Urban Meyer to retire as Ohio State’s head coach

By John TaylorDec 4, 2018, 7:46 AM EST
And the biggest domino of the 2018-18 college coaching carousel has fallen.

Late last month, it was reported that Urban Meyer would address his coaching future following the Big Ten championship game.  While that report suggested Meyer would coach the 2019 season before stepping down, that won’t be the case as Ohio State confirmed Tuesday morning that the 54-year-old Meyer will retire from coaching following the Buckeyes’ appearance in this season’s Rose Bowl game New Year’s Day.

Additionally, the football program announced that Ryan Day, who served as acting head coach for the first three games of the 2018 season while Meyer was suspended, will be named as OSU’s next head football coach.

Meyer, Day and athletic director Gene Smith will conduct a 2 p.m. press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the developments.

It had been reported in late October that there was “friction” between Meyer/the football staff “and athletics leadership as well as within the program itself”; the head coach subsequently attempted to knock down that report, for what it’s worth. CFT had caught wind of speculation that it wouldn’t be surprising at all if Meyer were not the Buckeyes’ head coach next season, whispers that grew a little louder given the embarrassing loss in West Lafayette this and what some have described as Meyer’s “anguished… emotional… erratic” sideline demeanor.  And then there is the arachnoid cyst that puts pressure on the coach’s brain and sometimes causes the kind of headaches that dropped him to one knee on the sidelines during the Indiana game earlier this season.

Add all of that to the battering Meyer’s reputation took nationally over the Zach Smith situation and the coach’s response to allegations of domestic abuse, and a growing number of observers wondered aloud how much longer Meyer will remain as The Head Coach at The Ohio State.

It has been previously reported that OSU was discussing making the 39-year-old Day, who drew near-universal praise for his handling of the Buckeyes during Meyer’s suspension, a de facto head coach-in-waiting; Smith subsequently addressed the situation without really addressing it.

In nearly seven full seasons as the head coach of the Buckeyes, Meyer has gone 82-9, winning 10 or more games in each of his first six seasons; the Buckeyes are 9-1 with Meyer as the head coach in 2018 and can get a 10th win by beating Washington in the Granddaddy of Them All next month.  OSU has won outright or shared seven division titles, three Big Ten championships and one national championship.  And, of course, Meyer beat hated rival Michigan all seven times he faced them, including the last three with Jim Harbaugh as head coach.

An Ohio native who played his college football at Cincinnati, Meyer’s first coaching job at the collegiate level came as a graduate assistant on Earle Bruce‘s OSU staff in 1986-87.  He was the wide receivers coach at Notre Dame from 1996-2000 before moving on to his first head-coaching job, directing Bowling Green from 2001-02 before leaving for the same post at Utah.

After two years with the Utes, Meyer moved on to Florida for the next six seasons.  After winning a pair of national championships in Gainesville, Meyer informed his family in December of 2009 that he was stepping down as the head coach of the Florida Gators; less than 24 hours later, he had stepped back up as the head coach of the Florida Gators.  A year after that flurry of events, and amidst health concerns, Meyer stepped down for good, citing a desire to spend more time with his family.

In late November of 2011, after spending that season as a college football analyst at ESPN, Meyer was officially announced as the 24th head coach in Ohio State history.

Assuming he actually is through with coaching this time around, Meyer’s Hall of Fame career will end with a 186-32 record.  His .853 winning percentage is the highest all-time for coaches with at least 200 games on their résumé; only a pair of Notre Dame head coaches — Knute Rockne (105-12-5, .881) and Frank Leahy (107-13-9, .864) — had a higher winning percentage after coaching 100-plus games.

Kyler Murray will get Baker Mayfield’s Heisman Trophy vote

By John TaylorDec 4, 2018, 9:11 AM EST
Didn’t see this one coming at all, did you?

The 2018 Heisman Trophy is essentially a two-player race, with most expecting either Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the season-long favorite, or Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, who’s closed the gap considerably the past few weeks to the point that he’s now the wagering favorite, to hoist the stiff-armed trophy at the presentation ceremony this Saturday night in New York City. As the 2017 winner of the most prestigious award in college football, Murray’s former teammate, Baker Mayfield, is now a lifetime Heisman voter.

