NCAA grants sixth season to Kent State’s leading tackler

The early signing period is still a day away, but Kent State’s defense for next season has already been bolstered.

On his social media accounts recently, Matt Bahr announced that he has been granted another year of eligibility by the NCAA. The linebacker will be able to use that sixth season in 2019, which will serve as his final year of eligibility.

Bahr didn’t play at all as a true freshman in 2014, then was sidelined for all but two games of the 2017 season because of injury.

Bahr’s 91 tackles this season were tied for the team lead, while his 5½ tackles for loss were tied for third and his three sacks tied for second. He was also tied for third on the Golden Flashes in pass breakups with six and led with a pair of forced fumbles.

This year, Bahr was named as a semifinalist for both the Wuerffel Trophy and Campbell Trophy, the latter colloquially referred to as the “Academic Heisman.”