Nevada’s top receiver, starting safety to transfer from Wolf Pack

Nevada’s depth chart has taken abrupt and significant hits on each side of the ball ahead of the Wolf Pack’s bowl game later this month.

This past weekend, wide receiver McLane Mannix announced via Twitter that he has decided to transfer from Nevada. The sophomore cited non-specific “personal family matters” as the trigger for his decision, which he described as not being easy for him.

“I have made lifelong friends and learned many lessons both of which, I will always be grateful,” the receiver wrote.

Shortly after Mannix’s social-media proclamation, head coach Jay Norvell confirmed that starting safety Nephi Sewell is expected to transfer from the football program as well. NevadaSportsNet.com writes that “Norvell said Sewell told him he’s homesick and would like to play closer to home (his family lives in Utah).”

Through the regular season, Mannix led the Wolf Pack in receiving yards (875), yards per catch (17.5) and receiving touchdowns (seven). His 50 receptions were second on the team to Kaleb Fossum‘s 69.

Last year, Mannix was a Freshman All-American after totaling 778 yards and six touchdowns on 57 catches.

As a sophomore this season, Sewell started all 10 games in which he played after starting eight games in 2017. His 53 tackles in 2018 were good for sixth on the team.

Sewell’s older brother, Gabe Sewell, is a junior linebacker for Nevada and currently leads the Wolf Pack in tackles with 85.