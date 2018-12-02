Getty Images

2018 College Football Bowl Projections after Championship Weekend

Dec 2, 2018, 2:00 AM EST
The games have been played. The wins have been tallied. The touchdowns have been counted. The championship trophies have been hoisted.

Now the debate begins.

Who’s in the College Football Playoff? And once that’s taken care of, where is everybody else going bowling?

With all that in mind, CFTalk decided to peer into our crystal ball and take a look at the postseason picture — figuring out which teams wind up in certain bowl games prior to the official announcement. Running through all the scenarios, here’s how the bowl picture could play out from the final four to the very first one on December 15th:

College Football Playoff Semifinals

Bowl Teams
Orange Bowl No. 1 Alabama No. 4 Oklahoma
Cotton Bowl No. 2 Clemson No. 3 Notre Dame

New Year’s Six

Bowl Teams
Peach Bowl Michigan Florida
Fiesta Bowl UCF LSU
Rose Bowl Ohio State Washington
Sugar Bowl Texas Georgia

2018 FBS Bowl Games

Bowl Teams
New Mexico Bowl San Diego State Marshall
Cure Bowl UL-Lafayette* Tulane
Las Vegas Bowl Arizona State Fresno State
Camellia Bowl Georgia Southern Buffalo
New Orleans Bowl Appalachian State* UAB
Boca Raton Bowl BYU Middle Tennessee
Frisco Bowl Eastern Michigan Memphis
Gasparilla Bowl Wake Forest USF
Bahamas Bowl Toledo* FIU*
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Ohio Nevada
Birmingham Bowl Duke Cincinnati
Armed Forces Bowl TCU Houston
Dollar General Bowl Troy Northern Illinois
Hawaii Bowl Hawaii* Louisiana Tech*
First Responder Bowl North Texas Western Michigan
Quick Lane Bowl Boston College Minnesota
Cheez-It Bowl Cal Boise State
Independence Bowl Virginia Army
Pinstripe Bowl Syracuse Purdue
Texas Bowl Oklahoma State Auburn
Music City Bowl Wisconsin Missouri
Camping World Bowl N.C. State Iowa State
Alamo Bowl Washington State West Virginia
Belk Bowl Georgia Tech South Carolina
Arizona Bowl Arkansas State* Utah State
Military Bowl Virginia Tech Temple
Sun Bowl Pitt Utah
Redbox Bowl Stanford Michigan State
Liberty Bowl Baylor Vanderbilt
Holiday Bowl Oregon Northwestern
Gator Bowl Texas A&M Miami
Outback Bowl Mississippi State Penn State
Citrus Bowl Kentucky Iowa

+ Southern Miss, Miami (OH), Wyoming and UL-Monroe also qualified for a bowl but were not selected

* Already accepted bowl bid

Record performance by Dwayne Haskins lifts No. 6 Ohio State to Big Ten crown, playoff fate awaits

Dec 1, 2018, 11:51 PM EST
Dwayne Haskins showed why he was named the Big Ten’ Offensive Player of the Year with a Big Ten championship game record performance to help No. 6 Ohio State (12-1, 8-1 Big Ten) set aside No. 21 Northwestern (8-5, 8-1 Big Ten), 45-24. Haskins passed for a Big Ten championship game record 499 yards with five touchdowns to lift Ohio State to back-to-back Big Ten championships. A trip to the Rose Bowl likely awaits the Buckeyes as a result.

The final line on Haskins was impressive with 34-of-41 passing for 499 yards and five touchdowns with one interception. It was a performance that showed why Haskins should at least be considered for a trip to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist, and the Buckeyes needed Haskins to shine as Northwestern was not going to go away easily in Indianapolis.

Northwestern played close enough to Ohio State to avoid being on the receiving end of an Ohio State team in need of some style points. While Ohio State proved to have too many weapons on both sides of the football, the Wildcats made Ohio State keep pushing longer than Ohio State may have wanted. John Moten ripped off a 77-yard touchdown run early in the game to get Ohio State’s attention and a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter brought Northwestern to within 24-21 before Ohio State started to pull away a bit. A pair of interceptions thrown by Clayton Thorson hurt some chances for Northwestern to pull an upset in the Big Ten title game, as did a lost fumble. Ohio State had a couple of turnovers though to hurt themselves at times, but the defense stood up to make some key stops to stop the bleeding quickly.