Following his game Sunday afternoon in Houston, the Cleveland Browns quarterback and No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft was asked to which player he will throw his vote this year. In a surprising development, Mayfield confirmed that he will be voting for Mayfield.

“You take him out from OU, and they’re not in the playoffs,” Mayfield said of Murray by way of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “Best player in the country. Fifty touchdowns responsible for. To me, after being around him it might be easy for me to say that, how special of a player he is, but to me it’s obvious.

“It’s nothing against Tua. Absolutely not. I think he’s had an incredible year, but I think it showed for itself yesterday.”

Mayfield was referring to Tagovailoa having his worst game as a starter — completed just 40 percent of his passes, threw two interceptions in the comeback win over Georgia after throwing just two all season — while Murray shined (again) in the Big 12 championship game win over rival Texas.

Heisman votes were due Monday, Dec. 3, with just 10 percent of the voters having cast their ballots prior to Championship Weekend. Monday night, Tagovailoa and Murray, along with Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, were confirmed as the finalists for this year’s trophy.

Bovada pegs Alabama, Clemson as double-digit semifinal favorites

By John TaylorDec 4, 2018, 8:38 AM EST
To the surprise of almost no one, one sportsbook sees a relatively easy path for Alabama-Clemson, The Threequel.

Top-ranked Alabama, in the College Football Playoff for a fifth straight season, will square off with No. 4 Oklahoma, now a three-time playoff participant, in the Orange Bowl Dec. 29 in one of the two semifinal games. In the other that same day in the Cotton Bowl, No. 2 Clemson, a semifinalist for the fourth year in a row, will face third-ranked Notre Dame, in the playoff field for the first time ever.

In its first set of odds for the two semifinal games, Bovada.lv has the Crimson Tide listed as a 14-point favorite over the Sooners. The Tigers, meanwhile, have been installed as an 11.5-point favorite on the Fighting Irish. The over-under on the UA-OU game is currently set at 79 points, while CU-ND is at 55.

Overall, Alabama has been given 4/9 odds to win the 2018 College Football Playoff championship, while Clemson is at 2/1. Both Oklahoma and Notre Dame are listed at 14-1 to win the title.

Alabama and Oklahoma have met five times previously — the Sooners lead 3-1-1 — the last coming in the Sugar Bowl following the 2013 regular season. Clemson leads the all-time miniseries with Notre Dame 2-1, including 24-22 win in October of 2015.

Arkansas QB Cole Kelley to transfer from Razorbacks

By John TaylorDec 4, 2018, 7:37 AM EST
Cole Kelley began the 2018 season as Arkansas’ starting quarterback.  A handful of days after the season ended, so has Kelley’s time in Fayetteville.

As announced on his personal Twitter account, Kelley confirmed that, “[a]fter talking with my family, friends and my coaches, I feel it is best that I move on from this University.” Kelley started the first and third games of this season — he threw four interceptions in the loss to North Texas in the latter game — and threw just 11 passes the remaining nine games of the year.

Kelley gave no specific reason for his decision to transfer.

Last season as a redshirt freshman, Kelley started four games for the Razorbacks.

Michigan transfer Drew Singleton opts for Rutgers

By John TaylorDec 4, 2018, 7:07 AM EST
Going from one of the top programs in the Big Ten East to one of the worst in any Power Five conference?  Maybe he lost a bet?

Regardless, in mid-October, Drew Singleton decided to transfer from Michigan.  Nearly two months later, the linebacker announced on Twitter that he has decided to seemingly willingly transfer to Rutgers.

Singleton will have to sit out the 2019 season, but will then have two seasons of eligibility remaining beginning in 2020.

A four-star member of the Wolverines’ 2017 recruiting class, Singleton was rated as the No. 5 outside linebacker in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of New Jersey; and the No. 79 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Singleton was the highest-rated linebacker in U-M’s class that year, and only two other defensive signees in the 34-member class were rated higher.

After taking a redshirt his true freshman season, Singleton had played in four games this season before his decision to transfer. The vast majority of that action, however, came on special teams.