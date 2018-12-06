Tua Tagovailoa names Walter Camp Player of the Year, wins Maxwell Award

The college football world’s elite gathered in Atlanta at the College Football Hall of Fame for the 28th annual Home Depot College Football Awards Show. The night turned out to be a pretty eventful night for College Football Playoff representatives from Alabama, Oklahoma and Notre Dame all took home some major awards on Thursday evening.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took home the first player of the year award prior to the start of the show when he was named the Walter Camp Player of the Year winner for the 2018 season. The last five Walter Camp award winners have gone on to win the Heisman Trophy, but we will have to wait until Saturday night to see if Tagovailoa keeps that streak going. The last four Walter Camp award winners also took home the Maxwell Award. Tagovailoa later made it five straight by closing out the evening’s presentation by being named the winner of the Maxwell Award. For a college football player, Tagovailoa has completed the first two legs of the player of the year triple crown with the Heisman Trophy on deck this weekend.

Tagovailoa wasn’t the only Alabama player taking home some hardware. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy won the Biletnikoff Award, and Quinnen Williams won the Outland Trophy.

Some quick notes:

Kyler Murray became the fifth Oklahoma quarterback to win the Davey O’Brien Award, following Baker Mayfield from last year. No school has more Davey O’Brien Award winners than Oklahoma.

Here is a full list of the finalists and winners of awards handed out Thursday night. Winners of the awards are listed first and are in bold, with the remaining finalists following them in alphabetical order according to last name. Some of the awards were announced prior to the awards show but are included here because they were recognized or formally presented Thursday night.

WALTER CAMP PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Josh Allen, Kentucky

Will Grier, West Virginia

Gardner Minshew, Washington State

Kyler Murray, Oklahoma

MAXWELL AWARD

(Player of the Year)

Tua Tagovailoa , Alabama

, Alabama Will Grier, West Virginia

Kyler Murray, Oklahoma

CHUCK BEDNARIK AWARD

(Defensive Player of the Year)

Josh Allen, Kentucky

Christian Wilkins, Clemson

Quinnen Williams, Alabama

DAVEY O’BRIEN AWARD

(Best Quarterback)

Kyler Murray, Oklahoma

Gardner Minshew II, Washington State

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

FRED BILETNIKOFF AWARD

(Outstanding Receiver)

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Andy Isabella, UMass

Tyan Wallace, Oklahoma State

DOAK WALKER AWARD

(Best Running Back)

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Travis Etienne, Clemson

Darrell Henderson, Memphis

JOHN MACKEY AWARD

(Best Tight End)

JIM THORPE AWARD

(Best Defensive Back)

DeAndre Baker, Georgia

Julian Love, Notre Dame

Greedy Williams, LSU

OUTLAND TROPHY

(Most Outstanding Interior Lineman)

Quinnen Williams, Alabama

Christian Wilkins, Clemson

Jonah Williams, Alabama

RIMINGTON TROPHY

(Best Center)

Garrett Bradbury, NC State

Sam Mustipher, Notre Dame

Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama

LOU GROZA AWARD

(Outstanding Placekicker)

Andre Szmyt, Syracuse

Cooper Rothe, Wyoming

Cole Tracy, LSU

RAY GUY AWARD

(Punter of the Year)

Braden Mann, Texas A&M

James Smith, Cincinnati

Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah

HOME DEPOT COACH OF THE YEAR

Brian Kelly, Notre Dame

WUERFFEL TROPHY

(Community Service)

Drue Tranquill, Notre Dame

David Blough, Purdue

Dalton Risner, Kansas State

