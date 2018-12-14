Pitt mourns death of College Football Hall of Famer Bill Fralic

The extended Pitt football family is mourning the loss of one of the greatest Panthers ever.
Following a battle with cancer, Bill Fralic passed away Thursday, the football program announced in a press release Friday. The former Pitt All-American was 56 years old.
“Bill is truly one of the iconic figures in the history of Pitt Athletics,” athletic director Heather Lyke said in a statement. “He set a tremendous standard for our current generation of student-athletes, not only as an athlete but also for what he went on to accomplish once his playing days concluded. Bill’s reputation for giving back might even transcend his Hall of Fame football career. He was a passionate supporter of Pitt and Penn Hills. Our deepest sympathies to his wife, Susan, and his many loved ones and friends.
Fralic, whose No. 79 jersey was retired more than three decades ago, was a three-time first-team All-American at Pitt, earning unanimous honors his last two seasons with the Panthers. Twice Fralic finished in the Top 10 of the Heisman Trophy voting, the first-ever offensive lineman to do so.
Fralic’s prowess on the gridiron also led to a word that’s still a part of the football lexicon.
The passing of Fralic comes less than a week after he paid for the hotel rooms for all of the players and coaches at Penn Hills High School, his alma mater which played for the PIAA Class 5A championship last Friday night.
In November of last year, not even all the way through his first season with the Golden Gophers, P.J. Fleck was given a contract extension. A year and a month later, it’s lather, rinse and repeat on the contractual front.
Early Friday afternoon, Minnesota announced that the university and its head football coach had agreed to another contract extension. The extended deal was formally approved by the university’s Board of Regents earlier in the day.
With the tweaked contract, Fleck, whose original five-year contract was agreed to in January of 2017, is now signed through the 2023 season and on into 2024. Fleck made $3.35 million in 2018; there was no word on what if any financial adjustments were included in the extension.
“It is a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to lead this team and represent the University of Minnesota and our great state,” a statement from Fleck began. “Our family loves living in Minnesota, and I look forward to leading our football program into the future. Through the academic, athletic, social and spiritual development of our student-athletes, and through recruiting, we are building a championship culture that our fans can be proud of.
“Heather and I are so thankful to our staff, [athletic director] Mark Coyle, President Kaler and the Board of Regents for seeing the vision we have for our football program. We are so excited and humbled with the contract extension!”
Taking over a program that won nine games in 2016, Fleck has guided the Gophers to records of 5-7 and 6-6 his first two seasons at the school. This year, Minnesota beat rival Wisconsin for the first time since 2003 and, in the process, became bowl-eligible for the first time under Fleck.
Kingston Davis‘ downward spiral has hit yet another new low.
According to al.com, Davis was arrested Thursday morning on one count of domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation in connection to a late-September incident while he was still a member of the UAB football program. Details of what led to the arrest and charge have not yet been released.
The arrest comes nearly three weeks after a tweet surfaced that contained videos allegedly showing “Davis brandishing a gun in one video and threatening violence in another.” That tweet has since been deleted.
Around that same time, Davis’s name had been removed from UAB’s online roster. In late September, Davis was indefinitely suspended from the Blazers football team for what was described as an unspecified student-conduct issue.
In three games this season prior to the original suspension, Davis rushed for 88 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 22 carries. The two rushing touchdowns were tied for the team lead at the time.
In mid-December of last year, Davis announced that he would be transferring from a Kansas junior college — hello “Last Chance U” — to UAB after being dismissed by the JUCO. In March of that same year, Davis had decided to transfer from Michigan.
A three-star member of the Wolverines’ 2016 recruiting class, Davis was rated as the No. 1 fullback in the country. As a true freshman in Ann Arbor, the 6-1, 245-pound back carried the ball twice for 17 yards.
Arizona State already knew they would be without its best player on the offensive side of the ball for the postseason. Now, the Sun Devils will be without one of its top players on the other side of the ball for good measure.
Wednesday, Herm Edwards confirmed that linebacker Merlin Robertson will likely not play in Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl matchup against MWC champ and 21st-ranked Fresno State. According to the Arizona Republic, “Robertson did not make the trip to Las Vegas with the team because he is dealing with a family emergency which came up Monday, the day before the team left.”
Said Edwards, “It is too bad Merlin can’t be here with us, but he needs to be with his family.”
Robertson currently leads the Sun Devils in tackles (77), tackles for loss (8½) and sacks (five). Earlier this month, Robertson was named as the Pac-12’s Freshman Defensive Player of the Year.
If Robertson is unable to go, redshirt junior Khaylan Kearse-Thomas would get the starting nod. Kearse-Thomas is tied for fourth on the team with six tackles for loss.
This isn’t a good look for Butch Davis or his Florida International football program — or law enforcement. At all.
According to the Miami Herald, FIU running back Shawndarrius Phillips was arrested Wednesday for domestic battery by strangulation. The arrest stemmed from a June incident involving an ex-girlfriend, for which an arrest warrant was issued Aug. 24 by a Broward County court.
WSVN-TV in Miami writes that “Phillips was set to leave for the Bahamas for a bowl game with the team when officers picked him up on an outstanding warrant.”
Phillips saw action in 11 of the Panthers’ 12 games this season, which means the true junior played the entire 2018 regular season while being wanted on a domestic violence charge. Other than “we have no comment at this time,” an FIU spokesperson has declined to comment on the report, including whether or not the football program was aware of the situation prior to Wednesday’s arrest.
As noted by the Herald, and as is the case as of Friday morning, Phillips’ name is still listed on FIU’s official online roster.
The newspaper also detailed the events of June 17 that led to Phillips’ arrest this week:
[The ex-girlfriend] said a discussion about who she was dating a month after their breakup turned physical when Phillips, who lists at 5-foot-10 and 225 pounds, began choking her with his right hand.
As she struggled to speak or even breathe, she said, “Phillips got her on her feet and walked her back towards his couch until she fell back on the couch,” according to the affidavit.
Scratching his hand, she said, did no good and he remained atop her. She claimed Phillips got off her, saying, “Don’t you ever speak to me or my family again.” He then ordered her out, saying, “If you don’t leave, I’m going to break your jaw.”
Phillips’ 393 yards and four rushing touchdowns were both third on the Panthers this season. His 117 yards in a 63-24 win over UMass Sept. 15 marked a career-high and was the first time he had passed the century mark in his three seasons.