In all likelihood, Ohio State’s chances of playing in the College Football Playoff may have been dashed, although the fate of the Buckeyes will be left in the hands of the selection committee on Sunday. With Oklahoma winning the Big 12 championship and chalk holding in the SEC with Alabama (over Georgia) and Clemson (over Pittsburgh), along with Notre Dame sitting at home with a clean 12-0 record, Ohio State is very likely to be left out of the playoff and heading to Pasadena to face Pac-12 champion Washington in the Rose Bowl. Despite the success of Ohio State over the years under Urban Meyer, this will be the first time Meyer has taken Ohio State to the Rose Bowl, and it will be Ohio State’s first Rose Bowl trip since the 2009 season. Ohio State would have played in the Rose Bowl last year but the Rose Bowl was the site of a College Football Playoff semifinal between Oklahoma and Georgia, which forced the Big Ten and Pac-12 champions to square off in the Cotton Bowl instead, with Ohio State defeating USC last season.

Northwestern’s bowl destination is a bit more up in the air as the Big Ten will wait to see if it can squeeze more than two teams into a New Years Six bowl game, although Penn State looks likely to be taking a spot in the Capital One Bowl as the first Big Ten team off the board after Ohio State and Michigan in the New Years Six. That leaves Northwestern as a team that could head to any number of bowl games in the Big Ten lineup. Because there are no slots assigned base don finish, the Big Ten and bowl partners will work to determine where Northwestern will go. As a division champion, Northwestern should still get a relatively decent bowl destination in the Big Ten bowl lineup.

No. 2 Clemson cruises to fourth straight ACC crown, fourth straight Playoff berth

Dec 1, 2018, 11:31 PM EST
If there was any drama in the ACC Championship, it lasted through the opening kickoff.

On the first snap from scrimmage, Travis Etienne took the ball around the right end and raced 75 yards untouched for a touchdown.

Clemson’s offense went three-and-out on its next possession, but the Tigers’ Isaiah Simmons forced Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett to fumble, which Christian Wilkins recovered and returned to the Pitt 3. When Etienne strolled in on the next play, Clemson had a 14-0 lead barely five minutes into the game while gaining one first down.

Rather than kick a field goal, Dabo Swinney asked Trevor Lawrence to pass from 4th-and-4 from the Pitt 19 on Clemson’s next possession, but his toss was incomplete.

Still leading 14-0, Clemson relaxed and Pitt crawled back in the game. A 62-yard drive culminated in a 37-yard field goal, and after two Clemson three-and-outs, Pitt scored its first touchdown on a 1-yard Qadree Ollison run, pulling the Panthers within 14-10 with 7:56 left in the second quarter.

Feeling sufficiently threatened, Clemson moved 75 yards in seven plays, scoring on a 5-yard toss from Lawrence to Tee Higgins.

Rather than sit on the ball and accept a 21-10 halftime deficit, Pitt elected to throw the ball just before half when Pickett, 3-of-11 for 5 yards to that point, was intercepted by A.J. Terrell and returned 30 yards to the Pitt 10 with 29 seconds left before halftime. Lawrence hit Tiggins a second time to put Clemson up 28-10.

After a scoreless third quarter, Adam Choice put the game away for good with a 1-yard plunge with 14:27 to play, and Lyn-J Dixon added the capper with a 4-yard burst with 3:17 remaining, allowing Clemson to cruise to a 42-10 win.

With the win, Clemson claimed its fourth straight ACC title and its fourth straight Playoff berth. The Tigers will almost certainly enter the 2018 tournament as the No. 2 seed, meaning they’ll avoid No. 1 Alabama in the semifinal. Clemson (13-0) also booked its second undefeated regular season under Swinney, while looking for the first 15-0 season of the modern era.

Playing on a muddy Bank of America Stadium field, Lawrence had a modest night, completing 12-of-24 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Etienne rushed 12 times for 156 yards and two scores, and Clemson rushed for 301 yards and four scores as a team.

Pitt (7-6) rushed for 192 yards, but Pickett was 4-of-16 for eight yards with an interception.

