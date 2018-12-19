Miami reportedly losing four-star 2018 QB Jarren Williams to transfer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The quarterback transfer carousel continues to spin, with Miami the latest to lose a signal-caller. Reportedly.

Citing unnamed sources, 247Sports.com reported Wednesday afternoon that Jarren Williams plans to transfer from The U. The recruiting website writes that “[t]he expectation is that Williams’ name will be in the NCAA Transfer Portal by Friday, Dec. 21.”

The football program has yet to address the report, although head coach Mark Richt is expected to meet with the media later today to discuss the Early National Signing Period that kicked off today.

Williams was a four-star 2018 signee, rated as the No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the Hurricanes’ class last cycle. As a true freshman this season, Williams completed one-of-three passes for 17 yards and ran for another two yards and a touchdown on a pair of carries.

Prior to this report, Williams had been expected to compete with redshirt freshman N’Kosi Perry for the starting job next season. Thus far, Miami has signed no quarterbacks as part of next year’s recruiting class. With part-time starter Malik Rosier exhausting his eligibility and Williams’ impending departure, the Hurricanes will likely head into the offseason with just three scholarship quarterbacks — Perry, redshirt freshman Cade Weldon and true freshman Ryan Rizk.

Given the current roster composition at the position, Miami could very well be in the market for a graduate transfer for the 2019 season even if they sign a quarterback in the coming months.