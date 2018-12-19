Battle won: Alabama flips four-star DB commit from Ohio State

In late June, four-star Florida defensive back Jordan Battle committed to Ohio State. A little over five months later, Urban Meyer announced his retirement as OSU’s head coach; a couple of weeks later, Meyer’s replacement, Ryan Day, officially suffered his first big loss.
Even after Battle committed to OSU, and before Meyer’s retirement announcement, he took official visits to, among others, Alabama. As the second Early National Signing Period kicked off Wednesday, the uncertainty for the Buckeyes over the level of Battle’s commitment morphed into a hard reality as the St. Thomas Aquinas product officially flipped his commitment from OSU and signed with the Crimson Tide.
It’s a big loss for Day as Battle had been the third-highest-rated commitment in OSU’s 2019 recruiting class, and the highest-rated recruit on the defensive side of the ball. Battle becomes the first 2019 commit to decommit since Meyer announced he was stepping down, although two 2020 four-star prospects decommitted in the days after the announcement.
On the flip side, of course, Battle’s signing merely adds to an Alabama class that entered the day as the top-ranked group in the country.
Battle is a consensus four-star prospect, rated as the No. 6 safety in the country; the No. 10 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 77 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. As was the case with the Buckeyes, it’s believed he will, at least initially, play cornerback for the Crimson Tide.
Oklahoma is looking to improve their defense in the Class of 2019. That effort received a boost Wednesday morning with the announcement of California defensive back Jeremiah Criddell making his decision to join the Sooners. The four-star player will already be warmly welcomed by his new Oklahoma family while Big 12 refs watching the live coverage were probably reaching for their penalty flags. As Criddell announced his decision live on ESPN 2, Criddell threw a “horns down” hand gesture, mocking the signature sign flashed by Texas Longhorns players and fans.
Prior to Oklahoma’s rematch with Texas in the Big 12 championship game, which ended up sending the Sooners into the College Football Playoff, the Big 12 made it clear any Oklahoma player flashing a “horns down” sign would be flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Big 12 had previously reprimanded a Texas player for saying “OU sucks” as well as the conference looked to take some of the vitriol out of the conference’s premier rivalry.
But as we see by this commitment announcement, this rivalry is not losing its edge with the new class coming into the fun.
Criddell is a four-star safety according to his Rivals profile. Criddell chose Oklahoma over Oregon.
WHO: San Diego State (7-5) vs. Ohio (8-4)
WHAT: The second DXL Frisco Bowl
WHEN: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
WHERE: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas
THE SKINNY: It’s not often you should tune in to a game just for the head coaches but this season’s Frisco Bowl presents a delightful matchup between two veterans who have plied their craft steadily and with plenty of success the past two decades. Ohio’s Frank Solich (163) and San Diego State’s Rocky Long (136) have combined for 299 wins at the FBS level and elevated each of their programs to models of success in their respective leagues. Both utilize a familiar formula of playing stout defense and establishing the run so it will be fascinating to see the crafty stalwarts make adjustments and pull out a few surprises against each other under the Wednesday night lights just north of Dallas.
The Aztecs were a tale of two halves in 2018. Following a 6-1 start that included an upset of Pac-12 foe Arizona State, injuries started to mount at key positions (notably veteran QB Christian Chapman) and the team faltered to 1-4 finish. Chapman figures to get the start in this one given that it is the senior’s final game with the team but backup Ryan Agnew could come on if he continues to look out of sync with the offense. No matter who is taking snaps under center, they figure to lean heavily on tailback Juwan Washington — the latest in a long line of terrific rushers at the school.
The Bobcats don’t have any issues at signal-caller thanks to the stellar play of triggerman Nathan Rourke. The QB has accounted for 35 touchdowns this season and is as true a dual-threat as they come in averaging over six yards a carry and over eight yards per attempt. Add in A.J. Ouellette (1,142 yards) and Maleek Irons (831 yards) to the backfield and it’s safe to say that stopping — or at least slowing down — the run game will be a priority for SDSU.
That would probably be the game plan either way for the Aztecs as they sport the No. 4 rush defense in FBS, allowing just 94.5 yards per game on the ground. Linebacker Kyahva Tezino (120 tackles, 8.5 sacks) has been terrific in particular and can impact the game in numerous ways.
One thing is certain, this should be a close and hard-fought game between the two sides. SDSU has played 10 consecutive games decided by single digits and Ohio played in five games decided by a touchdown or less this year. On paper this is one of the better lower tier bowl matchups of 2018 and with a few weeks off to get healthy and prep for the Bobcats, something says the Aztecs can make a key play or two late in order to secure the victory.
THE PICK: San Diego State 24, Ohio 20.
On any level, and in any year, it really doesn’t get any better than this signing day ceremony.
Holding offers from, among others, Clemson and UCF, three-star 2019 defensive end/tight end Cooper Dawson confirmed during a ceremony at his Charleston, SC, high school Wednesday morning that he will be leaving his home state and playing his college football for Syracuse. It was how Dawson made this announcement, though, that made this a particularly noteworthy occasion as the football player allowed a good friend, who also happens to have cerebral palsy and is paraplegic, make the public pronouncement.
“He taught me that the only disability is a bad attitude.”
Well done, Cooper Dawson and Kingsley Feinman. Well done, particularly when it comes to Dawson.
“I can promise you, it’s the highlight of his life right now,” Kingsley’s mother told the Syracuse Post-Standard.
Not surprisingly, the collegiate portion of Devin Bush‘s playing career has come to an end.
In the midst of the Early National Signing Period, Bush took to Twitter to announce that, as expected, he will be foregoing his senior season in order to make himself available for the 2019 NFL Draft. Additionally, Bush confirmed that he will not be playing in Michigan’s bowl game against Florida.
“Despite getting treatment every day, I have not been cleared to practice or play in the Peach Bowl due to the hip injury I suffered in the [Ohio State] game,” the linebacker wrote.
One of the top linebackers in the country, Bush was a finalist for the 2018 Butkus Award won by LSU’s Devin White. He was also named as the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Linebacker of the Year late last month.
Bush joins teammate and defensive lineman Rashan Gary as Wolverines who have left U-M early this year for the 2019 draft.