No. 25 Fresno State finally gets a win on the blue turf, tops No. 22 Boise State to win MWC Championship

Dec 1, 2018, 11:31 PM EST
The road to the Mountain West title ran through the blue turf and that’s exactly where No. 25 Fresno State wanted it. Even if the final result took a little longer than expected.

The Bulldogs ended a 10-game losing streak on No. 22 Boise State’s home field and won for the first time ever on the artificial surface at Albertsons Stadium as they topped their Milk Can rivals 19-16 in overtime amid rain, snow and wind on Saturday night to capture the 2018 Mountain West Championship.

The conditions, which ranged from light rain early to full on snowstorm in the middle to windy and cold by the end, certainly were a factor in slowing down both offenses and playing right into the hands of two stout defenses. Each side did mount several lengthy drives but turnovers (two for Fresno State, a fumble for Boise State setting up a touchdown the other way), fourth down stops and a handful of missed field goals and extra points all put a damper on things as the two division winners slugged their way into free football.

The Broncos pinned much of their game plan on the shoulders of tailback Alexander Mattison, who fought for every inch of his 200 yards as part of a workhorse-like 40 carries. His efforts helped take the pressure off senior QB Brett Rypien, who started the game strong but later struggled to throw the ball as he finishes his career at the league’s most famous venue with a pedestrian 125 yards passing and one touchdown to top target Sean Modster.

It was the Bulldogs though, who just kept fighting and avenged two earlier losses in the past two months to their conference rivals. Signal-caller Marcus McMaryion only threw for 170 yards and a touchdown but helped on the game-winner in the extra frame with an option toss to Ronnie Rivers, who scooted into the corner of the end zone to set off a raucous celebration from the visitors. Even on a night where the offense wasn’t quite its usual self, it was appropriate that the team gutted things out to hoist the MWC trophy for the first time since 2013.

It also caps one of the most remarkable turnaround stories in all of college football, topped only by what has happened over in Orlando with UCF in recent years. Fresno State was 1-11 two years ago when head coach Jeff Tedford took over and have since gone 21-6 the past two seasons with just a pair of losses in the Mountain West during the regular season. In addition to capturing their first ever win on the blue turf since it was installed in Boise, the victory on Saturday night was also the program’s first in the city of Boise since 1984 and avenges two earlier losses to the Broncos in the past 12 months.

While the undefeated Knights earlier win against Memphis in the AAC title game will rule out any hopes of making into the Fiesta Bowl of the New Year’s Six, a very well deserved berth in the Las Vegas Bowl will likely be the next destination for the Bulldogs. After vanquishing their demons to the North, perhaps it will be easy to double down on 2018 and celebrate the team’s trophy in style down on the Strip later this month.

Looking for style points, Ohio State leads Northwestern in Big Ten championship game at half, 24-7

Dec 1, 2018, 9:49 PM EST
Considering the events that have unfolded earlier on championship Saturday in college football, Ohio State may be in a position to need to win impressively against Northwestern in the Big Ten championship game. After 30 minutes, Ohio State leads the Wildcats, 24-7.

Ohio State started the game the way it needed with a 10-play drive traveling 77 yards and ending with a touchdown pass from Dwayne Haskins to Terry McLaurin. The defense then forced Northwestern to go three-and-out to get the ball back quickly. But after Northwestern’s defense turned in a quick defensive stand, Northwestern running back John Moten IV took off for a 77-yard run against the Buckeyes defense for a game-tying score. It was the seventh time this season Ohio State had given up a play of at least 70 yards.

But then Northwestern’s offense appeared to hit a wall. A three-and-out was followed by two straight possessions ending with turnovers; an interception in the end zone thrown by Clayton Thorson and then a Thorson fumble just moments after the Wildcats had picked off a pass from Haskins. Ohio State managed to tack on a field goal to take a 17-7 lead and has remained in control as the game approached halftime. Haskins made sure the lead was given a bit more of a cushion before the half with a 42-yard touchdown pass to McLaurin late in the half. Haskins is already up to 249 passing yards with two touchdowns.

If Northwestern is going to make a comeback in this game, they will have to do so without leading receiver Flynn Nagel. Nagel has been ruled out for the remainder of the game after limping off the field in the first half.