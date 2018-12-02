2018 College Football Bowl Projections after Championship Weekend

The games have been played. The wins have been tallied. The touchdowns have been counted. The championship trophies have been hoisted.
Now the debate begins.
Who’s in the College Football Playoff? And once that’s taken care of, where is everybody else going bowling?
With all that in mind, CFTalk decided to peer into our crystal ball and take a look at the postseason picture — figuring out which teams wind up in certain bowl games prior to the official announcement. Running through all the scenarios, here’s how the bowl picture could play out from the final four to the very first one on December 15th:
College Football Playoff Semifinals
|Bowl
|Teams
|Orange Bowl
|No. 1 Alabama
|No. 4 Oklahoma
|Cotton Bowl
|No. 2 Clemson
|No. 3 Notre Dame
New Year’s Six
|Bowl
|Teams
|Peach Bowl
|Michigan
|Florida
|Fiesta Bowl
|UCF
|LSU
|Rose Bowl
|Ohio State
|Washington
|Sugar Bowl
|Texas
|Georgia
2018 FBS Bowl Games
|Bowl
|Teams
|New Mexico Bowl
|San Diego State
|Marshall
|Cure Bowl
|UL-Lafayette*
|Tulane
|Las Vegas Bowl
|Arizona State
|Fresno State
|Camellia Bowl
|Georgia Southern
|Buffalo
|New Orleans Bowl
|Appalachian State*
|UAB
|Boca Raton Bowl
|BYU
|Middle Tennessee
|Frisco Bowl
|Eastern Michigan
|Memphis
|Gasparilla Bowl
|Wake Forest
|USF
|Bahamas Bowl
|Toledo*
|FIU*
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
|Ohio
|Nevada
|Birmingham Bowl
|Duke
|Cincinnati
|Armed Forces Bowl
|TCU
|Houston
|Dollar General Bowl
|Troy
|Northern Illinois
|Hawaii Bowl
|Hawaii*
|Louisiana Tech*
|First Responder Bowl
|North Texas
|Western Michigan
|Quick Lane Bowl
|Boston College
|Minnesota
|Cheez-It Bowl
|Cal
|Boise State
|Independence Bowl
|Virginia
|Army
|Pinstripe Bowl
|Syracuse
|Purdue
|Texas Bowl
|Oklahoma State
|Auburn
|Music City Bowl
|Wisconsin
|Missouri
|Camping World Bowl
|N.C. State
|Iowa State
|Alamo Bowl
|Washington State
|West Virginia
|Belk Bowl
|Georgia Tech
|South Carolina
|Arizona Bowl
|Arkansas State*
|Utah State
|Military Bowl
|Virginia Tech
|Temple
|Sun Bowl
|Pitt
|Utah
|Redbox Bowl
|Stanford
|Michigan State
|Liberty Bowl
|Baylor
|Vanderbilt
|Holiday Bowl
|Oregon
|Northwestern
|Gator Bowl
|Texas A&M
|Miami
|Outback Bowl
|Mississippi State
|Penn State
|Citrus Bowl
|Kentucky
|Iowa
+ Southern Miss, Miami (OH), Wyoming and UL-Monroe also qualified for a bowl but were not selected
* Already accepted bowl bid