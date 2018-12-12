Rutgers QB Jalen Chatman uses Twitter to announce transfer

When Rutgers kicks off spring practice a couple of months down the road, the Big Ten program’s quarterback room will be a little more sparse than when the 2018 regular season ended.
Jalen Chatman announced on his personal Twitter account late Tuesday night that he has “decided to leave Rutgers to pursue new opportunities.” The freshman gave no specific reason for his departure.
“I hope for nothing but the best for my brothers and the Rutgers football program,” Chatman said as he ended his social media missive.
Chatman came to Piscataway as a three-star member of the Scarlet Knights’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 32 dual-threat quarterback in the country. The California native didn’t see the field his true freshman season.
In leaving RU, Chatman will take four seasons of eligibility with him. He’ll have to sit out the 2019 season if he opts for another FBS school.
With Chatman’s departure, just two scholarship quarterbacks remain on head coach Chris Ash‘s roster — 2018 starter and true freshman Artur Sitkowski as well as sophomore Johnathan Lewis, who played in only four games (three at tight end) and is eligible to take advantage of the NCAA’s new redshirt rule that will preserve a season of eligibility. Additionally, the Scarlet Knights are expected to add a pair of quarterbacks in their 2019 recruiting class.
This past season, the 1-11 Scarlet Knights were dead last out of 129 FBS teams in passing efficiency at 78.8; the next-closest school was Central Michigan (85.2). They threw just five touchdown passes (tied with Navy for fewest in the FBS) while tossing 22 interceptions (most in the FBS; UTEP was next with 19). Finally, their 4.5 yards per attempt — compared to Oklahoma’s nation-leading 11.6 — was tied with CMU for last in the nation in that category.
It’s unclear at this point to where Jalen Harris will ultimately transfer, but the list of potential landing spots has been significantly whittled down.
In mid-September, Harris announced that he would be transferring from Auburn. On Twitter Tuesday, the tight end revealed his list of five finalists that will serve as possible transfer destinations, including a pair of SEC schools in Georgia and Vanderbilt.
The other three schools include a pair of Power Five programs (Colorado, Kansas State) as well as one from the Group of Five (Troy).
A decision from Harris is expected at some point next week.
Harris did not play in more than four games this season, meaning he preserved a year of eligibility under the new redshirt rule. He will also head to his new college football home as a graduate transfer, meaning he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2019.
As a fourth-year senior this past season, the 6-4, 257-pound Harris played in three games before opting to transfer. The previous three seasons, the Montgomery, Ala., native played in 39 games, with most of that action coming on special teams and as a blocking tight end.
Harris did, though, catch a pair of touchdown passes among his four career receptions. Both touchdowns came during the 2016 season.
Sadly, tragedy has yet again struck the college football community.
Tuesday, Richmond confirmed that Spiders football player Augustus “Gus” Lee had passed away earlier in the day. According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the Virginia Department of Health’s Central District Office of the Chief Medical Examiner declined to provide details on the cause of the redshirt freshman defensive back’s death.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Augustus Lee,” Richmond head football coach Russ Huesman said in a statement sent out by the FCS program. “Gus was a terrific young man and a great member of our Richmond family. His loss is a true tragedy to those who knew and loved him. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gus’ family. This is a very difficult time for everyone in the Richmond Spider family.”
“I have been in touch with Gus’s family to express our deepest condolences on behalf of the entire University,” a statement from president Ronald Crutcher began. “Gus was a sophomore from Fairfax, Virginia, who played on our football team. He was an undeclared pre-business major and a good friend, especially to his teammates and his fellow student-athletes. We extend our deepest sympathies to Gus’s family, his teammates, professors, and many friends on our campus.”
Lee played in 11 games this past season, with most of that action coming on special teams. He was named Defensive MVP of the Spiders’ spring game earlier this year.
Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all of those impacted by Lee’s passing.
A second Minnesota football player has decided to end the collegiate portion of his playing career prematurely.
On Instagram Tuesday, Blake Cashman announced that, “after a lot of thought and discussions with people close to me,” he has decided he will not play in Minnesota’s Quick Lane Bowl matchup with Georgia Tech Dec. 26. “This was a very a hard decision for me, but I feel in my heart that getting a jump start on training will give me the best opportunity at the next level,” the linebacker wrote.
This season serves as the senior’s final year of eligibility.
Cashman currently leads the Gophers in tackles with 104 and is tied for the team lead in tackles for loss with 15. His 2½ sacks are second on the team, while his five pass breakups are good for third.
Earlier this month, teammate and starting offensive tackle Donnell Greene also used Instagram to announce that he has signed with an agent and will not play in the Gophers’ bowl game. Greene and Cashman are two of at least a baker’s dozen players who have sidelined themselves for their respective team’s bowl game.
There’s some good news on the legal front for one member of the Missouri football program.
Over the weekend, Tre Williams was arrested at his off-campus apartment for suspicion of second-degree domestic assault following an incident involving a woman with whom he was having “an intimate relationship.” Late Tuesday night, the Columbia Missourian reported that the charge, a Class D felony, will not be filed against the defensive lineman.
The assistant prosecuting attorney, Susan Boresi, told the Missourian that “[a]dditional information came forward that made it impossible to prosecute the case.” The specific new information that came to light was not detailed.
As a result of the arrest, Williams was indefinitely suspended by head coach Barry Odom; at this time, the suspension remains in place, although it’s expected it will be revisited.
A redshirt sophomore, Williams began the season as a starting defensive end for the Tigers before losing the job over the last half of the year. Williams’ 2½ sacks are still good for third on the team.