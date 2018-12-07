Kansas suspends Pooka Williams after domestic battery arrest

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Less than three weeks on the job at Kansas, and Les Miles has his first off-field incident with which to deal — and it involves a very prominent member of his new roster.

According to the Lawrence Journal-World, Pooka Williams was arrested Thursday afternoon on one count of suspicion of domestic battery. Other than the running back being arrested by university police officers, no details of what led to the charge have been released.

Miles did, though, confirm in a statement that the program is aware of the incident and has “suspended Pooka from all team-related activities pending further investigation.”

In his first season in Lawrence, Williams ran for 1,125 yards, the eighth-highest total in Jayhawk history. His 252 yards against Oklahoma ranks as the sixth-highest single-game total ever at the school.

Following that standout campaign, Williams was named first-team All-Big 12 and that conference’s Offensive Freshman of the Year.