Getty Images

Jeffery Simmons leaving Mississippi State early, but will play in Outback Bowl

By John TaylorDec 20, 2018, 1:56 PM EST
1 Comment

One of the most talented defensive lineman in college football has made the expected decision on one front, but is going against the growing grain on another.

Thursday afternoon, Jeffery Simmons confirmed that he has decided to leave Mississippi State early and make himself available for the 2019 NFL Draft.  The lineman also confirmed that he will be on the field when MSU closes out the 2018 season on New Year’s Day.

“I have always been a man of my word, and I always want to finish what I start,” the 6-4, 310-pound defensive tackle wrote. “Therefore, on New Year’s Day, I will wear the Maroon and White one last time with my brothers and play in the Outback Bowl in Tampa.”

The five-star 2016 signee saw a career that began under a cloud of controversy morph into one in which he was named first-team All-SEC each of the past two seasons.  Simmons also earned third-team All-American honors for the 2018 season.

Most draft observers view Simmons as a likely first-round selection in the April draft.

2017 starting QB Ross Bowers one of seven transferring from Cal

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 20, 2018, 3:21 PM EST
Leave a comment

Even on the same day they added to it, Cal’s roster took a sizable hit depth-wise.

As reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, one-time quarterback Ross Bowers is one of seven players who have decided to transfer from the Golden Bears football program.  Another of the seven, redshirt freshman running back Biaggio Ali Walsh, had announced on Twitter earlier this month that he would be leaving the Bears after appearing in 10 games this season.

The other five apparently leaving the Pac-12 school includes true freshman running back Johnny Adams Jr., redshirt sophomore receiver Greyson Bankhead, fifth-year senior linebacker Derron Brown, redshirt sophomore running back Derrick Clark and redshirt junior wide receiver Brandon Singleton.

The biggest name of the group, though — and notwithstanding Walsh’s grandfather, Muhammad Ali — is Bowers.

After playing sparingly his first two seasons in Berkeley, Bowers started all 12 games during the 2017 season as he threw for 3,039 yards, 18 touchdowns and a dozen interceptions.  While he started this season’s opener, the redshirt junior played sparingly the remainder of the year due to a combination of injury and evolving offensive scheme.

Bowers would be a graduate transfer if the move comes to fruition, so you can likely add his name to the list of ever-expanding quarterbacks who’ll be available on college football’s version of the free-agent market.

Clark and Singleton are the only others who played in any games this season, the former seeing action in two games and the latter in three.  Brown played in a combined 24 games the previous three seasons, while Bankhead missed each of the last three seasons, including 2018, because of various injuries.

P.J. Fleck adds Maine head coach Joe Harasymiak to Minnesota staff

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 20, 2018, 2:46 PM EST
Leave a comment

From the Black Bears to Golden Gophers, Joe Harasymiak is making the move up to the big-boy level of college football.

Following up on reports that surfaced earlier in the day, Minnesota officially announced Thursday afternoon that P.J. Fleck has added Harasymiak to his Gophers coaching staff.  Harasymiak’s position hasn’t been specifically defined, although he will work somewhere on the defensive side of the ball.

Harasymiak has spent the last three seasons as the head coach at Maine.  This past year, Harasymiak guided the Black Bears to the best season in the FCS program’s history, posting a 10-4 record and earning a spot in the national playoff semifinals.  It was the school’s first-ever semifinals appearance.

Prior to being named head coach, Harasymiak spent five years at Maine as an assistant — first as defensive backs coach (2011-13) and then as defensive coordinator/linebackers coach (2014-15).  A 2008 graduate of Springfield College, Harasymiak embarked on his coaching career at his alma mater as a graduate assistant.

This will mark Harasymiak’s first-ever job at the FBS level.

UConn the landing spot for Toledo grad transfer Art Thompkins

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 20, 2018, 2:10 PM EST
2 Comments

Less than a week after he was one of two running backs to leave Toledo, Art Thompkins has already found himself a new college football home.

