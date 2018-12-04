K-State QB Alex Delton to transfer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kansas State quarterback Alex Delton announced his intent to transfer on Tuesday.

“Kansas State is truly a special place,” Delton said in a statement, via the Wichita Eagle. “This university has taught me life-long lessons and values that I will never forget. I am beyond blessed to play for a Hall of Famer in Coach Snyder, who truly works harder than anyone I’ve ever known.”

It’s no surprise Delton mentioned Bill Snyder in his statement given the controversy that erupted during K-State’s ill-fated 2018 campaign. The outgoing Kansas State head coach disagreed with his staff on whether Delton or sophomore Skylar Thompson was the Wildcats’ best quarterback. The staff preferred Thompson while the head coach preferred Delton and so, during K-State’s loss to West Virginia, Snyder pulled rank and inserted Delton into the game without informing Thompson or his staff.

Wrote the Wichita Eagle after Kansas State’s 35-6 loss in September:

Delton told reporters that Snyder “came over to me right before the drive and told me I was going in.” Thompson, with disgust in his voice, said he was blindsided.

Delton started Kansas State’s following game against Texas, but completed only 3-of-7 passes for 14 yards as the Wildcats fell into a 19-0 hole. Thompson replaced Delton after halftime and the Wildcats battled back to a 19-14 loss, then played the majority of the snaps from there.

Snyder ceded the debate after that, and Delton played in only two of K-State’s final seven games.

That’s not to say Delton doesn’t have a place on a college football field. He was the MVP of Kansas State’s Cactus Bowl win in 2017, rushing 20 times for 158 yards and three touchdowns while completing 7-of-10 passes for 52 yards and another score in a 35-17 win over UCLA.

As a fourth-year junior, the Hays, Kan., native intends to graduate later this month and therefore play immediately at his new school.