchdown drive, capping a 11-play, 65-yard drive that put the Sooners up 39-27 with exactly two minutes remaining.

Humphrey returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, but the play was called back for a penalty; it was the ‘Horns 13th flag, totaling 128 yards. Ehlinger moved Texas to the red zone, but the last-gasp drive ended when Norwood picked him off at the OU 5. Battling a bum shoulder, the sophomore completed 23-of-36 passes for 349 yards with two touchdowns and an interception while rushing a team-high 15 times for 42 yards and two scores.

After slow start, UAB takes halftime lead in Conference USA championship game

Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 1, 2018, 3:17 PM EST
Leave a comment

Looking for the first conference championship in school history, UAB is leading Middle Tennessee at halftime of the Conference USA championship game, 24-16. UAB had scored 21 straight points in the half before Middle Tennessee closed out the first half with a field goal.

The two teams traded field goals to open the game, and Middle Tennessee tacked on another field goal to take a 6-3 lead on the third offensive possession of the game. Middle Tennessee extended their lead with Brent Stockstill connected with Tavares Thomas on a fourth-and-four play on the UAB 19-yard line for a score.

UAB answered the first touchdown of the game with a touchdown drive of their own. The Blazers took 16 plays to travel 75 yards to get in the end zone. Spencer Brown capped the drive with a two-yard touchdown run to bring UAB within three points after the extra point attempt by Nick Vogel. UAB took the lead with just over four minutes to play in the half with Tyler Johnston finding a streaking Andre Wilson for a 40-yard touchdown.

UAB added to their lead less than a minute later by turning a Stockstill interception into a short touchdown run by Johnston three plays later.

This is certainly still anyone’s game at halftime. UAB will get the ball to start the second half.