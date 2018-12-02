Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, Oklahoma selected for College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff field is officially set, and it will include some familiar names. SEC champion Alabama is back in the College Football Playoff for a fifth straight year. They are joined by ACC champion Clemson, making their fourth consecutive appearance, undefeated Notre Dame and Big 12 champion Oklahoma.
Alabama is the only school to play in the College Football Playoff every season the playoff has been held. Alabama’s inclusion and Clemson’s appearance continue a perfect streak by the SEC and ACC in having a representative in the playoff field.
Notre Dame is making its first playoff appearance. This will be the second time since the dawn of the BCS era Notre Dame will have the chance to play for a true national championship. Notre Dame lost to Alabama in the BCS national championship game in 2012.
Alabama will face Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29. Clemson and Notre Dame will play in the Cotton Bowl on the same day. Kickoff times will be either 4 pm or 8 pm ET.
Missing the cut for the playoff was SEC championship game runner-up Georgia, who played for the national title last season, and Big Ten champion Ohio State. This is the second straight year the Big Ten has failed to be represented in the playoff and the third straight year the Big Ten’s champion has not been included. Georgia was the selection committee’s No. 5 team, with Ohio State being ranked No. 6.
The Pac-12 is also out of the playoff for the second-straight season. The Pac-12 has missed out on the playoff a total of three times. The Big 12 and Big Ten each have been left out entirely twice.
With Matt Wells leaving Utah State for a chance to be the head coach at Texas Tech, the possibility the Aggies welcome back former head coach Gary Andersen has been a trendy idea in the coaching rumor mill. However, it may be too early to suggest the reunion between the school and former coach is going to be the end result right now.
A report by Football Scoop said Andersen, who is currently an associate head coach and defensive assistant at Utah, is planned to be hired by Utah State. The return to Utah State seems to make sense given how successful Andersen was with the program prior to his leaving for Wisconsin, which turned out to be a disaster. But conflicting reports suggest Utah State is still in the early stages of a national search for . anew head coach and although Andersen is expected to be connected to the search, no decision is imminent at this time.
Anderson compiled a record of 26-24 at Utah State from 2009 through 2012, but it is worth recognizing Andersen’s first two seasons on the job were used to establish a foundation with back-to-back four-win seasons. Utah State won seven games in 2011 and followed that up with a record of 11-2 in Andersen’s final season before being hired away by Wisconsin. Andersen coached the Badgers to a 9-4 record in his first season with a loss in the Capital One Bowl and an 11-3 record in 2014 that was marred by a blowout loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game. Andersen left the Badgers after the Big Ten championship loss and before the bowl game to take a head coaching job at Oregon State.
After a fifth losing season in the past seven years, Akron is making a head coaching change. Terry Bowden will no longer be the head coach of the Zips, according to multiple reports surfacing on Sunday afternoon.
Bowden was hired by Akron prior to the 2012 season. Bowden had come off three good years with Division 2 North Alabama a little more than a decade after his last head coaching gig with Auburn from 1993 through 1998. In seven years with Akron, the Zips had gone 35-52 with just two bowl trips and one season that ended with a winning record, although this year’s highlight was a road win at Northwestern for Akron’s first win against a Big Ten team since before the 20th century (1894). Bowden also coached Akron to the first bowl victory in program history against Utah State in the 2015 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
Bowden, the son of former Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden and brother of former Clemson head coach Tommy Bowden, has a career coaching record of 175-114-2 with jobs ranging from Auburn and Akron to Division 2 schools Salem and North Alabama to a job with FCS Samford.
What’s next for Akron reains to be seen. The same may be true for Bowden.
We learned of the matchups for the College Football Playoff earlier in the day, and now we have kickoff times for the semifinal games to be played in the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl this season. In addition, we have the matchups for the remaining New Years Six Bowl games officially locked in stone.
Alabama and Oklahoma are playing in the Orange Bowl after it was learned Alabama preferred not to give Oklahoma more of a home-field advantage in the Cotton Bowl. That left Clemson and Notre Dame to occupy the Cotton Bowl in the other semifinal game played on Dec. 29. The appetizer to the semifinals that day will be served in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl with a noon kickoff from Atlanta between Michigan and Florida.
After a couple days off due to the NFL schedule and New Year’s Eve, the fun continues with three more New Years Six bowl games on Jan. 1. First up is the Fiesta Bowl, featuring UCF and LSU. The Rose Bowl between Big Ten champion and Pac-12 champion Washington is after that, and the day wraps up with Georgia and Texas in the Sugar Bowl. Both teams were invited to the Sugar Bowl by way of conference tie-ins with the Sugar Bowl. Because both conference champions from the SEC and Big 12 were selected for the playoff, the runners-up in the conference championship games were next in line.
DECEMBER 29, 2018
College Football Playoff semifinals
- Capital One Orange Bowl: Alabama vs. Oklahoma
4:00 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Goodyear Cotton Bowl: Clemson vs. Notre Dame
8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN
New Years Six
- Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Michigan vs. Florida
12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN
JANUARY 1, 2019
- PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: UCF vs. LSU
1:00 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Rose Bowl Game: Ohio State vs. Washington
5:00 p.m. ET
- Allstate Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Texas
8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
The College Football Playoff National Championship Game is scheduled for Monday, January 7, 2019. Kickoff is slated for 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
A day after Alabama celebrated a rally to defeat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, the focus was one two things; the College Football Playoff rankings and the status of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. After being handed the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided an update on the status of the Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback.
In an interview with ESPN, Saban said Tagovailoa had an MRI that revealed a high ankle sprain. The injury is expected to keep Tagovailoa out of practice for the next two weeks, which won’t cost him any playing time but will prevent him from getting reps on a practice field as the Crimson Tide prepare to face Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal.
The two-week period should see Tagovailoa ready to return to action against the big 12 champions in a game where the offense will be the story of the game. Of course, if Tagovailoa is not ready to play for any reason, that will lead Saban to turn to Jalen Hurts, who lost the starting job to Tagovailoa but came in off the sideline in the SEC Championship Game to lead the Crimson Tide past Georgia.
Alabama will face Oklahoma on Dec. 29 in the Orange Bowl.