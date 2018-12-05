Boise State losing LB Desmond Williams to transfer

If you had Boise State in a “next college football team to lose a player to transfer” pool, collect your winnings.

As all of the cool kids are doing these days, Desmond Williams took to his personal Twitter account Tuesday night to announce his transfer from the Broncos. “To all the special relationships I made from the first day on campus until now, you will not be forgotten,” the linebacker wrote. “It’s a special place to me and I’ve learned so many things during my experience.”

Williams appeared in 27 games the past two seasons, starting five of those contests. Four of those starts came as a redshirt sophomore during the 2018 season.