On Twitter Wednesday in the midst of the start of the Early National Signing Period, UConn announced that Thompkins has been added to the program’s football roster.  As he left Toledo as a graduate transfer, Thompkins is eligible to play immediately for UConn in 2019.

This past season, Thompkins was second on the Rockets with 563 yards and six rushing touchdowns.  He finished the Toledo portion of his collegiate playing career with 1,427 yards and 11 touchdowns on 231 carries.

Given the tumult the Huskies have endured at the position this year, especially on the injury front, a healthy Thompkins will be a welcome addition.

In early August, Nate Hopkins, who led the Huskies in rushing touchdowns in 2017, decided to leave the football team.  Two weeks later, Donevin O’Reilly, a former walk-on who earned a scholarship over the summer and was on track to be the No. 1 running back, was lost to a season-ending ACL injury.  In late September, freshman Khyon Gillespie went down with his own ACL injury in the loss to Syracuse.

Then, to add insult to literal injury, Zavier Scott suffered tears to his MCL and PCL in mid-November that will sideline him until next summer.

Army, Hawaii highlight betting favorites on Saturday’s bowl game odds

Getty Images
OddsSharkDec 20, 2018, 12:42 PM EST
1 Comment

Army (10-2), with quarterback Kelvin Hopkins at the controls of its run-based triple-option, are 4.5-point betting favorites against the Houston Cougars (8-4) with a 60.5-point total in the Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth on Saturday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Army is only 8-20 against the spread in its last 28 games against teams from the American, as well as 1-5 against the spread (ATS) in its last six games as a favorite of 3.5 to 6.5 points at kickoff. However, the Black Knights lead the country in time of possession and the linchpin of Houston’s resistance to the run, nose tackle Ed Oliver, is sitting out to get ready for the NFL draft.

Houston, which is 1-4 ATS in its last five games according to the OddsShark College Football Database, appears to be counting on a freshman quarterback, Clayton Tune, in a game where a handful of empty possessions will be magnified. The total has gone UNDER in seven of Army’s last nine games against American Athletic Conference teams.

Elsewhere on the second weekend of the college football bowl season:

MEMPHIS (8-5) vs. WAKE FOREST (6-6)
The Memphis Tigers are 3.5-point favorites against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons with a 73-point total in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Birmingham. Memphis, which has the No. 3 offense in the country built around a run-pass threat of Brady White and Patrick Taylor, will be trying to continue a streak of being 5-0 ATS in its last five games as a favorite.

Wake Forest’s season-long defensive issues are a concern, but it is 10-2 SU in its last 12 games against teams from the American, as well as 7-1 ATS at online betting sites in its last eight games in December. The total has gone OVER in five of Memphis’ last six games.

BUFFALO (10-3) vs. TROY (9-3)
The Buffalo Bulls are 1.5-point favorites against the Troy Trojans with a 49.5-point total in the Dollar General Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. Buffalo, 5-1 ATS in its last six games as a favorite, will need to negate a strong Troy pass rush to boost quarterback Tyree Jackson.

The Sun Belt Conference representative is 5-1 in the last six editions of this game and the Trojans are close to home, as well as 8-0 SU in their last eight games after a loss, so how bettors feel about underdog Troy comes down to gauging the capabilities of an offense that’s counting on sophomore quarterback Sawyer Smith having his receiving corps healthy again.

The total has gone UNDER in three of Troy’s last four games, with an average combined score of 37.0 points.

LOUISIANA TECH (7-5) vs. HAWAII (8-5)
In Saturday’s final bowl matchup, the Hawaii Rainbow are one-point favorites on the Hawaii Bowl odds against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs with a 61-point total at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. There is a decided disparity in experience that augurs poorly for Hawaii, which is not only playing in its first bowl in eight seasons, but is also 0-15-1 ATS in its last 16 games as a favorite

Louisiana Tech has won its last four bowls and is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games as a road underdog, which both seem promising signs as quarterback J’Mar Smith faces a Hawaii defense that is among the bottom 30 in the country playing the run and the pass. The total has gone UNDER in four of Hawaii’s last five home games, with an average combined score of 58.2 points.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com