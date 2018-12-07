Georgia Tech announces hiring of Temple’s Geoff Collins

One Power Five program’s coaching gain will prove to be a Group of Five school’s loss.
Over the past couple of days, the noise connecting Geoff Collins to the Georgia Tech had grown increasingly louder. Friday, that chatter turned into reality as Tech confirmed that Collins has been named as the football program’s 20th head coach.
Collins replaces Paul Johnson, who stepped down as Tech’s longtime head coach late last month.
The move to the Yellow Jackets serves as a homecoming as the 47-year-old coach was born in Conyers, Georgia. Additionally, Collins served two different stints with the Tech football program — graduate assistant and tight ends coach under George O’Leary from 1999-2001, recruiting coordinator under Chan Gailey in 2006.
The past two seasons, the former Florida and Mississippi State defensive coordinator has been the head coach at Temple. Collins has gone 15-10 in that span, leading the Owls to bowl berths in each of those seasons.
“We wish Geoff, Jennifer and Astrid all the best in Atlanta and we thank them for their service to Temple University,” a statement from Collins’ former employer read in part.
“While it is always difficult to lose a head coach, it is a testament to what we have built at Temple through our students, our fans, our alumni and our donors that we can continue to have success. We have a world-class university, strong support staff, excellent facilities, passionate supporters and a very healthy culture and I am confident that there will be great interest in our job yet again.”
Collins will not coach the Owls in their bowl game, with those duties falling to tight ends coach/special teams coordinator/assistant head coach Ed Foley.
We don’t know yet who will replace the legendary Bill Snyder at Kansas State. We do, though, know who it apparently won’t be.
In the hours after Snyder officially stepped down at K-State this past Sunday, North Texas’ Seth Littrell was identified as a potential successor; in fact, some viewed the former Oklahoma running back as the favorite. Thursday, however, Brett Vito of the Denton Record-Chronicle reported “that while it’s not out of the realm of possibility Littrell leaves UNT for Kansas State, it’s not likely.”
Friday, Vito’s initial reports proved accurate as college football insider Brett McMurphy is now reporting that Littrell has withdrawn his name from consideration for the K-State job and will remain at North Texas.
In the three years since taking over a program that won one game in the season prior to hive arrival, Littrell has guided the Mean Green to a 23-16 record, including nine wins in each of the past two seasons. UNT is not exactly out of the woods when it comes to losing Littrell even with this development, however, as he would be considered a prime candidate for the Oklahoma job should Lincoln Riley opt to ply his coaching wares in the NFL.
As for K-State with Littrell no longer a part of the equation, the Wildcats could turn their attention to Memphis’ Mike Norvell.
A certain vocal segment of the Tennessee fan base was decidedly against Greg Schiano and the perceived baggage he’d bring to Rocky Top when the Vols were last searching for a head football coach. Given the surname now connected to UT’s search for a coordinator, it’ll be interesting to see if another fan uprising is in the offing.
Late last month, Kendal Briles was reportedly a candidate for the Texas State head-coaching job that ultimately went to West Virginia offensive coordinator Jake Spavital. Fast-forward nearly two weeks, and 247Sports.com‘s Wes Rucker is reporting that the Houston offensive coordinator is now a candidate for the same job at Tennessee. The Houston Chronicle subsequently confirmed that Briles will interview for the job.
Additionally, both media outlets have reported that Florida State is interested in the coordinator as well.
In the wake of Texas State’s interest, Briles received a new three-year contract from Houston. Per the terms of that contract, the Chronicle reported, Briles would owe “50 percent of his remaining base salary, about $1 million, if he leaves before the end of next season.”
Art Briles, Kendal’s father, was fired by Baylor in May of 2016 amidst a sexual assault scandal involving his Bears football program. Kendal Briles was an assistant on his father’s BU coaching staff, and was swept up in the sea of change that engulfed the football program in the wake of that scandal.
What any university considering Kendal Briles will have to determine is his connection to the scandal at Baylor and how serious the storm would be if he were to be hired — and if it would be worth riding out. According to one of the handful of lawsuits filed against Baylor University in connection to the sexual assault allegations, Kendal Briles is alleged to have contributed to the “culture of sexual violence” at the school and once told a recruit, “Do you like white women? Because we have a lot of them at Baylor and they love football players.”
The younger brother has been hired twice since the scandal in Waco erupted — by Lane Kiffin at Florida Atlantic and then again at Houston. His father, meanwhile, has been a pariah in the coaching profession, at least in North America.
The Volunteers are looking to replace Ty Helton, who left last month to become the head coach at Western Kentucky. Former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze, ousted amidst scandal in Oxford, has also been mentioned as a candidate to fill the UT opening although he’s expected become the head coach at Liberty. Alabama offensive coordinator Dan Enos is a candidate as well.
In Tallahassee, the Seminoles are on the hunt for a new coordinator after Walt Bell was hired as the head coach at UMass.
In his first public speaking appearance since resigning as Ole Miss’ head coach in the summer of last year, Hugh Freeze told a crowd of students at Liberty University this past January that he has found “a total new appreciation for integrity” during his time away from the coaching profession. Nearly a year later, it appears that institution is giving the coach his first second chance at the collegiate level.
Citing sources with direct knowledge of the situation, the fine folks over at FootballScoop.com are reporting that Freeze will be the next head football coach at Liberty. A university spokesperson declined to comment on the report, but did state that an update on the football program’s coaching vacancy could come as early as later on today.
Freeze would replace Turner Gill, who announced his retirement from coaching earlier this week after his wife was diagnosed with a heart condition.
Freeze resigned from Ole Miss in July of 2017 after it was discovered he was using a school-issued cell phone to hook up with escort services on multiple occasions. Additionally, there were the Rebels’ NCAA issues while Freeze was in charge that left the coach with a two-game suspension to serve as well as a one-year show-cause. That suspension would’ve only been served had he been named as a head coach for the 2018 season and won’t impact him at Liberty.
It was reported in January of this year that Nick Saban had been “really pushing” to add Freeze to his Alabama coaching staff, but that the SEC was highly reluctant to sign off on it. In mid-April, a report surfaced that the conference had essentially blocked member schools, including Crimson Tide, from adding Freeze. At the time, Saban spoke of the respect he has for both Freeze and the SEC while seemingly confirming that the league did indeed coach-block a hire due “to circumstances that people created for themselves.”
Taking over a program in 2012 that had won a combined six games the previous two seasons, Freeze went 39-25 during his five years with the Rebels. The 10-win season in 2015 was the program’s first since 2003 and just the seventh in the school’s history.
In October of this year, Freeze was named as the offensive coordinator of the Arizona Hotshots, one of the teams in the new Alliance of American Football, a pro league that will begin play in February of next year. His name has also been mentioned in connection to the open offensive coordinator job at Tennessee.
Texas State football will indeed have a decidedly Spavital feel to it next fall.
Late last month, West Virginia offensive coordinator Jake Spavital was confirmed as the next head football coach at the Sun Belt Conference school. Thursday, the Bobcats confirmed that Zac Spavital, the head coach’s brother, will join the Bobcats as defensive coordinator.
Zac Spavital spent the past four seasons as the linebackers coach at Texas Tech. This past season, he added co-defensive coordinator duties as well
With Spavital’s hiring, it appears further likely that Matt Wells won’t retain any of Kliff Kingsbury‘s Tech assistants on his new Tech coaching staff.
In addition to his time at Tech, Spavital also spent the 2008-14 seasons as the defensive backs coach at Houston as well as the 2005-07 seasons as a graduate assistant working with defensive backs at Oklahoma.